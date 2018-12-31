54, L.A. Rams vs. Kansas City 11/19

52, Pittsburgh vs. Carolina 11/8

51, New Orleans at Cincinnati 11/11

51, Kansas City at L.A. Rams 11/19

48, Tampa Bay at New Orleans 9/9

48, N.Y. Jets at Detroit 9/10

48, Chicago vs. Tampa Bay 9/30

48, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia 11/18

48, L.A. Rams vs. San Francisco 12/30

Fewest

0, Arizona at L.A. Rams 9/16

0, Buffalo at Green Bay 9/30

0, Tennessee vs. Baltimore 10/14

0, Indianapolis at Jacksonville 12/2

0, N.Y. Giants vs. Tennessee 12/16

0, Dallas at Indianapolis 12/16

0, Green Bay vs. Detroit 12/30

0, Washington vs. Philadelphia 12/30

TOTAL YARDS
Most

576, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati 10/28

576, Dallas vs. Philadelphia 12/9 (OT)

565, Oakland vs. Cleveland 9/30 (OT)

556, L.A. Rams vs. Minnesota 9/27

551, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati 10/21

Fewest

89, Washington vs. Philadelphia 12/30

106, Tennessee vs. Baltimore 10/14

119, Jacksonville at Houston 12/30

131, Atlanta vs. Baltimore 12/2

137, Arizona at L.A. Rams 9/16

RUSHING YARDS
Most

323, N.Y. Jets vs. Denver 10/7

296, Baltimore vs. Cleveland 12/30

281, Houston vs. Tennessee 11/26

273, Seattle at L.A. Rams 11/11

273, New England vs. Buffalo 12/23

Fewest

14, Minnesota vs. Buffalo 9/23

19, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore 9/30

21, Washington vs. Philadelphia 12/30

22, Minnesota at Chicago 11/18

26, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville 11/18

26, Atlanta at New Orleans 11/22

NET PASSING YARDS
Most

462, Philadelphia vs. Houston 12/23

456, L.A. Rams vs. Minnesota 9/27

452, Pittsburgh at Denver 11/25

450, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati 10/28

448, Kansas City at L.A. Rams 11/19

Fewest

20, Jacksonville vs. Washington 12/16

37, Miami at Minnesota 12/16

51, Tennessee vs. Baltimore 10/14

60, Seattle vs. Minnesota 12/10

64, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh 11/18

TIMES SACKED BY OPPONENT
Most

11, Tennessee vs. Baltimore 10/14

PASSES HAD INTERCEPTED
Most

5, Detroit vs. N.Y. Jets 9/10

FUMBLES LOST
Most

3, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 9/9 (OT)

3, San Francisco vs. Arizona 10/7

3, Green Bay at Detroit 10/7

3, Atlanta at New Orleans 11/22

3, Oakland vs. Kansas City 12/2

3, Denver vs. L.A. Chargers 12/30

3, N.Y. Jets at New England 12/30

TURNOVERS
TIMES LOSING BALL ON FUMBLES LOST OR INTERCEPTIONS
Most

6, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 9/9 (OT) (3 fumbles; 3 interceptions)

FIRST DOWNS
Most

35, Green Bay at N.Y. Jets 12/23 (OT)

Fewest

5, Arizona at L.A. Rams 9/16

FIRST DOWNS RUSHING
Most

18, New Orleans at Cincinnati 11/11

18, L.A. Rams at Arizona 12/23

Fewest
FIRST DOWNS PASSING
Most

25, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City 9/16

Fewest

2, Jacksonville vs. Washington 12/16

FIRST DOWNS BY PENALTY
Most

7, Washington at Arizona 9/9

7, Kansas City vs. San Francisco 9/23

7, Buffalo vs. Chicago 11/4

7, Tampa Bay at Dallas 12/23

7, Green Bay at N.Y. Jets 12/23 (OT)

TIME OF POSSESSION
Most

45:33, Dallas vs. Philadelphia 12/9 (OT)