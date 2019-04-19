https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-13780329.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|1
|45
|1
|1.33
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|244
|6
|1.47
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|4
|242
|8
|1.98
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|239
|8
|2.0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|4
|239
|8
|2.01
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|4
|257
|9
|2.09
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|5
|302
|13
|2.58
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|5
|304
|14
|2.75
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|4
|237
|11
|2.78
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|4
|258
|12
|2.78
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|5
|298
|14
|2.82
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|4
|239
|12
|3.0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|4
|238
|12
|3.01
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|4
|237
|12
|3.03
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|4
|195
|10
|3.08
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|2
|89
|5
|3.33
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|4
|235
|15
|3.83
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|5
|206
|15
|4.37
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|4
|239
|4
|0
|0
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|244
|4
|0
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|5
|304
|3
|1
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|5
|298
|3
|2
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|4
|257
|3
|1
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|4
|237
|2
|2
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|4
|242
|2
|1
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|5
|302
|2
|3
|0
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|4
|239
|2
|2
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|5
|206
|2
|2
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|239
|2
|1
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|4
|237
|2
|2
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|4
|195
|2
|2
|0
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|4
|258
|1
|1
|2
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|244
|6
|136
|0.956
|4
|0
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|1
|45
|1
|21
|0.952
|0
|0
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|4
|242
|8
|137
|0.942
|2
|1
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|4
|257
|9
|134
|0.933
|3
|1
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|4
|239
|8
|117
|0.932
|4
|0
|0
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|4
|258
|12
|173
|0.931
|1
|1
|2
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|4
|237
|11
|139
|0.921
|2
|2
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|239
|8
|99
|0.919
|2
|1
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|4
|237
|12
|145
|0.917
|2
|2
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|5
|302
|13
|148
|0.912
|2
|3
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|5
|304
|14
|153
|0.908
|3
|1
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|5
|298
|14
|153
|0.908
|3
|2
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|4
|238
|12
|127
|0.906
|0
|3
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|4
|239
|12
|126
|0.905
|2
|2
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|4
|195
|10
|102
|0.902
|2
|2
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|5
|206
|15
|112
|0.866
|2
|2
|0
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|2
|89
|5
|36
|0.861
|0
|1
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|4
|235
|15
|104
|0.856
|0
|4
|0
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|5
|298
|1
|3
|2
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|239
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|4
|258
|1
|1
|1
|2
