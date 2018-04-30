Goal Scoring Assists
Name Team GP G Name Team GP A
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 7 8 David Pastrnak Boston 8 12
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 8 7 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 8 10
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 8 7 Brad Marchand Boston 8 9
Alex Ovechkin Washington 8 7 Patrice Bergeron Boston 7 8
Jake DeBrusk Boston 8 6 John Carlson Washington 8 8
Sean Couturier Philadelphia 5 5 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 8 8
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 6 5 Reilly Smith Vegas 6 7
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 8 5 Mitchell Marner Toronto 7 7
David Pastrnak Boston 8 5 David Krejci Boston 8 7
Logan Couture San Jose 6 4 Torey Krug Boston 8 7
Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 6 4 Joe Pavelski San Jose 6 6
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 6 4 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 7 6
Patrick Marleau Toronto 7 4 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 7 6
Filip Forsberg Nashville 8 4 Nicklas Backstrom Washington 8 6
Ryan Johansen Nashville 8 4 Kris Letang Pittsburgh 8 6
Brad Marchand Boston 8 4 Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh 6 5
Austin Watson Nashville 8 4 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 6 5
Zach Parise Minnesota 3 3 Artemi Panarin Columbus 6 5
Evander Kane San Jose 5 3 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 6 5
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 5 3 Morgan Rielly Toronto 7 5
Brent Burns San Jose 6 3 Brian Dumoulin Pittsburgh 8 5
Matt Calvert Columbus 6 3 Mattias Ekholm Nashville 8 5
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 3 Ryan Ellis Nashville 8 5
Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh 6 3 Filip Forsberg Nashville 8 5
William Karlsson Vegas 6 3 Sean Couturier Philadelphia 5 4
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 6 3 Taylor Hall New Jersey 5 4
Marcus Sorensen San Jose 6 3 Mikko Koivu Minnesota 5 4
Patrice Bergeron Boston 7 3 Tyson Barrie Colorado 6 4
Brandon Tanev Winnipeg 7 3 Seth Jones Columbus 6 4
James van Riemsdyk Toronto 7 3 William Karlsson Vegas 6 4
Viktor Arvidsson Nashville 8 3 Jonathan Marchessa Vegas 6 4
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 8 3 Ryan McDonagh Tampa Bay 6 4
Kevin Fiala Nashville 8 3 Mikko Rantanen Colorado 6 4
Rick Nash Boston 8 3 Patrik Laine Winnipeg 7 4
T.J. Oshie Washington 8 3 Paul Stastny Winnipeg 7 4
Bryan Rust Pittsburgh 8 3 Phil Kessel Pittsburgh 8 4
Colton Sissons Nashville 8 3 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 8 4
Alex Ovechkin Washington 8 4
Justin Schultz Pittsburgh 8 4
Colton Sissons Nashville 8 4
P.K. Subban Nashville 8 4
Tom Wilson Washington 8 4

Power Play Goals Short Handed Goals
Name Team GP PP Name Team GP SH
Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 6 3 Blake Coleman New Jersey 5 1
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 7 3 Matt Calvert Columbus 6 1
James van Riemsdyk Toronto 7 3 Valtteri Filppula Philadelphia 6 1
T.J. Oshie Washington 8 3 Kasperi Kapanen Toronto 7 1
Alex Ovechkin Washington 8 3 Chandler Stephenso Washington 8 1
Zach Parise Minnesota 3 2
Evander Kane San Jose 5 2
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 5 2
Logan Couture San Jose 6 2
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 6 2
Alex Tuch Vegas 6 2
David Backes Boston 8 2
Jake DeBrusk Boston 8 2
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 8 2
Rick Nash Boston 8 2
Paul LaDue Los Angeles 2 1
Hampus Lindholm Anaheim 4 1
Rickard Rakell Anaheim 4 1
Will Butcher New Jersey 5 1
Mikael Granlund Minnesota 5 1
Kyle Palmieri New Jersey 5 1
Travis Zajac New Jersey 5 1
Cam Atkinson Columbus 6 1
Brent Burns San Jose 6 1
Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia 6 1
Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay 6 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 1
Seth Jones Columbus 6 1
Timo Meier San Jose 6 1
Colin Miller Vegas 6 1
James Neal Vegas 6 1
Nolan Patrick Philadelphia 6 1
Joe Pavelski San Jose 6 1
Mikhail Sergachev Tampa Bay 6 1
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 6 1
Thomas Vanek Columbus 6 1
Zachary Werenski Columbus 6 1
Patrick Marleau Toronto 7 1
Jakub Vrana Washington 7 1
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 7 1
Derick Brassard Pittsburgh 8 1
John Carlson Washington 8 1
Kevin Fiala Nashville 8 1
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 8 1
Ryan Johansen Nashville 8 1
David Krejci Boston 8 1
Brad Marchand Boston 8 1
Justin Schultz Pittsburgh 8 1
Craig Smith Nashville 8 1
P.K. Subban Nashville 8 1

