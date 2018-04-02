NHRA Leaders
Updated 10:14 am, Monday, April 2, 2018
|Through March 18
|Top Fuel
1, Steve Torrence, 217. 2, Antron Brown, 210. 3, Clay Millican, 204. 4, Tony Schumacher, 198. 5, Doug Kalitta, 182. 6, Richie Crampton, 163. 7, Scott Palmer, 161. 8, Leah Pritchett, 147. 9, Brittany Force, 117. 10, Terry McMillen, 116.
|Funny Car
1, Matt Hagan, 268. 2, Jack Beckman, 247. 3, Courtney Force, 219. 4, Ron Capps, 218. 5, Robert Hight, 185. 6, Tommy Johnson Jr., 182. 7, Shawn Langdon, 174. 8 (tie), Jonnie Lindberg and J.R. Todd, 117. 10, Del Worsham, 116.
|Pro Stock
1, Bo Butner, 245. 2, Jason Line, 232. 3, Chris McGaha, 213. 4 (tie), Deric Kramer and Drew Skillman, 190. 6, Greg Anderson, 186. 7, Tanner Gray, 176. 8, Alex Laughlin, 175. 9, Vincent Nobile, 170. 10, Erica Enders, 166.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1, Eddie Krawiec, 123. 2, Andrew Hines, 107. 3, Scotty Pollacheck, 76. 4, Hector Arana, 71. 5 (tie), Steve Johnson and Angelle Sampey, 53. 7, Karen Stoffer, 52. 8, Cory Reed, 51. 9, Joey Gladstone, 39. 10, Hector Arana Jr, 38.