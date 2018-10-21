https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/MAC-Individual-Leaders-13324527.php
MAC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Bellamy,Western Mich.
|8
|122
|821
|5
|102.6
|Irons,Ohio
|6
|68
|445
|4
|74.2
|Marks,Buffalo
|8
|112
|579
|7
|72.4
|Rourke,Ohio
|7
|70
|492
|4
|70.3
|Rankin,Kent St.
|8
|109
|560
|4
|70.0
|Gilbert,Ball St.
|8
|124
|534
|5
|66.8
|Lazzaro,Central Mich.
|6
|97
|381
|3
|63.5
|Harbison,Northern Ill.
|7
|90
|442
|3
|63.1
|Guadagni,Toledo
|6
|72
|378
|3
|63.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Rourke,Ohio
|7
|153
|94
|4
|1,490
|13
|166.1
|Guadagni,Toledo
|6
|102
|59
|3
|913
|11
|162.7
|Wiegers,Eastern Mich.
|8
|161
|107
|1
|1,268
|8
|147.8
|Wassink,Western Mich.
|8
|241
|149
|6
|1,980
|16
|147.8
|Doege,Bowling Green
|8
|285
|182
|8
|2,078
|20
|142.6
|Jackson,Buffalo
|8
|246
|139
|8
|1,869
|20
|140.6
|Ragland,Miami (OH)
|8
|264
|160
|3
|1,769
|14
|132.1
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Miller,Bowling Green
|7
|48
|785
|6.9
|Miller,Ball St.
|8
|44
|582
|5.5
|Hall,Ball St.
|8
|43
|348
|5.4
|Brown,Northern Ill.
|7
|36
|327
|5.1
|Osborn,Buffalo
|8
|40
|696
|5.0
|White,Ohio
|7
|35
|632
|5.0
|Young,Miami (OH)
|6
|29
|213
|4.8
|Lacanaria,Ball St.
|8
|38
|407
|4.8
|Reed,Western Mich.
|8
|38
|551
|4.8
|Wesley,Northern Ill.
|7
|33
|319
|4.7
|Banham,Eastern Mich.
|8
|37
|479
|4.6
|McKoy,Kent St.
|8
|36
|368
|4.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Miller,Bowling Green
|7
|48
|785
|112.1
|White,Ohio
|7
|35
|632
|90.3
|Osborn,Buffalo
|8
|40
|696
|87.0
|Eskridge,Western Mich.
|6
|23
|509
|84.8
|Miller,Ball St.
|8
|44
|582
|72.8
|Reed,Western Mich.
|8
|38
|551
|68.9
|Sorenson,Miami (OH)
|8
|32
|499
|62.4
|Johnson,Buffalo
|7
|24
|435
|62.1
|Johnson,Toledo
|7
|24
|434
|62.0
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Davis,Akron
|5
|4
|149
|2
|.8
|Lewis,Buffalo
|7
|3
|37
|0
|.4
|Koenig,Miami (OH)
|8
|3
|13
|0
|.4
|Williams,Buffalo
|8
|3
|18
|0
|.4
|Hagan,Ohio
|6
|2
|12
|0
|.3
|Croutch,Ohio
|7
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Hines,Toledo
|7
|2
|4
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Reed,Western Mich.
|8
|11
|213
|19.4
|Osborn,Buffalo
|8
|18
|195
|10.8
|Tucker,Northern Ill.
|7
|10
|61
|6.1
|Tyson,Kent St.
|8
|10
|43
|4.3
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Johnson,Toledo
|7
|9
|282
|31.3
|Thomas,Miami (OH)
|8
|17
|479
|28.2
|Lewis,Central Mich.
|8
|20
|437
|21.9
|Dunner,Ball St.
|8
|15
|296
|19.7
|Rankin,Kent St.
|8
|13
|241
|18.5
|Jones,Buffalo
|8
|11
|199
|18.1
|Bellamy,Western Mich.
|8
|12
|208
|17.3
|Hargrove,Bowling Green
|7
|25
|430
|17.2
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Farkas,Ohio
|7
|27
|45.4
|Julien,Eastern Mich.
|8
|42
|44.3
|Kramer,Miami (OH)
|8
|41
|42.9
|Flint,Toledo
|7
|36
|42.0
|Finegan,Buffalo
|8
|35
|41.8
|Sheldon,Central Mich.
|8
|49
|41.2
|Ference,Northern Ill.
|7
|49
|40.1
|Mihalic,Western Mich.
|8
|33
|39.5
|Trickett,Kent St.
|8
|30
|38.7
|Gasser,Akron
|6
|35
|38.5
|Tinnerman,Bowling Green
|7
|35
|37.0
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Gasser,Akron
|6
|10
|12
|.833
|1.67
|Hagee,Ball St.
|8
|11
|16
|.688
|1.38
|Trickett,Kent St.
|8
|10
|12
|.833
|1.25
|Vest,Toledo
|7
|8
|12
|.667
|1.14
|Zervos,Ohio
|7
|8
|9
|.889
|1.14
|Ryland,Eastern Mich.
|8
|9
|14
|.643
|1.13
|Tice,Central Mich.
|8
|9
|10
|.900
|1.13
|Gantz,Northern Ill.
|7
|7
|10
|.700
|1.00
|Sloman,Miami (OH)
|8
|8
|10
|.800
|1.00
|Peddie,Western Mich.
|6
|4
|5
|.800
|.67
|Mitcheson,Buffalo
|8
|5
|9
|.556
|.63
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Bellamy,Western Mich.
|8
|821
|98
|0
|208
|0
|152
|1,127
|140.88
|Johnson,Toledo
|7
|17
|434
|94
|282
|0
|41
|827
|118.14
|Miller,Bowling Green
|7
|12
|785
|19
|0
|0
|50
|816
|116.57
|Rankin,Kent St.
|8
|560
|127
|0
|241
|0
|136
|928
|116.00
|Osborn,Buffalo
|8
|3
|696
|195
|15
|0
|63
|909
|113.63
|Reed,Western Mich.
|8
|0
|551
|213
|3
|0
|50
|767
|95.88
|White,Ohio
|7
|17
|632
|18
|0
|0
|42
|667
|95.29
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Rourke,Ohio
|7
|223
|1,982
|283.1
|Neal,Ball St.
|8
|403
|2,178
|272.3
|Wassink,Western Mich.
|8
|286
|2,133
|266.6
|Barrett,Kent St.
|8
|405
|2,126
|265.8
|Nelson,Akron
|6
|265
|1,491
|248.5
|Doege,Bowling Green
|8
|321
|1,956
|244.5
|Jackson,Buffalo
|8
|269
|1,934
|241.8
|Ragland,Miami (OH)
|8
|318
|1,914
|239.3
|Guadagni,Toledo
|6
|174
|1,291
|215.2
|Glass III,Eastern Mich.
|6
|143
|1,118
|186.3
|Lazzaro,Central Mich.
|6
|238
|1,092
|182.0
|Childers,Northern Ill.
|7
|304
|1,213
|173.3
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Vest,Toledo
|7
|35
|8
|12
|59
|8.4
|Zervos,Ohio
|7
|32
|8
|9
|56
|8.0
|Gasser,Akron
|6
|13
|10
|12
|43
|7.2
|Hagee,Ball St.
|8
|23
|11
|16
|56
|7.0
|Ryland,Eastern Mich.
|8
|29
|9
|14
|56
|7.0
