G Saf Pts Avg
Colgate 5 0 23 4.6
Georgetown 6 1 137 22.8
Bucknell 6 1 170 28.3
Fordham 5 1 161 32.2
Holy Cross 6 0 195 32.5
Lafayette 5 1 165 33.0
Lehigh 5 0 197 39.4

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Colgate 5 331 1,694 338.8
Holy Cross 6 404 1,831 305.2
Georgetown 6 387 1,672 278.7
Lehigh 5 331 1,365 273.0
Lafayette 5 292 1,284 256.8
Fordham 5 311 1,196 239.2
Bucknell 6 373 1,231 205.2

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Colgate 5 227 820 9 164.0
Holy Cross 6 231 769 4 128.2
Lehigh 5 165 515 5 103.0
Georgetown 6 198 526 4 87.7
Bucknell 6 177 390 4 65.0
Lafayette 5 114 271 3 54.2
Fordham 5 119 121 3 24.2

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
Colgate 5 152 388 1 77.6
Georgetown 6 238 737 11 122.8
Bucknell 6 285 1,094 14 182.3
Holy Cross 6 251 1,200 7 200.0
Fordham 5 232 1,008 10 201.6
Lafayette 5 214 1,031 12 206.2
Lehigh 5 218 1,368 17 273.6

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
Fordham 5 192 100 10 1,075 3 215.0
Lafayette 5 178 99 6 1,013 2 202.6
Georgetown 6 189 103 5 1,146 6 191.0
Holy Cross 6 173 102 10 1,062 6 177.0
Colgate 5 104 65 3 874 4 174.8
Lehigh 5 166 90 6 850 4 170.0
Bucknell 6 196 105 9 841 3 140.2

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
Colgate 5 9 5 14 3 3 6 8 1.60
Bucknell 6 9 7 16 6 9 15 1 .17
Georgetown 6 3 10 13 11 5 16 -3 -0.50
Holy Cross 6 3 3 6 3 10 13 -7 -1.17
Lafayette 5 3 1 4 4 6 10 -6 -1.20
Lehigh 5 3 3 6 6 6 12 -6 -1.20
Fordham 5 2 2 4 3 10 13 -9 -1.80

___

Team Passing Efficiency Defense
G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Colgate 5 154 86 5 853 1 98.02
Georgetown 6 193 110 10 1,151 5 105.28
Bucknell 6 167 92 7 1,369 7 129.40
Lehigh 5 138 83 3 1,199 7 145.52
Lafayette 5 145 98 1 1,076 8 146.75
Fordham 5 121 72 2 1,116 8 155.49
Holy Cross 6 177 120 3 1,372 16 159.35

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Colgate 5 5 121 24.20
Lafayette 5 19 459 24.16
Georgetown 6 23 499 21.70
Bucknell 6 23 456 19.83
Holy Cross 6 24 436 18.17
Fordham 5 22 375 17.05
Lehigh 5 12 173 14.42

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Colgate 5 13 199 15.31
Bucknell 6 17 185 10.88
Lafayette 5 9 88 9.78
Holy Cross 6 11 100 9.09
Lehigh 5 12 74 6.17
Fordham 5 5 20 4.00
Georgetown 6 10 25 2.50

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
Lehigh 5 147 38 40.18
Bucknell 6 224 48 38.83
Fordham 5 35 38 38.00
Lafayette 5 122 25 36.52
Georgetown 6 134 35 36.31
Colgate 5 26 26 35.38
Holy Cross 6 123 49 34.39

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Colgate 5 306 1,241 248.2
Georgetown 6 431 1,888 314.7
Bucknell 6 452 2,463 410.5
Lafayette 5 359 2,107 421.4
Fordham 5 353 2,124 424.8
Holy Cross 6 428 2,572 428.7
Lehigh 5 356 2,567 513.4

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
Colgate 5 8 129 25.8
Georgetown 6 3 92 15.3
Holy Cross 6 2 92 15.3
Lehigh 5 2 68 13.6
Lafayette 5 3 57 11.4
Bucknell 6 4 67 11.2
Fordham 5 2 47 9.4