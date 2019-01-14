https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-13531048.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|5
|248
|6
|1.45
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|9
|420
|13
|1.85
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|2
|61
|2
|1.97
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|11
|656
|23
|2.1
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|15
|812
|30
|2.21
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|1303
|48
|2.21
|Curtis McElhinney
|Carolina
|17
|1018
|39
|2.3
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|29
|1683
|67
|2.39
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|24
|1381
|55
|2.39
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|23
|1319
|53
|2.41
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|34
|1899
|77
|2.43
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|27
|1471
|60
|2.45
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|41
|2436
|101
|2.49
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|20
|1036
|43
|2.49
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|30
|1779
|74
|2.5
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1468
|62
|2.53
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|9
|496
|21
|2.54
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|25
|1502
|64
|2.55
|Pheonix Copley
|Washington
|16
|892
|38
|2.56
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|14
|787
|34
|2.59
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|41
|2436
|26
|11
|4
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|34
|1989
|21
|8
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|30
|1779
|20
|9
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|35
|2049
|20
|13
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|33
|1860
|19
|13
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|34
|2057
|18
|12
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|25
|1502
|18
|5
|2
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|36
|2064
|17
|15
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|31
|1770
|17
|10
|2
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|35
|2045
|17
|13
|4
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|34
|1899
|17
|11
|3
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|27
|1471
|17
|4
|3
|Louis Domingue
|Tampa Bay
|20
|1203
|16
|4
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|29
|1683
|15
|11
|2
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|39
|2183
|15
|14
|8
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|34
|1836
|14
|14
|4
|Craig Anderson
|Ottawa
|31
|1742
|14
|13
|3
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|30
|1763
|14
|13
|3
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|1329
|13
|8
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|20
|1117
|13
|5
|1
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Landon Bow
|Dallas
|1
|31
|0
|14
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|9
|420
|13
|243
|0.947
|4
|2
|0
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|2
|61
|2
|35
|0.943
|0
|2
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|5
|248
|6
|101
|0.941
|3
|0
|0
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|11
|656
|23
|377
|0.939
|9
|1
|1
|Collin Delia
|Chicago
|7
|422
|19
|278
|0.932
|3
|1
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|15
|812
|30
|427
|0.93
|5
|9
|0
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|1303
|48
|649
|0.926
|12
|7
|3
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|24
|1381
|55
|723
|0.924
|13
|7
|2
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|11
|621
|27
|355
|0.924
|5
|4
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|30
|1779
|74
|965
|0.923
|20
|9
|1
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|20
|1036
|43
|560
|0.923
|8
|8
|2
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|29
|1683
|67
|854
|0.922
|15
|11
|2
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|10
|508
|23
|294
|0.922
|4
|2
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|25
|1502
|64
|824
|0.922
|18
|5
|2
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1468
|62
|787
|0.921
|12
|8
|4
|Curtis McElhinney
|Carolina
|17
|1018
|39
|495
|0.921
|11
|5
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|23
|1319
|53
|672
|0.921
|13
|8
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|27
|1471
|60
|746
|0.92
|17
|4
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|39
|2183
|100
|1237
|0.919
|15
|14
|8
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|41
|2436
|6
|26
|11
|4
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|24
|1381
|3
|13
|7
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|33
|1857
|3
|13
|13
|6
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|23
|1235
|3
|12
|8
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|20
|1117
|3
|13
|5
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|35
|2045
|3
|17
|13
|4
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|34
|1899
|3
|17
|11
|3
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|29
|1683
|2
|15
|11
|2
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|9
|420
|2
|4
|2
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|33
|1860
|2
|19
|13
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1468
|2
|12
|8
|4
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|15
|834
|2
|6
|5
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|31
|1770
|2
|17
|10
|2
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|1303
|2
|12
|7
|3
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|21
|1242
|2
|8
|11
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|18
|915
|2
|10
|5
|1
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|24
|1341
|2
|13
|9
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|16
|951
|2
|9
|3
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|25
|1502
|2
|18
|5
|2
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|11
|656
|1
|9
|1
|1
