G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Bellamy,Western Mich. 8 122 821 5 102.6
Irons,Ohio 6 68 445 4 74.2
Marks,Buffalo 8 112 579 7 72.4
Rourke,Ohio 7 70 492 4 70.3
Rankin,Kent St. 8 109 560 4 70.0
Gilbert,Ball St. 8 124 534 5 66.8
Lazzaro,Central Mich. 6 97 381 3 63.5
Harbison,Northern Ill. 7 90 442 3 63.1
Guadagni,Toledo 6 72 378 3 63.0

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Rourke,Ohio 7 153 94 4 1,490 13 166.1
Guadagni,Toledo 6 102 59 3 913 11 162.7
Wiegers,Eastern Mich. 8 161 107 1 1,268 8 147.8
Wassink,Western Mich. 8 241 149 6 1,980 16 147.8
Doege,Bowling Green 8 285 182 8 2,078 20 142.6
Jackson,Buffalo 8 246 139 8 1,869 20 140.6
Ragland,Miami (OH) 8 264 160 3 1,769 14 132.1

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Miller,Bowling Green 7 48 785 6.9
Miller,Ball St. 8 44 582 5.5
Hall,Ball St. 8 43 348 5.4
Brown,Northern Ill. 7 36 327 5.1
Osborn,Buffalo 8 40 696 5.0
White,Ohio 7 35 632 5.0
Young,Miami (OH) 6 29 213 4.8
Lacanaria,Ball St. 8 38 407 4.8
Reed,Western Mich. 8 38 551 4.8
Wesley,Northern Ill. 7 33 319 4.7
Banham,Eastern Mich. 8 37 479 4.6
McKoy,Kent St. 8 36 368 4.5

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Miller,Bowling Green 7 48 785 112.1
White,Ohio 7 35 632 90.3
Osborn,Buffalo 8 40 696 87.0
Eskridge,Western Mich. 6 23 509 84.8
Miller,Ball St. 8 44 582 72.8
Reed,Western Mich. 8 38 551 68.9
Sorenson,Miami (OH) 8 32 499 62.4
Johnson,Buffalo 7 24 435 62.1
Johnson,Toledo 7 24 434 62.0

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Davis,Akron 5 4 149 2 .8
Lewis,Buffalo 7 3 37 0 .4
Koenig,Miami (OH) 8 3 13 0 .4
Williams,Buffalo 8 3 18 0 .4
Hagan,Ohio 6 2 12 0 .3
Croutch,Ohio 7 2 0 0 .3
Hines,Toledo 7 2 4 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Reed,Western Mich. 8 11 213 19.4
Osborn,Buffalo 8 18 195 10.8
Tucker,Northern Ill. 7 10 61 6.1
Tyson,Kent St. 8 10 43 4.3

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Johnson,Toledo 7 9 282 31.3
Thomas,Miami (OH) 8 17 479 28.2
Lewis,Central Mich. 8 20 437 21.9
Dunner,Ball St. 8 15 296 19.7
Rankin,Kent St. 8 13 241 18.5
Jones,Buffalo 8 11 199 18.1
Bellamy,Western Mich. 8 12 208 17.3
Hargrove,Bowling Green 7 25 430 17.2

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Farkas,Ohio 7 27 45.4
Julien,Eastern Mich. 8 42 44.3
Kramer,Miami (OH) 8 41 42.9
Flint,Toledo 7 36 42.0
Finegan,Buffalo 8 35 41.8
Sheldon,Central Mich. 8 49 41.2
Ference,Northern Ill. 7 49 40.1
Mihalic,Western Mich. 8 33 39.5
Trickett,Kent St. 8 30 38.7
Gasser,Akron 6 35 38.5
Tinnerman,Bowling Green 7 35 37.0

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Gasser,Akron 6 10 12 .833 1.67
Hagee,Ball St. 8 11 16 .688 1.38
Trickett,Kent St. 8 10 12 .833 1.25
Vest,Toledo 7 8 12 .667 1.14
Zervos,Ohio 7 8 9 .889 1.14
Ryland,Eastern Mich. 8 9 14 .643 1.13
Tice,Central Mich. 8 9 10 .900 1.13
Gantz,Northern Ill. 7 7 10 .700 1.00
Sloman,Miami (OH) 8 8 10 .800 1.00
Peddie,Western Mich. 6 4 5 .800 .67
Mitcheson,Buffalo 8 5 9 .556 .63

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Bellamy,Western Mich. 8 821 98 0 208 0 152 1,127 140.88
Johnson,Toledo 7 17 434 94 282 0 41 827 118.14
Miller,Bowling Green 7 12 785 19 0 0 50 816 116.57
Rankin,Kent St. 8 560 127 0 241 0 136 928 116.00
Osborn,Buffalo 8 3 696 195 15 0 63 909 113.63
Reed,Western Mich. 8 0 551 213 3 0 50 767 95.88
White,Ohio 7 17 632 18 0 0 42 667 95.29

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Rourke,Ohio 7 223 1,982 283.1
Neal,Ball St. 8 403 2,178 272.3
Wassink,Western Mich. 8 286 2,133 266.6
Barrett,Kent St. 8 405 2,126 265.8
Nelson,Akron 6 265 1,491 248.5
Doege,Bowling Green 8 321 1,956 244.5
Jackson,Buffalo 8 269 1,934 241.8
Ragland,Miami (OH) 8 318 1,914 239.3
Guadagni,Toledo 6 174 1,291 215.2
Glass III,Eastern Mich. 6 143 1,118 186.3
Lazzaro,Central Mich. 6 238 1,092 182.0
Childers,Northern Ill. 7 304 1,213 173.3

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Vest,Toledo 7 35 8 12 59 8.4
Zervos,Ohio 7 32 8 9 56 8.0
Gasser,Akron 6 13 10 12 43 7.2
Hagee,Ball St. 8 23 11 16 56 7.0
Ryland,Eastern Mich. 8 29 9 14 56 7.0