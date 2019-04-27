Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Juuse Saros Nashville 1 45 1 1.33
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 5 308 7 1.36
Ben Bishop Dallas 7 438 15 2.05
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 5 304 11 2.16
Petr Mrazek Carolina 8 513 19 2.22
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 6 374 14 2.24
Tuukka Rask Boston 8 479 18 2.25
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 7 424 18 2.54
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 16 2.67
Braden Holtby Washington 7 448 20 2.67
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 21 2.7
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 413 19 2.75
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 4 238 12 3.01
Martin Jones San Jose 8 435 22 3.03
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 329 17 3.09
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 17 3.2
Aaron Dell San Jose 2 89 5 3.33
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 235 15 3.83

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 7 424 5 1 1
Martin Jones San Jose 8 435 5 2 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 8 513 5 2 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 8 479 5 3 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 7 438 4 2 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 5 304 4 0 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 6 374 4 2 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 5 308 4 0 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 413 3 4 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 3 2 2
Braden Holtby Washington 7 448 3 3 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 2 4 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 329 2 3 1
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 1 2 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 5 308 7 168 0.958 4 0 1
Juuse Saros Nashville 1 45 1 21 0.952 0 0 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 7 438 15 238 0.937 4 2 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 5 304 11 154 0.929 4 0 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 8 479 18 245 0.927 5 3 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 6 374 14 189 0.926 4 2 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 413 19 244 0.922 3 4 0
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 17 205 0.917 1 2 2
Braden Holtby Washington 7 448 20 233 0.914 3 3 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 8 513 19 220 0.914 5 2 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 16 184 0.913 2 4 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 7 424 18 202 0.911 5 1 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 21 230 0.909 3 2 2
Martin Jones San Jose 8 435 22 237 0.907 5 2 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 4 238 12 127 0.906 0 3 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 329 17 179 0.905 2 3 1
Aaron Dell San Jose 2 89 5 36 0.861 0 1 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 235 15 104 0.856 0 4 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Petr Mrazek Carolina 8 513 2 5 2 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 1 3 2 2
Braden Holtby Washington 7 448 1 3 3 1
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 1 1 2 2