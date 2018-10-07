https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Patriot-Individual-Leaders-13288185.php
Patriot Individual Leaders
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Breneman,Colgate
|5
|174
|1,028
|205.6
|Johnson,Georgetown
|6
|232
|1,158
|193.0
|O'Malley,Lafayette
|5
|171
|928
|185.6
|Wade,Holy Cross
|6
|186
|976
|162.7
|Mayes,Lehigh
|5
|180
|755
|151.0
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Puzzi,Colgate
|5
|14
|8
|9
|37
|7.4
|Holland J,Colgate
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Bragalone,Lehigh
|4
|81
|310
|3
|77.5
|Holland J,Colgate
|5
|82
|384
|5
|76.8
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Breneman,Colgate
|5
|104
|65
|3
|874
|4
|140.0
|DeMorat,Fordham
|4
|74
|45
|3
|500
|2
|118.4
|Wade,Holy Cross
|6
|134
|79
|7
|860
|5
|114.7
|Johnson,Georgetown
|6
|183
|101
|4
|1,132
|6
|113.6
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Longi,Fordham
|5
|27
|311
|5.4
|Caddle,Fordham
|4
|20
|136
|5.0
|Portorrea,Lehigh
|5
|20
|175
|4.0
|Revere,Lafayette
|5
|20
|180
|4.0
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Rockett,Colgate
|5
|16
|339
|67.8
|Pearson,Lafayette
|5
|19
|325
|65.0
|Longi,Fordham
|5
|27
|311
|62.2
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Castillo,Colgate
|5
|3
|74
|0
|.6
|Daramy-Sw,Colgate
|5
|2
|55
|0
|.4
|Francois,Georgetown
|5
|2
|21
|0
|.4
|Bowers,Georgetown
|6
|2
|35
|0
|.3
|Brown,Georgetown
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Kessler,Georgetown
|6
|2
|15
|0
|.3
|Marine,Bucknell
|6
|2
|34
|0
|.3
|Riley,Holy Cross
|6
|2
|57
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Daramy-Sw,Colgate
|5
|12
|200
|16.7
|Marine,Bucknell
|6
|17
|185
|10.9
|Floyd,Lehigh
|4
|8
|61
|7.6
|DeNicola,Holy Cross
|6
|8
|29
|3.6
|Brown,Georgetown
|6
|9
|25
|2.8
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Younger,Lafayette
|5
|13
|350
|26.9
|Tomas,Georgetown
|6
|18
|436
|24.2
|Marine,Bucknell
|6
|13
|262
|20.2
|Gilliam,Holy Cross
|6
|14
|257
|18.4
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Pechin,Bucknell
|6
|46
|46.6
|Mish,Lehigh
|5
|38
|44.6
|Bissell,Lafayette
|5
|25
|43.0
|Hurst,Georgetown
|6
|35
|41.9
|Mevis,Fordham
|5
|37
|40.0
|Halkyard,Colgate
|4
|17
|37.4
|Wilkinson,Holy Cross
|6
|26
|37.2
|Ng,Holy Cross
|6
|23
|36.6
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Puzzi,Colgate
|5
|8
|9
|.000
|1.60
|Hurst,Georgetown
|6
|3
|6
|.000
|.50
|Bissell,Lafayette
|5
|2
|5
|.000
|.40
|Mish,Lehigh
|5
|2
|2
|.000
|.40
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Tomas,Georgetown
|6
|75
|73
|0
|436
|0
|36
|584
|97.33
