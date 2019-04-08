https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Laps-Led-Leaders-13749935.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Laps Led Leaders
|Through April 7
1. Brad Keselowski, 578
2. Kyle Busch, 498
3. Ryan Blaney, 353
4. Joey Logano, 281
5. Kyle Larson, 142
6. Kevin Harvick, 133
7. Chase Elliott, 122
8. Denny Hamlin, 97
9. Aric Almirola, 72
10. Jimmie Johnson, 64
11. William Byron, 62
12. Matt DiBenedetto, 49
13. Erik Jones, 40
14. Clint Bowyer, 27
15. Kurt Busch, 24
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 23
17. William Byron, 21
17. Daniel Suarez, 21
19. Martin Truex Jr., 14
20. Austin Dillon, 7
21. Ty Dillon, 6
21. Jamie McMurray, 6
23. Daniel Hemric, 5
