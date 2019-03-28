Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Landon Bow Dallas 2 58 1 1.03
Christopher Gibson N.Y. Islanders 2 40 1 1.5
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 28 1628 49 1.8
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 1.97
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 1 60 2 2.0
Ben Bishop Dallas 45 2577 87 2.03
Kevin Boyle Anaheim 5 276 10 2.17
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 42 2376 86 2.17
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 42 2228 86 2.31
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 27 1397 54 2.32
Jaroslav Halak Boston 38 2191 85 2.33
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 50 3024 119 2.36
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 51 3023 121 2.4
Tuukka Rask Boston 43 2457 99 2.42
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 59 3515 144 2.46
Petr Mrazek Carolina 37 2207 91 2.47
Pekka Rinne Nashville 52 2980 123 2.48
Carey Price Montreal 62 3645 151 2.49
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 21 1165 49 2.52
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 30 1802 76 2.53

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 50 3024 37 9 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 57 3327 35 15 6
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 59 3515 35 19 5
Martin Jones San Jose 58 3359 34 17 5
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 57 3276 33 23 1
Carey Price Montreal 62 3645 33 22 6
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 58 3400 32 21 2
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 64 3677 29 27 6
Braden Holtby Washington 56 3226 29 19 5
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 58 3474 27 22 9
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 45 2580 27 12 5
Ben Bishop Dallas 45 2577 26 15 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 43 2457 26 11 5
Pekka Rinne Nashville 52 2980 26 19 4
David Rittich Calgary 43 2385 26 8 5
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 51 3023 25 19 7
John Gibson Anaheim 56 3113 24 22 8
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 50 2712 24 18 5
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 42 2228 22 14 2
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 42 2376 22 12 5

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 2 58 1 19 0.947 0 0 0
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 35 0.943 0 2 0
Christopher Gibson N.Y. Islanders 2 40 1 17 0.941 0 0 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 45 2577 87 1299 0.933 26 15 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 28 1628 49 703 0.93 21 4 1
Kevin Boyle Anaheim 5 276 10 139 0.928 1 3 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 42 2376 86 1187 0.928 22 12 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 50 3024 119 1624 0.927 37 9 4
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 42 2228 86 1155 0.926 22 14 2
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 21 1165 49 652 0.925 13 6 2
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 27 1397 54 723 0.925 8 13 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 37 1969 83 1093 0.924 14 16 4
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 621 27 355 0.924 5 4 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 38 2191 85 1105 0.923 21 10 4
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 1 60 2 26 0.923 1 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 51 3023 121 1555 0.922 25 19 7
Carter Hart Philadelphia 28 1545 71 893 0.92 16 11 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 45 2580 117 1441 0.919 27 12 5
Carey Price Montreal 62 3645 151 1844 0.918 33 22 6
Juuse Saros Nashville 30 1637 69 838 0.918 17 9 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 57 3276 8 33 23 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 59 3515 8 35 19 5
Ben Bishop Dallas 45 2577 6 26 15 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 50 3024 6 37 9 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 28 1628 5 21 4 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 42 2228 5 22 14 2
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 42 2376 5 22 12 5
Jaroslav Halak Boston 38 2191 4 21 10 4
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 50 2712 4 24 18 5
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 51 3023 4 25 19 7
Petr Mrazek Carolina 37 2207 4 20 14 3
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 45 2580 4 27 12 5
Carey Price Montreal 62 3645 4 33 22 6
Tuukka Rask Boston 43 2457 4 26 11 5
Pekka Rinne Nashville 52 2980 4 26 19 4
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 36 1943 3 15 11 5
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 34 1830 3 16 9 4
Martin Jones San Jose 58 3359 3 34 17 5
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 41 2301 3 15 18 6
Juuse Saros Nashville 30 1637 3 17 9 2