LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
Published 11:20 am, Monday, May 21, 2018
|Through May 20
1. Jessica Korda, 149
2. Lizette Salas, 146
3. Cristie Kerr, 131
4. Lexi Thompson, 110
5. Nelly Korda, 106
6. Brittany Lincicome, 103
7. Michelle Wie, 95
8. Brittany Altomare, 94
9. Jennifer Song, 92
9. Marina Alex, 92
11. Stacy Lewis, 88
12. Megan Khang, 81
13. Danielle Kang, 73
14. Austin Ernst, 67
15. Jane Park, 62
