Final
Rank Name Points Money
1. Justin Rose 2,260 $10,000,000
2. Tiger Woods 2,219 $3,000,000
3. Bryson DeChambeau 2,188 $2,000,000
4. Dustin Johnson 2,056 $1,500,000
5. Billy Horschel 1,840 $1,000,000
6. Tony Finau 1,732 $800,000
7. Justin Thomas 1,610 $700,000
8. Keegan Bradley 1,253 $600,000
9. Brooks Koepka 1,093 $550,000
10. Bubba Watson 918 $500,000
11. Webb Simpson 844 $300,000
12. Cameron Smith 660 $290,000
13. Hideki Matsuyama 602 $275,000
13. Rory McIlroy 602 $275,000
15. Xander Schauffele 581 $250,000
16. Jason Day 564 $245,000
17. Rickie Fowler 512 $237,500
17. Francesco Molinari 512 $237,500
19. Tommy Fleetwood 483 $230,000
20. Patrick Cantlay 453 $225,000
21. Phil Mickelson 448 $220,000
22. Patrick Reed 438 $215,000
23. Jon Rahm 422 $210,000
24. Aaron Wise 418 $205,000
25. Paul Casey 403 $200,000
26. Gary Woodland 385 $195,000
27. Kyle Stanley 373 $190,000
28. Kevin Na 336 $185,000
29. Marc Leishman 284 $180,000
30. Patton Kizzire 275 $175,000
31. Jordan Spieth 1,323 $165,000
32. Emiliano Grillo 1,270 $155,000
33. Andrew Putnam 1,267 $150,000
34. Chez Reavie 1,252 $145,000
35. C.T. Pan 1,238 $142,000
36. Adam Hadwin 1,226 $140,000
37. Andrew Landry 1,225 $138,000
38. Austin Cook 1,203 $137,000
39. Pat Perez 1,190 $136,000
40. Brandt Snedeker 1,188 $135,000
41. Rafa Cabrera Bello 1,175 $134,000
42. Byeong Hun An 1,170 $133,000
43. Alex Noren 1,169 $132,000
44. Chesson Hadley 1,163 $131,000
45. Luke List 1,150 $130,000
46. Beau Hossler 1,134 $129,000
47. Kevin Kisner 1,132 $128,000
48. Brian Harman 1,129 $127,000
49. Ryan Armour 1,113 $126,000
50. Ian Poulter 1,090 $125,000