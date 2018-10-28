https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/MVFC-Team-Leaders-13342974.php
MVFC Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|8
|0
|103
|12.9
|Illinois St.
|8
|0
|138
|17.3
|South Dakota St.
|7
|0
|151
|21.6
|UNI
|8
|1
|194
|24.3
|Western Ill.
|8
|0
|223
|27.9
|Indiana St.
|8
|0
|226
|28.3
|Youngstown St.
|8
|0
|237
|29.6
|Missouri St.
|8
|1
|252
|31.5
|South Dakota
|8
|0
|264
|33.0
|Southern Ill.
|8
|0
|292
|36.5
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|South Dakota St.
|7
|457
|3,414
|487.7
|Southern Ill.
|8
|651
|3,558
|444.8
|North Dakota St.
|8
|505
|3,538
|442.3
|Illinois St.
|8
|538
|3,476
|434.5
|Indiana St.
|8
|549
|3,344
|418.0
|Youngstown St.
|8
|582
|3,211
|401.4
|Missouri St.
|8
|564
|3,182
|397.8
|South Dakota
|8
|613
|3,109
|388.6
|Western Ill.
|8
|532
|3,098
|387.3
|UNI
|8
|555
|2,846
|355.8
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|8
|350
|2,156
|28
|269.5
|Indiana St.
|8
|387
|1,998
|25
|249.8
|Southern Ill.
|8
|361
|1,773
|14
|221.6
|Illinois St.
|8
|306
|1,638
|17
|204.8
|South Dakota St.
|7
|252
|1,410
|16
|201.4
|Youngstown St.
|8
|339
|1,509
|10
|188.6
|Missouri St.
|8
|298
|1,255
|17
|156.9
|UNI
|8
|297
|1,013
|10
|126.6
|South Dakota
|8
|287
|855
|12
|106.9
|Western Ill.
|8
|233
|843
|7
|105.4
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|8
|273
|831
|5
|103.9
|Illinois St.
|8
|294
|882
|10
|110.3
|Western Ill.
|8
|291
|1,049
|11
|131.1
|UNI
|8
|295
|1,121
|12
|140.1
|Youngstown St.
|8
|273
|1,207
|15
|150.9
|South Dakota St.
|7
|261
|1,079
|7
|154.1
|Indiana St.
|8
|334
|1,599
|13
|199.9
|Southern Ill.
|8
|322
|1,638
|18
|204.8
|South Dakota
|8
|348
|1,660
|12
|207.5
|Missouri St.
|8
|349
|1,769
|13
|221.1
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|South Dakota St.
|7
|205
|130
|4
|2,004
|22
|286.3
|Western Ill.
|8
|299
|178
|11
|2,255
|19
|281.9
|South Dakota
|8
|326
|192
|6
|2,254
|12
|281.8
|Missouri St.
|8
|266
|149
|11
|1,927
|13
|240.9
|Illinois St.
|8
|232
|133
|4
|1,838
|19
|229.8
|UNI
|8
|258
|157
|5
|1,833
|15
|229.1
|Southern Ill.
|8
|290
|169
|9
|1,785
|14
|223.1
|Youngstown St.
|8
|243
|131
|7
|1,702
|13
|212.8
|North Dakota St.
|8
|155
|89
|2
|1,382
|13
|172.8
|Indiana St.
|8
|162
|99
|1
|1,346
|5
|168.3
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|8
|5
|13
|18
|3
|2
|5
|13
|1.63
|South Dakota St.
|7
|5
|8
|13
|1
|4
|5
|8
|1.14
|Indiana St.
|8
|8
|2
|10
|2
|1
|3
|7
|.88
|Illinois St.
|8
|2
|11
|13
|3
|4
|7
|6
|.75
|UNI
|8
|4
|10
|14
|3
|5
|8
|6
|.75
|South Dakota
|8
|9
|6
|15
|5
|6
|11
|4
|.50
|Western Ill.