Power Play Assists Short Handed Assists
Name Team GP PPA Name Team GP SHA
John Carlson Washington 8 7 Seth Jones Columbus 6 1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 8 6 Jori Lehtera Philadelphia 6 1
Torey Krug Boston 8 5 Jay Beagle Washington 7 1
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 6 4 Brooks Orpik Washington 8 1
Artemi Panarin Columbus 6 4
Joe Pavelski San Jose 6 4
David Pastrnak Boston 8 4
Taylor Hall New Jersey 5 3
Mikko Koivu Minnesota 5 3
Kevin Labanc San Jose 6 3
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 8 3
Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim 4 2
Jonas Brodin Minnesota 5 2
Will Butcher New Jersey 5 2
Sean Couturier Philadelphia 5 2
Tyson Barrie Colorado 6 2
Logan Couture San Jose 6 2
William Karlsson Vegas 6 2
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 6 2
Reilly Smith Vegas 6 2
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 6 2
Patrice Bergeron Boston 7 2
Tyler Bozak Toronto 7 2
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 7 2
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 7 2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 7 2
Paul Stastny Winnipeg 7 2
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 7 2
Jake DeBrusk Boston 8 2
Filip Forsberg Nashville 8 2
Phil Kessel Pittsburgh 8 2
David Krejci Boston 8 2
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 8 2
Kris Letang Pittsburgh 8 2
Alex Ovechkin Washington 8 2

Power Play Points Short Handed Points
Name Team GP PPP Name Team GP SHP
John Carlson Washington 8 8 Blake Coleman New Jersey 5 1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 8 6 Matt Calvert Columbus 6 1
Joe Pavelski San Jose 6 5 Valtteri Filppula Philadelphia 6 1
Torey Krug Boston 8 5 Seth Jones Columbus 6 1
Alex Ovechkin Washington 8 5 Jori Lehtera Philadelphia 6 1
Logan Couture San Jose 6 4 Jay Beagle Washington 7 1
Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 6 4 Kasperi Kapanen Toronto 7 1
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 6 4 Brooks Orpik Washington 8 1
Artemi Panarin Columbus 6 4 Chandler Stephenso Washington 8 1
Jake DeBrusk Boston 8 4
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 8 4
T.J. Oshie Washington 8 4
David Pastrnak Boston 8 4
Will Butcher New Jersey 5 3
Taylor Hall New Jersey 5 3
Mikko Koivu Minnesota 5 3
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 5 3
Kevin Labanc San Jose 6 3
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 6 3
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 7 3
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 7 3
James van Riemsdyk Toronto 7 3
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 8 3
David Krejci Boston 8 3
Zach Parise Minnesota 3 2
Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim 4 2
Jonas Brodin Minnesota 5 2
Sean Couturier Philadelphia 5 2
Evander Kane San Jose 5 2
Kyle Palmieri New Jersey 5 2
Cam Atkinson Columbus 6 2
Tyson Barrie Colorado 6 2
Brent Burns San Jose 6 2
Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay 6 2
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 2
Seth Jones Columbus 6 2
William Karlsson Vegas 6 2
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 6 2
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 6 2
Timo Meier San Jose 6 2
Mikhail Sergachev Tampa Bay 6 2
Reilly Smith Vegas 6 2
Alex Tuch Vegas 6 2
Patrice Bergeron Boston 7 2
Tyler Bozak Toronto 7 2
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 7 2
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 7 2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 7 2
Paul Stastny Winnipeg 7 2
David Backes Boston 8 2
Derick Brassard Pittsburgh 8 2
Filip Forsberg Nashville 8 2
Ryan Johansen Nashville 8 2
Phil Kessel Pittsburgh 8 2
Kris Letang Pittsburgh 8 2
Rick Nash Boston 8 2

