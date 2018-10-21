G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Duke,Sacred Heart 6 226 1,776 296.0
Wilson,Bryant 8 362 2,312 289.0
Dolegela,Central Conn. St. 8 264 2,005 250.6
Parr,Duquesne 8 262 1,722 215.3
Fenimore,Saint Francis (PA) 7 233 1,485 212.1
Walker,Robert Morris 7 193 1,374 196.3
Fulse,Wagner 7 181 1,030 147.1

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Hines,Duquesne 7 0 0 0 66 9.4
Gonzalez,Robert Morris 7 0 0 0 60 8.6
Bofenkamp,Saint Francis (PA) 7 26 8 11 50 7.1
Constant,Bryant 8 0 0 0 54 6.8
Crawford,Duquesne 8 0 0 0 54 6.8

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Fulse,Wagner 7 181 1,030 6 147.1
Hines,Duquesne 7 133 754 10 107.7
Meachum,Sacred Heart 7 129 640 4 91.4
Jean-Guil,Central Conn. St. 8 103 685 7 85.6
Jackson,Robert Morris 7 105 568 5 81.1
Stephens ,Robert Morris 7 94 559 3 79.9
Femiano,Bryant 8 97 528 3 66.0

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Duke,Sacred Heart 6 167 97 5 1,450 13 150.7
Dolegela,Central Conn. St. 8 212 140 2 1,775 10 150.0
Parr,Duquesne 8 204 125 7 1,615 14 143.6
Walker,Robert Morris 7 170 99 8 1,366 14 143.5
Fenimore,Saint Francis (PA) 7 215 121 3 1,529 15 136.2
Wilson,Bryant 8 332 204 8 2,373 19 135.6

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Crawford,Duquesne 8 46 751 5.8
Nisivocci,Bryant 8 46 566 5.8
Lewis,Saint Francis (PA) 7 40 557 5.7
Holder,Saint Francis (PA) 6 31 520 5.2
Gonzalez,Robert Morris 7 30 503 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Crawford,Duquesne 8 46 751 93.9
Holder,Saint Francis (PA) 6 31 520 86.7
Lewis,Saint Francis (PA) 7 40 557 79.6
Gonzalez,Robert Morris 7 30 503 71.9
Nisivocci,Bryant 8 46 566 70.8
Rush,Central Conn. St. 8 26 564 70.5

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Istache,Duquesne 8 3 -1 0 .4
Gamble,Wagner 7 2 7 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Rinella,Saint Francis (PA) 7 15 283 18.9

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Knight,Wagner 7 14 404 28.9
Nunez,Sacred Heart 7 13 362 27.8
Stephens ,Robert Morris 7 20 537 26.9
Rinella,Saint Francis (PA) 7 14 375 26.8
Nisivocci,Bryant 8 12 276 23.0
Celis,Wagner 7 11 176 16.0

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Zecca,Saint Francis (PA) 6 26 42.3
MacZura,Duquesne 8 39 40.1
Gettman,Sacred Heart 7 41 39.5
Silvester,Wagner 7 46 39.0
Desautels,Central Conn. St. 8 34 38.7
Rowley,Bryant 8 38 38.3
Check,Robert Morris 7 31 36.5

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Bofenkamp,Saint Francis (PA) 7 8 11 .000 1.14
MacZura,Duquesne 8 7 7 .000 .88
Silvester,Wagner 7 5 7 .000 .71
Cole,Central Conn. St. 8 4 9 .000 .50

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Stephens ,Robert Morris 7 559 130 0 537 0 125 1,226 175.14
Fulse,Wagner 7 1,030 162 0 0 0 194 1,192 170.29
Hines,Duquesne 7 754 147 0 0 0 142 901 128.71
Jean-Guil,Central Conn. St. 8 685 265 40 0 0 132 990 123.75
Meachum,Sacred Heart 7 640 212 0 0 0 145 852 121.71
Crawford,Duquesne 8 15 751 43 138 0 62 947 118.38
Nisivocci,Bryant 8 75 566 12 276 0 68 929 116.13
Knight,Wagner 7 20 368 0 404 0 47 792 113.14
Jackson,Robert Morris 7 568 25 0 114 0 117 707 101.00
Rinella,Saint Francis (PA) 7 0 0 283 375 0 29 658 94.00