|8
|4
|9
|13
|3
|11
|14
|-1
|-0.13
|Southern Ill.
|8
|4
|9
|13
|6
|9
|15
|-2
|-0.25
|Missouri St.
|8
|6
|5
|11
|8
|11
|19
|-8
|-1.00
|Youngstown St.
|8
|2
|3
|5
|7
|7
|14
|-9
|-1.13
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Illinois St.
|8
|254
|137
|11
|1,543
|8
|106.70
|North Dakota St.
|8
|234
|130
|13
|1,557
|7
|110.21
|Western Ill.
|8
|255
|144
|9
|1,542
|10
|113.15
|South Dakota
|8
|265
|155
|6
|1,795
|17
|132.03
|South Dakota St.
|7
|186
|103
|8
|1,497
|11
|133.90
|UNI
|8
|257
|162
|10
|1,937
|12
|133.97
|Southern Ill.
|8
|255
|142
|9
|1,951
|18
|136.19
|Youngstown St.
|8
|241
|138
|3
|1,790
|15
|137.70
|Indiana St.
|8
|235
|150
|2
|1,688
|13
|140.72
|Missouri St.
|8
|262
|174
|5
|2,014
|18
|149.84
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Illinois St.
|8
|17
|404
|23.76
|Missouri St.
|8
|19
|435
|22.89
|Western Ill.
|8
|26
|576
|22.15
|South Dakota St.
|7
|16
|349
|21.81
|Youngstown St.
|8
|23
|494
|21.48
|South Dakota
|8
|24
|502
|20.92
|UNI
|8
|18
|373
|20.72
|North Dakota St.
|8
|13
|268
|20.62
|Indiana St.
|8
|28
|557
|19.89
|Southern Ill.
|8
|25
|427
|17.08
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|8
|15
|256
|17.07
|Western Ill.
|8
|12
|146
|12.17
|Indiana St.
|8
|11
|129
|11.73
|Illinois St.
|8
|15
|117
|7.80
|South Dakota St.
|7
|20
|113
|5.65
|Missouri St.
|8
|17
|96
|5.65
|Youngstown St.
|8
|18
|65
|3.61
|South Dakota
|8
|6
|21
|3.50
|Southern Ill.
|8
|6
|20
|3.33
|UNI
|8
|15
|45
|3.00
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Missouri St.
|8
|8
|39
|41.41
|South Dakota St.
|7
|29
|31
|40.16
|North Dakota St.
|8
|33
|37
|39.59
|Youngstown St.
|8
|21
|39
|37.49
|UNI
|8
|141
|45
|37.24
|South Dakota
|8
|226
|49
|36.63
|Western Ill.
|8
|174
|45
|35.98
|Illinois St.
|8
|254
|43
|35.72
|Indiana St.
|8
|123
|39
|34.54
|Southern Ill.
|8
|65
|41
|33.59
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|8
|507
|2,388
|298.5
|Illinois St.
|8
|548
|2,425
|303.1
|Western Ill.
|8
|546
|2,591
|323.9
|South Dakota St.
|7
|447
|2,576
|368.0
|Youngstown St.
|8
|514
|2,997
|374.6
|UNI
|8
|552
|3,058
|382.3
|Indiana St.
|8
|569
|3,287
|410.9
|South Dakota
|8
|613
|3,455
|431.9
|Southern Ill.
|8
|577
|3,589
|448.6
|Missouri St.
|8
|611
|3,783
|472.9
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|South Dakota St.
|7
|9
|289
|41.3
|North Dakota St.
|8
|5
|323
|40.4
|Illinois St.
|8
|5
|276
|34.5
|Indiana St.
|8
|11
|255
|31.9
|Southern Ill.
|8
|7
|245
|30.6
|Missouri St.
|8
|5
|239
|29.9
|UNI
|8
|10
|228
|28.5
|Western Ill.
|8
|5
|204
|25.5
|South Dakota
|8
|9
|202
|25.3
|Youngstown St.
|8
|7
|188
|23.5
View Comments