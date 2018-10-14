https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/MVFC-Team-Leaders-13306020.php
MVFC Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Illinois St.
|6
|0
|72
|12.0
|North Dakota St.
|6
|0
|75
|12.5
|South Dakota St.
|5
|0
|99
|19.8
|UNI
|6
|0
|148
|24.7
|Missouri St.
|6
|1
|172
|28.7
|South Dakota
|6
|0
|176
|29.3
|Youngstown St.
|6
|0
|177
|29.5
|Indiana St.
|6
|0
|188
|31.3
|Western Ill.
|6
|0
|192
|32.0
|Southern Ill.
|6
|0
|233
|38.8
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|South Dakota St.
|5
|320
|2,648
|529.6
|Illinois St.
|6
|411
|2,667
|444.5
|Southern Ill.
|6
|509
|2,629
|438.2
|North Dakota St.
|6
|371
|2,593
|432.2
|South Dakota
|6
|478
|2,530
|421.7
|Indiana St.
|6
|423
|2,474
|412.3
|Missouri St.
|6
|428
|2,432
|405.3
|Youngstown St.
|6
|426
|2,337
|389.5
|UNI
|6
|434
|2,215
|369.2
|Western Ill.
|6
|385
|2,131
|355.2
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|6
|257
|1,594
|19
|265.7
|Indiana St.
|6
|304
|1,580
|21
|263.3
|South Dakota St.
|5
|194
|1,263
|14
|252.6
|Illinois St.
|6
|244
|1,399
|16
|233.2
|Southern Ill.
|6
|265
|1,215
|9
|202.5
|Missouri St.
|6
|240
|1,124
|16
|187.3
|Youngstown St.
|6
|233
|981
|7
|163.5
|UNI
|6
|231
|772
|8
|128.7
|South Dakota
|6
|218
|603
|8
|100.5
|Western Ill.
|6
|152
|481
|3
|80.2
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|6
|201
|509
|2
|84.8
|Illinois St.
|6
|211
|608
|4
|101.3
|Western Ill.
|6
|236
|894
|10
|149.0
|UNI
|6
|239
|965
|9
|160.8
|South Dakota
|6
|240
|986
|5
|164.3
|Youngstown St.
|6
|212
|997
|12
|166.2
|South Dakota St.
|5
|197
|844
|6
|168.8
|Indiana St.
|6
|235
|1,067
|10
|177.8
|Missouri St.
|6
|260
|1,245
|9
|207.5
|Southern Ill.
|6
|237
|1,282
|14
|213.7
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|South Dakota
|6
|260
|160
|4
|1,927
|12
|321.2
|South Dakota St.
|5
|126
|86
|1
|1,385
|19
|277.0
|Western Ill.
|6
|233
|134
|10
|1,650
|14
|275.0
|UNI
|6
|203
|122
|3
|1,443
|13
|240.5
|Southern Ill.
|6
|244
|134
|8
|1,414
|10
|235.7
|Youngstown St.
|6
|193
|104
|7
|1,356
|11
|226.0
|Missouri St.
|6
|188
|106
|7
|1,308
|8
|218.0
|Illinois St.
|6
|167
|95
|1
|1,268
|14
|211.3
|North Dakota St.
|6
|114
|64
|1
|999
|10
|166.5
|Indiana St.
|6
|119
|74
|1
|894
|2
|149.0
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|6
|4
|10
|14
|3
|1
|4
|10
|1.67
|South Dakota St.
|5
|3
|7
|10
|1
|1
|2
|8
|1.60
|Illinois St.
|6
|2
|9
|11
|1
|1
|2
|9
|1.50
|UNI
|6
|3
|8
|11
|2
|3
|5
|6
|1.00
|South Dakota
|6
|6
|6
|12
|3
|4
|7
|5
|.83
|Indiana St.
|6
|5
|1
|6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|.50
|Southern Ill.
|6
|4
|7
|11
|5
|8
|13
|-2
|-0.33
|Western Ill.
