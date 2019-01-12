Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 4 188 5 1.6
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 8 361 11 1.83
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 1.97
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 11 656 23 2.1
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 15 812 30 2.21
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 22 1244 46 2.22
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 17 1018 39 2.3
Pekka Rinne Nashville 33 1870 72 2.31
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1625 64 2.36
Adin Hill Arizona 12 636 25 2.36
Jaroslav Halak Boston 24 1381 55 2.39
Tuukka Rask Boston 22 1259 51 2.43
David Rittich Calgary 27 1471 60 2.45
Carter Hart Philadelphia 8 439 18 2.46
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 26 1409 58 2.47
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 40 2374 98 2.48
Collin Delia Chicago 6 362 15 2.49
Anton Khudobin Dallas 20 1036 43 2.49
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 24 1447 60 2.49
Frederik Andersen Toronto 30 1779 74 2.5

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 40 2374 25 11 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 30 1779 20 9 1
Martin Jones San Jose 33 1929 20 8 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 34 1985 19 13 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 32 1800 18 13 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 24 1447 18 4 2
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 35 2004 17 14 3
Braden Holtby Washington 30 1742 17 10 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 33 1997 17 12 4
Pekka Rinne Nashville 33 1870 17 10 3
David Rittich Calgary 27 1471 17 4 3
Carey Price Montreal 34 1985 16 13 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1625 15 10 2
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 19 1143 15 4 0
John Gibson Anaheim 38 2118 15 14 7
Jake Allen St. Louis 34 1836 14 14 4
Craig Anderson Ottawa 31 1742 14 13 3
Carter Hutton Buffalo 30 1763 14 13 3
Jaroslav Halak Boston 24 1381 13 7 2
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 20 1117 13 5 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 1 31 0 14 1.0 0 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 8 361 11 209 0.947 3 2 0
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 35 0.943 0 2 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 11 656 23 377 0.939 9 1 1
Collin Delia Chicago 6 362 15 245 0.939 3 1 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 4 188 5 79 0.937 2 0 0
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 15 812 30 427 0.93 5 9 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 22 1244 46 623 0.926 12 6 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 24 1447 60 797 0.925 18 4 2
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 26 1409 58 763 0.924 12 7 4
Jaroslav Halak Boston 24 1381 55 723 0.924 13 7 2
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 621 27 355 0.924 5 4 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 15 892 40 529 0.924 9 2 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 30 1779 74 965 0.923 20 9 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1625 64 826 0.923 15 10 2
Anton Khudobin Dallas 20 1036 43 560 0.923 8 8 2
Ryan Miller Anaheim 10 508 23 294 0.922 4 2 1
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 17 1018 39 495 0.921 11 5 1
Carter Hart Philadelphia 8 439 18 225 0.92 3 4 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 22 1259 51 640 0.92 12 8 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 40 2374 6 25 11 4
Jaroslav Halak Boston 24 1381 3 13 7 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 33 1857 3 13 13 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 23 1235 3 12 8 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 20 1117 3 13 5 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 33 1870 3 17 10 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1625 2 15 10 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 8 361 2 3 2 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 32 1800 2 18 13 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 26 1409 2 12 7 4
Aaron Dell San Jose 15 834 2 6 5 3
Braden Holtby Washington 30 1742 2 17 10 2
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 22 1244 2 12 6 3
Carey Price Montreal 34 1985 2 16 13 4
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 20 1182 2 7 11 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 17 886 2 10 5 1
Mike Smith Calgary 23 1281 2 12 9 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 15 892 2 9 2 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 24 1447 2 18 4 2
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 11 656 1 9 1 1