Game Winning Goals
Name Team GP GW
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 6 3
Sean Couturier Philadelphia 5 2
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 2
Paul Stastny Winnipeg 7 2
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 8 2
Rick Nash Boston 8 2
Stefan Noesen New Jersey 4 1
Mathew Dumba Minnesota 5 1
Ryan Hartman Nashville 5 1
Evander Kane San Jose 5 1
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 5 1
Joe Morrow Winnipeg 5 1
Sven Andrighetto Colorado 6 1
Matt Calvert Columbus 6 1
Logan Couture San Jose 6 1
Joonas Donskoi San Jose 6 1
Cody Eakin Vegas 6 1
Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay 6 1
Erik Haula Vegas 6 1
William Karlsson Vegas 6 1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 6 1
Brayden McNabb Vegas 6 1
Artemi Panarin Columbus 6 1
Shea Theodore Vegas 6 1
Mitchell Marner Toronto 7 1
Auston Matthews Toronto 7 1
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 7 1
Jacob Trouba Winnipeg 7 1
Jakub Vrana Washington 7 1
James van Riemsdyk Toronto 7 1
David Backes Boston 8 1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 8 1
Derick Brassard Pittsburgh 8 1
Jake DeBrusk Boston 8 1
Mattias Ekholm Nashville 8 1
Lars Eller Washington 8 1
Kevin Fiala Nashville 8 1
Filip Forsberg Nashville 8 1
Brad Marchand Boston 8 1
T.J. Oshie Washington 8 1
Bryan Rust Pittsburgh 8 1
Craig Smith Nashville 8 1
Devante Smith-Pelly Washington 8 1

Shots
Name Team GP S
Alex Ovechkin Washington 8 40
Filip Forsberg Nashville 8 34
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 8 34
Roman Josi Nashville 8 32
David Pastrnak Boston 8 29
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 6 28
Patrice Bergeron Boston 7 28
Viktor Arvidsson Nashville 8 28
Auston Matthews Toronto 7 27
Torey Krug Boston 8 27
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 6 26
John Carlson Washington 8 26
Rick Nash Boston 8 26
P.K. Subban Nashville 8 26
Cam Atkinson Columbus 6 25
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 6 25
James Neal Vegas 6 25
Evander Kane San Jose 5 24
Boone Jenner Columbus 6 24
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 7 24
Brad Marchand Boston 8 24
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 7 23
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 8 23
Brent Burns San Jose 6 22
Logan Couture San Jose 6 22
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 8 22

Plus/Minus
Name Team GP +/-
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 8 10
Olli Maatta Pittsburgh 8 9
Patrice Bergeron Boston 7 8
Mattias Ekholm Nashville 8 8
Zdeno Chara Boston 8 7
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 8 7
Justin Schultz Pittsburgh 8 7
Shea Theodore Vegas 6 6
Paul Stastny Winnipeg 7 6
Brad Marchand Boston 8 6
Brooks Orpik Washington 8 6
Austin Watson Nashville 8 6
Deryk Engelland Vegas 6 5
Tyler Myers Winnipeg 6 5
Brian Dumoulin Pittsburgh 8 5
Ryan Johansen Nashville 8 5
Sean Kuraly Boston 8 5
Charlie McAvoy Boston 8 5
Kevan Miller Boston 8 5
David Pastrnak Boston 8 5
Bryan Rust Pittsburgh 8 5
Tom Wilson Washington 8 5
Matt Calvert Columbus 6 4
Braydon Coburn Tampa Bay 6 4
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 6 4
William Karlsson Vegas 6 4
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 6 4
Marcus Sorensen San Jose 6 4
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 7 4
Ben Chiarot Winnipeg 7 4
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 7 4
Bryan Little Winnipeg 7 4
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 7 4
Nick Bonino Nashville 8 4