|6
|3
|5
|8
|2
|10
|12
|-4
|-0.67
|Missouri St.
|6
|6
|4
|10
|8
|7
|15
|-5
|-0.83
|Youngstown St.
|6
|1
|2
|3
|2
|7
|9
|-6
|-1.00
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Illinois St.
|6
|203
|105
|9
|1,042
|5
|94.10
|North Dakota St.
|6
|181
|101
|10
|1,179
|6
|110.41
|Western Ill.
|6
|190
|106
|5
|1,109
|8
|113.45
|South Dakota St.
|5
|123
|64
|7
|961
|6
|122.38
|South Dakota
|6
|226
|131
|6
|1,483
|13
|126.76
|Southern Ill.
|6
|195
|108
|7
|1,446
|14
|134.19
|UNI
|6
|176
|113
|8
|1,315
|10
|136.63
|Youngstown St.
|6
|174
|104
|2
|1,281
|12
|142.07
|Indiana St.
|6
|183
|119
|1
|1,313
|11
|144.04
|Missouri St.
|6
|204
|136
|4
|1,503
|12
|144.05
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Illinois St.
|6
|11
|285
|25.91
|Western Ill.
|6
|24
|544
|22.67
|Missouri St.
|6
|12
|261
|21.75
|UNI
|6
|16
|330
|20.63
|Youngstown St.
|6
|16
|330
|20.63
|South Dakota St.
|5
|13
|267
|20.54
|Indiana St.
|6
|25
|506
|20.24
|South Dakota
|6
|16
|313
|19.56
|North Dakota St.
|6
|8
|151
|18.88
|Southern Ill.
|6
|19
|338
|17.79
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Indiana St.
|6
|9
|114
|12.67
|Western Ill.
|6
|11
|131
|11.91
|North Dakota St.
|6
|10
|115
|11.50
|Illinois St.
|6
|13
|100
|7.69
|Southern Ill.
|6
|3
|19
|6.33
|Missouri St.
|6
|15
|91
|6.07
|Youngstown St.
|6
|15
|69
|4.60
|South Dakota
|6
|5
|21
|4.20
|South Dakota St.
|5
|11
|43
|3.91
|UNI
|6
|10
|32
|3.20
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|South Dakota St.
|5
|12
|18
|41.00
|Missouri St.
|6
|-3
|28
|40.54
|North Dakota St.
|6
|33
|28
|38.57
|Illinois St.
|6
|107
|31
|37.68
|UNI
|6
|115
|33
|37.36
|Youngstown St.
|6
|21
|29
|36.55
|Western Ill.
|6
|161
|39
|36.51
|South Dakota
|6
|190
|36
|35.42
|Indiana St.
|6
|120
|30
|33.83
|Southern Ill.
|6
|45
|33
|32.79
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Illinois St.
|6
|414
|1,650
|275.0
|North Dakota St.
|6
|382
|1,688
|281.3
|Western Ill.
|6
|426
|2,003
|333.8
|South Dakota St.
|5
|320
|1,805
|361.0
|Youngstown St.
|6
|386
|2,278
|379.7
|UNI
|6
|415
|2,280
|380.0
|Indiana St.
|6
|418
|2,380
|396.7
|South Dakota
|6
|466
|2,469
|411.5
|Southern Ill.
|6
|432
|2,728
|454.7
|Missouri St.
|6
|464
|2,748
|458.0
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|South Dakota St.
|5
|5
|242
|48.4
|North Dakota St.
|6
|4
|236
|39.3
|Illinois St.
|6
|5
|234
|39.0
|Missouri St.
|6
|5
|190
|31.7
|Indiana St.
|6
|7
|188
|31.3
|UNI
|6
|8
|187
|31.2
|Southern Ill.
|6
|7
|175
|29.2
|South Dakota
|6
|8
|171
|28.5
|Youngstown St.
|6
|5
|142
|23.7
|Western Ill.
|6
|4
|136
|22.7
