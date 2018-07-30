https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Player-of-the-Year-Standings-13116625.php
LPGA Player of the Year Standings
|Through July 29
1. Ariya Jutanugarn, 180
2. Sung Hyun Park, 94
3. Minjee Lee, 85
4. Inbee Park, 79
5. Brooke M. Henderson, 74
6. Nasa Hataoka, 73
7. Jin Young Ko, 70
8. Jessica Korda, 68
9. Moriya Jutanugarn, 65
9. So Yeon Ryu, 65
11. Pernilla Lindberg, 61
12. Brittany Lincicome, 48
13. Lydia Ko, 45
13. Sei Young Kim, 45
15. Eun-Hee Ji, 41
