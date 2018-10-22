https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Player-of-the-Year-Standings-13326443.php
LPGA Player of the Year Standings
|Through Oct. 21
1. Ariya Jutanugarn, 219
2. Sung Hyun Park, 136
3. Minjee Lee, 110
3. Brooke M. Henderson, 110
5. Sei Young Kim, 95
6. So Yeon Ryu, 85
6. Inbee Park, 85
8. Nasa Hataoka, 83
9. Jin Young Ko, 81
9. Danielle Kang, 81
11. Georgia Hall, 76
12. Angela Stanford, 74
12. Jessica Korda, 74
14. Marina Alex, 69
15. Moriya Jutanugarn, 65
