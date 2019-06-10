https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Vare-Trophy-Standings-13965559.php
LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
1. Jin Young Ko, 69.2
2. Jeongeun Lee6, 69.641
3. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.791
4. Minjee Lee, 69.809
5. Nelly Korda, 69.895
6. Sung Hyun Park, 70.033
7. Hyo Joo Kim, 70.038
8. Eun-Hee Ji, 70.1
9. Carlota Ciganda, 70.2
10. Amy Yang, 70.243
11. Jessica Korda, 70.3
12. Azahara Munoz, 70.417
13. Mi Jung Hur, 70.423
14. Gaby Lopez, 70.435
15. Shanshan Feng, 70.55
