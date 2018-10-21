https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEC-Individual-Leaders-13324553.php
NEC Individual Leaders
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Duke,Sacred Heart
|6
|226
|1,776
|296.0
|Wilson,Bryant
|8
|362
|2,312
|289.0
|Dolegela,Central Conn. St.
|8
|264
|2,005
|250.6
|Parr,Duquesne
|8
|262
|1,722
|215.3
|Fenimore,Saint Francis (PA)
|7
|233
|1,485
|212.1
|Walker,Robert Morris
|7
|193
|1,374
|196.3
|Fulse,Wagner
|7
|181
|1,030
|147.1
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Hines,Duquesne
|7
|0
|0
|0
|66
|9.4
|Gonzalez,Robert Morris
|7
|0
|0
|0
|60
|8.6
|Bofenkamp,Saint Francis (PA)
|7
|26
|8
|11
|50
|7.1
|Constant,Bryant
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.8
|Crawford,Duquesne
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.8
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Fulse,Wagner
|7
|181
|1,030
|6
|147.1
|Hines,Duquesne
|7
|133
|754
|10
|107.7
|Meachum,Sacred Heart
|7
|129
|640
|4
|91.4
|Jean-Guil,Central Conn. St.
|8
|103
|685
|7
|85.6
|Jackson,Robert Morris
|7
|105
|568
|5
|81.1
|Stephens ,Robert Morris
|7
|94
|559
|3
|79.9
|Femiano,Bryant
|8
|97
|528
|3
|66.0
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Duke,Sacred Heart
|6
|167
|97
|5
|1,450
|13
|150.7
|Dolegela,Central Conn. St.
|8
|212
|140
|2
|1,775
|10
|150.0
|Parr,Duquesne
|8
|204
|125
|7
|1,615
|14
|143.6
|Walker,Robert Morris
|7
|170
|99
|8
|1,366
|14
|143.5
|Fenimore,Saint Francis (PA)
|7
|215
|121
|3
|1,529
|15
|136.2
|Wilson,Bryant
|8
|332
|204
|8
|2,373
|19
|135.6
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Crawford,Duquesne
|8
|46
|751
|5.8
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|8
|46
|566
|5.8
|Lewis,Saint Francis (PA)
|7
|40
|557
|5.7
|Holder,Saint Francis (PA)
|6
|31
|520
|5.2
|Gonzalez,Robert Morris
|7
|30
|503
|4.3
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Crawford,Duquesne
|8
|46
|751
|93.9
|Holder,Saint Francis (PA)
|6
|31
|520
|86.7
|Lewis,Saint Francis (PA)
|7
|40
|557
|79.6
|Gonzalez,Robert Morris
|7
|30
|503
|71.9
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|8
|46
|566
|70.8
|Rush,Central Conn. St.
|8
|26
|564
|70.5
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Istache,Duquesne
|8
|3
|-1
|0
|.4
|Gamble,Wagner
|7
|2
|7
|0
|.3
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|7
|15
|283
|18.9
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Knight,Wagner
|7
|14
|404
|28.9
|Nunez,Sacred Heart
|7
|13
|362
|27.8
|Stephens ,Robert Morris
|7
|20
|537
|26.9
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|7
|14
|375
|26.8
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|8
|12
|276
|23.0
|Celis,Wagner
|7
|11
|176
|16.0
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Zecca,Saint Francis (PA)
|6
|26
|42.3
|MacZura,Duquesne
|8
|39
|40.1
|Gettman,Sacred Heart
|7
|41
|39.5
|Silvester,Wagner
|7
|46
|39.0
|Desautels,Central Conn. St.
|8
|34
|38.7
|Rowley,Bryant
|8
|38
|38.3
|Check,Robert Morris
|7
|31
|36.5
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Bofenkamp,Saint Francis (PA)
|7
|8
|11
|.000
|1.14
|MacZura,Duquesne
|8
|7
|7
|.000
|.88
|Silvester,Wagner
|7
|5
|7
|.000
|.71
|Cole,Central Conn. St.
|8
|4
|9
|.000
|.50
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Stephens ,Robert Morris
|7
|559
|130
|0
|537
|0
|125
|1,226
|175.14
|Fulse,Wagner
|7
|1,030
|162
|0
|0
|0
|194
|1,192
|170.29
|Hines,Duquesne
|7
|754
|147
|0
|0
|0
|142
|901
|128.71
|Jean-Guil,Central Conn. St.
|8
|685
|265
|40
|0
|0
|132
|990
|123.75
|Meachum,Sacred Heart
|7
|640
|212
|0
|0
|0
|145
|852
|121.71
|Crawford,Duquesne
|8
|15
|751
|43
|138
|0
|62
|947
|118.38
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|8
|75
|566
|12
|276
|0
|68
|929
|116.13
|Knight,Wagner
|7
|20
|368
|0
|404
|0
|47
|792
|113.14
|Jackson,Robert Morris
|7
|568
|25
|0
|114
|0
|117
|707
|101.00
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|7
|0
|0
|283
|375
|0
|29
|658
|94.00
