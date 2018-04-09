https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-XFINITY-Laps-Led-Leaders-12817901.php
NASCAR XFINITY Laps Led Leaders
Published 10:27 am, Monday, April 9, 2018
|Through April 7
1. Kyle Larson, 203
2. Joey Logano, 177
3. Ryan Blaney, 165
4. Kevin Harvick, 141
5. Justin Allgaier, 90
6. Brad Keselowski, 66
7. Daniel Hemric, 46
8. Kyle Busch, 39
9. Christopher Bell, 37
10. Tyler Reddick, 20
11. Chase Elliott, 17
12. Brandon Jones, 9
13. Kaz Grala, 8
14. Elliott Sadler, 6
15. Michael Annett, 5
15. Daniel Suarez, 5
17. Aric Almirola, 4
17. Cole Custer, 4
17. Ryan Truex, 4
20. Ryan Reed, 3
21. Ross Chastain, 2
21. Garrett Smithley, 2
23. Jeremy Clements, 1
23. Ryan Sieg, 1
23. JJ Yeley, 1
