https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEC-Individual-Leaders-13361670.php
NEC Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Duke,Sacred Heart
|8
|267
|2,037
|254.6
|Dolegela,Central Conn. St.
|9
|282
|2,079
|231.0
|Wilson,Bryant
|9
|328
|2,037
|226.3
|Parr,Duquesne
|9
|286
|1,852
|205.8
|Fenimore,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|302
|1,830
|203.3
|Walker,Robert Morris
|9
|226
|1,536
|170.7
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Hines,Duquesne
|8
|0
|0
|0
|72
|9.0
|Bofenkamp,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|31
|12
|15
|67
|7.4
|Crawford,Duquesne
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|Dawson,Central Conn. St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|Gonzalez,Robert Morris
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Fulse,Wagner
|9
|244
|1,263
|6
|140.3
|Hines,Duquesne
|8
|166
|986
|11
|123.3
|Meachum,Sacred Heart
|9
|170
|1,103
|9
|122.6
|Dawson,Central Conn. St.
|9
|84
|725
|11
|80.6
|Jean-Guil,Central Conn. St.
|9
|112
|718
|7
|79.8
|Femiano,Bryant
|9
|127
|656
|3
|72.9
|Jackson,Robert Morris
|8
|105
|568
|5
|71.0
|Stephens ,Robert Morris
|9
|113
|621
|3
|69.0
|Chestnut,Sacred Heart
|9
|97
|562
|6
|62.4
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Duke,Sacred Heart
|8
|187
|109
|7
|1,629
|13
|146.9
|Dolegela,Central Conn. St.
|9
|227
|146
|3
|1,849
|11
|146.1
|Parr,Duquesne
|9
|219
|134
|8
|1,740
|16
|144.7
|Walker,Robert Morris
|9
|196
|112
|9
|1,535
|15
|139.0
|Fenimore,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|276
|159
|3
|1,886
|19
|135.6
|Wilson,Bryant
|9
|300
|181
|7
|2,076
|18
|133.6
|Linta,Wagner
|7
|175
|83
|3
|1,037
|9
|110.7
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Lewis,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|51
|694
|5.7
|Crawford,Duquesne
|9
|50
|838
|5.6
|Holder,Saint Francis (PA)
|8
|42
|647
|5.3
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|9
|43
|587
|4.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Crawford,Duquesne
|9
|50
|838
|93.1
|Holder,Saint Francis (PA)
|8
|42
|647
|80.9
|Lewis,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|51
|694
|77.1
|Rush,Central Conn. St.
|8
|26
|564
|70.5
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|9
|43
|587
|65.2
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Istache,Duquesne
|9
|3
|-1
|0
|.3
|Loschiavo,Central Conn. St.
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|19
|291
|15.3
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Nunez,Sacred Heart
|9
|14
|412
|29.4
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|16
|469
|29.3
|Knight,Wagner
|9
|17
|480
|28.2
|Stephens ,Robert Morris
|9
|21
|542
|25.8
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|9
|17
|356
|20.9
|Celis,Wagner
|9
|13
|217
|16.7
|Madison,Robert Morris
|8
|12
|191
|15.9
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Zecca,Saint Francis (PA)
|7
|33
|42.1
|MacZura,Duquesne
|9
|42
|40.1
|Silvester,Wagner
|9
|58
|39.6
|Gettman,Sacred Heart
|9
|49
|38.7
|Desautels,Central Conn. St.
|9
|34
|38.7
|Rowley,Bryant
|9
|47
|37.5
|Check,Robert Morris
|9
|45
|37.0
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Bofenkamp,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|12
|15
|.000
|1.33
|MacZura,Duquesne
|9
|7
|7
|.000
|.78
|Silvester,Wagner
|9
|7
|9
|.000
|.78
|Cole,Central Conn. St.
|9
|4
|9
|.000
|.44
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Fulse,Wagner
|9
|1,263
|203
|0
|0
|0
|266
|1,466
|162.89
|Meachum,Sacred Heart
|9
|1,103
|212
|0
|0
|0
|186
|1,315
|146.11
|Stephens ,Robert Morris
|9
|621
|130
|0
|542
|0
|145
|1,293
|143.67
|Hines,Duquesne
|8
|986
|150
|0
|0
|0
|176
|1,136
|142.00
|Crawford,Duquesne
|9
|52
|838
|39
|138
|0
|68
|1,067
|118.56
|Jean-Guil,Central Conn. St.
|9
|718
|274
|68
|0
|0
|145
|1,060
|117.78
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|9
|72
|587
|8
|356
|0
|71
|1,023
|113.67
|Knight,Wagner
|9
|24
|392
|0
|480
|0
|54
|896
|99.56
View Comments