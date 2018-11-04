G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Duke,Sacred Heart 8 267 2,037 254.6
Dolegela,Central Conn. St. 9 282 2,079 231.0
Wilson,Bryant 9 328 2,037 226.3
Parr,Duquesne 9 286 1,852 205.8
Fenimore,Saint Francis (PA) 9 302 1,830 203.3
Walker,Robert Morris 9 226 1,536 170.7

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Hines,Duquesne 8 0 0 0 72 9.0
Bofenkamp,Saint Francis (PA) 9 31 12 15 67 7.4
Crawford,Duquesne 9 0 0 0 66 7.3
Dawson,Central Conn. St. 9 0 0 0 66 7.3
Gonzalez,Robert Morris 9 0 0 0 66 7.3

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Fulse,Wagner 9 244 1,263 6 140.3
Hines,Duquesne 8 166 986 11 123.3
Meachum,Sacred Heart 9 170 1,103 9 122.6
Dawson,Central Conn. St. 9 84 725 11 80.6
Jean-Guil,Central Conn. St. 9 112 718 7 79.8
Femiano,Bryant 9 127 656 3 72.9
Jackson,Robert Morris 8 105 568 5 71.0
Stephens ,Robert Morris 9 113 621 3 69.0
Chestnut,Sacred Heart 9 97 562 6 62.4

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Duke,Sacred Heart 8 187 109 7 1,629 13 146.9
Dolegela,Central Conn. St. 9 227 146 3 1,849 11 146.1
Parr,Duquesne 9 219 134 8 1,740 16 144.7
Walker,Robert Morris 9 196 112 9 1,535 15 139.0
Fenimore,Saint Francis (PA) 9 276 159 3 1,886 19 135.6
Wilson,Bryant 9 300 181 7 2,076 18 133.6
Linta,Wagner 7 175 83 3 1,037 9 110.7

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Lewis,Saint Francis (PA) 9 51 694 5.7
Crawford,Duquesne 9 50 838 5.6
Holder,Saint Francis (PA) 8 42 647 5.3
Nisivocci,Bryant 9 43 587 4.8

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Crawford,Duquesne 9 50 838 93.1
Holder,Saint Francis (PA) 8 42 647 80.9
Lewis,Saint Francis (PA) 9 51 694 77.1
Rush,Central Conn. St. 8 26 564 70.5
Nisivocci,Bryant 9 43 587 65.2

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Istache,Duquesne 9 3 -1 0 .3
Loschiavo,Central Conn. St. 8 2 0 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Rinella,Saint Francis (PA) 9 19 291 15.3

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Nunez,Sacred Heart 9 14 412 29.4
Rinella,Saint Francis (PA) 9 16 469 29.3
Knight,Wagner 9 17 480 28.2
Stephens ,Robert Morris 9 21 542 25.8
Nisivocci,Bryant 9 17 356 20.9
Celis,Wagner 9 13 217 16.7
Madison,Robert Morris 8 12 191 15.9

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Zecca,Saint Francis (PA) 7 33 42.1
MacZura,Duquesne 9 42 40.1
Silvester,Wagner 9 58 39.6
Gettman,Sacred Heart 9 49 38.7
Desautels,Central Conn. St. 9 34 38.7
Rowley,Bryant 9 47 37.5
Check,Robert Morris 9 45 37.0

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Bofenkamp,Saint Francis (PA) 9 12 15 .000 1.33
MacZura,Duquesne 9 7 7 .000 .78
Silvester,Wagner 9 7 9 .000 .78
Cole,Central Conn. St. 9 4 9 .000 .44

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Fulse,Wagner 9 1,263 203 0 0 0 266 1,466 162.89
Meachum,Sacred Heart 9 1,103 212 0 0 0 186 1,315 146.11
Stephens ,Robert Morris 9 621 130 0 542 0 145 1,293 143.67
Hines,Duquesne 8 986 150 0 0 0 176 1,136 142.00
Crawford,Duquesne 9 52 838 39 138 0 68 1,067 118.56
Jean-Guil,Central Conn. St. 9 718 274 68 0 0 145 1,060 117.78
Nisivocci,Bryant 9 72 587 8 356 0 71 1,023 113.67
Knight,Wagner 9 24 392 0 480 0 54 896 99.56