G Saf Pts Avg
North Dakota St. 7 0 89 12.7
Illinois St. 7 0 100 14.3
South Dakota St. 6 0 123 20.5
UNI 7 0 157 22.4
Missouri St. 7 1 203 29.0
South Dakota 6 0 176 29.3
Western Ill. 7 0 206 29.4
Youngstown St. 6 0 177 29.5
Indiana St. 7 0 209 29.9
Southern Ill. 7 0 257 36.7

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
South Dakota St. 6 390 3,024 504.0
Southern Ill. 7 584 3,088 441.1
Illinois St. 7 468 3,031 433.0
North Dakota St. 7 438 2,978 425.4
South Dakota 6 478 2,530 421.7
Indiana St. 7 488 2,868 409.7
Youngstown St. 6 426 2,337 389.5
Missouri St. 7 484 2,715 387.9
Western Ill. 7 465 2,696 385.1
UNI 7 491 2,541 363.0

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Indiana St. 7 355 1,873 24 267.6
North Dakota St. 7 302 1,772 23 253.1
Illinois St. 7 277 1,557 17 222.4
South Dakota St. 6 214 1,314 14 219.0
Southern Ill. 7 318 1,509 11 215.6
Missouri St. 7 264 1,192 16 170.3
Youngstown St. 6 233 981 7 163.5
UNI 7 266 926 9 132.3
Western Ill. 7 198 741 4 105.9
South Dakota 6 219 606 8 101.0

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
North Dakota St. 7 234 667 3 95.3
Illinois St. 7 256 786 8 112.3
Western Ill. 7 260 962 10 137.4
UNI 7 260 1,019 9 145.6
South Dakota 6 240 986 5 164.3
Youngstown St. 6 212 997 12 166.2
South Dakota St. 6 232 998 7 166.3
Indiana St. 7 288 1,361 12 194.4
Missouri St. 7 306 1,505 10 215.0
Southern Ill. 7 288 1,575 17 225.0

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
South Dakota 6 259 159 4 1,924 12 320.7
South Dakota St. 6 176 111 3 1,710 19 285.0
Western Ill. 7 267 153 11 1,955 17 279.3
UNI 7 225 135 3 1,615 14 230.7
Youngstown St. 6 193 104 7 1,356 11 226.0
Southern Ill. 7 266 150 9 1,579 11 225.6
Missouri St. 7 220 122 9 1,523 9 217.6
Illinois St. 7 191 107 3 1,474 15 210.6
North Dakota St. 7 136 77 2 1,206 10 172.3
Indiana St. 7 133 81 1 995 2 142.1

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
North Dakota St. 7 4 12 16 3 2 5 11 1.57
UNI 7 3 10 13 2 3 5 8 1.14
Illinois St. 7 2 10 12 1 3 4 8 1.14
South Dakota St. 6 3 7 10 1 3 4 6 1.00
South Dakota 6 6 6 12 3 4 7 5 .83
Indiana St. 7 6 2 8 2 1 3 5 .71
Western Ill. 7 3 7 10 2 11 13 -3 -0.43
Southern Ill. 7 4 7 11 6 9 15 -4 -0.57
Missouri St. 7 6 5 11 8 9 17 -6 -0.86
Youngstown St. 6 1 2 3 2 7 9 -6 -1.00

___

Team Passing Efficiency Defense
G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Illinois St. 7 225 118 10 1,249 5 97.52
North Dakota St. 7 205 113 12 1,385 7 111.43
Western Ill. 7 222 122 7 1,324 9 112.12
South Dakota St. 6 145 77 7 1,133 7 125.02
South Dakota 6 226 131 6 1,483 13 126.76
UNI 7 225 137 10 1,637 10 127.78
Southern Ill. 7 209 115 7 1,547 14 132.61
Youngstown St. 6 174 104 2 1,281 12 142.07
Indiana St. 7 205 135 2 1,478 12 143.78
Missouri St. 7 238 155 5 1,808 15 145.53

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Illinois St. 7 14 353 25.21
Missouri St. 7 15 373 24.87
Western Ill. 7 25 562 22.48
North Dakota St. 7 10 217 21.70
South Dakota St. 6 15 319 21.27
UNI 7 16 330 20.63
Youngstown St. 6 16 330 20.63
South Dakota 6 16 314 19.63
Indiana St. 7 26 507 19.50
Southern Ill. 7 23 391 17.00

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
North Dakota St. 7 12 218 18.17
Indiana St. 7 10 129 12.90
Western Ill. 7 12 146 12.17
Illinois St. 7 13 100 7.69
Southern Ill. 7 4 24 6.00
Missouri St. 7 16 91 5.69
Youngstown St. 6 15 69 4.60
South Dakota St. 6 16 69 4.31
South Dakota 6 5 21 4.20
UNI 7 12 32 2.67

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
South Dakota St. 6 12 24 41.79
Missouri St. 7 12 33 41.03
North Dakota St. 7 33 33 38.30
UNI 7 141 42 37.05
Youngstown St. 6 21 29 36.55
Illinois St. 7 210 36 36.50
Western Ill. 7 161 41 36.39
South Dakota 6 190 36 35.42
Indiana St. 7 125 34 33.88
Southern Ill. 7 60 35 32.74

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Illinois St. 7 481 2,035 290.7
North Dakota St. 7 439 2,052 293.1
Western Ill. 7 482 2,286 326.6
South Dakota St. 6 377 2,131 355.2
UNI 7 485 2,656 379.4
Youngstown St. 6 386 2,278 379.7
Indiana St. 7 493 2,839 405.6
South Dakota 6 466 2,469 411.5
Southern Ill. 7 497 3,122 446.0
Missouri St. 7 544 3,313 473.3

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
South Dakota St. 6 8 251 41.8
North Dakota St. 7 4 264 37.7
Illinois St. 7 5 248 35.4
Indiana St. 7 8 212 30.3
UNI 7 9 211 30.1
Missouri St. 7 5 204 29.1
South Dakota 6 8 171 28.5
Southern Ill. 7 7 196 28.0
Western Ill. 7 5 167 23.9
Youngstown St. 6 5 142 23.7