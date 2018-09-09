18, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

12, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

Fewest

12, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

18, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

TOTAL YARDS
Most

299, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

232, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

Fewest

232, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

299, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

RUSHING YARDS
Most

113, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

74, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

Fewest

74, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

113, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

NET PASSING YARDS
Most

225, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

119, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

Fewest

119, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

225, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

TIMES SACKED BY OPPONENT
Most

4, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

PASSES HAD INTERCEPTED
Most

1, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

1, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

FUMBLES LOST
Most

1, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

TURNOVERS
TIMES LOSING BALL ON FUMBLES LOST OR INTERCEPTIONS
Most

2, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6 (1 fumbles; 1 interceptions)

FIRST DOWNS
Most

18, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

Fewest

16, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

FIRST DOWNS RUSHING
Most

7, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

Fewest

4, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

FIRST DOWNS PASSING
Most

9, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

Fewest

6, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

FIRST DOWNS BY PENALTY
Most

5, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

TIME OF POSSESSION
Most

32:10, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6