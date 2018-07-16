https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Player-of-the-Year-Standings-13079154.php
LPGA Player of the Year Standings
|Through July 15
1. Ariya Jutanugarn, 150
2. Sung Hyun Park, 94
3. Inbee Park, 79
4. Brooke M. Henderson, 74
5. Minjee Lee, 73
5. Nasa Hataoka, 73
7. Jessica Korda, 68
8. Moriya Jutanugarn, 65
8. So Yeon Ryu, 65
10. Pernilla Lindberg, 61
10. Jin Young Ko, 61
12. Brittany Lincicome, 48
13. Lydia Ko, 45
13. Sei Young Kim, 45
15. Eun-Hee Ji, 41
