Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 8 361 11 1.83
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 3 128 4 1.88
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 1.97
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 10 596 21 2.11
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 21 1184 43 2.18
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 15 812 30 2.21
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 16 958 36 2.25
Pekka Rinne Nashville 32 1808 68 2.26
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1625 64 2.36
Jaroslav Halak Boston 23 1322 52 2.36
Adin Hill Arizona 12 636 25 2.36
David Rittich Calgary 26 1411 57 2.42
Tuukka Rask Boston 22 1259 51 2.43
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 39 2317 95 2.46
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 26 1409 58 2.47
Collin Delia Chicago 6 362 15 2.49
Frederik Andersen Toronto 30 1779 74 2.5
Anton Khudobin Dallas 19 977 41 2.52
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 23 1388 59 2.55
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 34 1944 83 2.56

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 39 2317 25 10 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 30 1779 20 9 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 33 1926 19 12 1
Martin Jones San Jose 32 1869 19 8 4
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 32 1800 18 13 1
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 32 1933 17 12 3
Pekka Rinne Nashville 32 1808 17 10 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 23 1388 17 4 2
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 34 1944 16 14 3
Braden Holtby Washington 29 1682 16 10 2
Carey Price Montreal 33 1926 16 12 4
David Rittich Calgary 26 1411 16 4 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1625 15 10 2
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 19 1143 15 4 0
John Gibson Anaheim 37 2058 15 13 7
Jake Allen St. Louis 34 1836 14 14 4
Craig Anderson Ottawa 31 1742 14 13 3
Carter Hutton Buffalo 29 1705 14 12 3
Jaroslav Halak Boston 23 1322 13 6 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 32 1797 13 12 6

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 1 31 0 14 1.0 0 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 8 361 11 209 0.947 3 2 0
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 35 0.943 0 2 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 10 596 21 342 0.939 8 1 1
Collin Delia Chicago 6 362 15 245 0.939 3 1 2
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 15 812 30 427 0.93 5 9 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 21 1184 43 593 0.927 11 6 3
Jaroslav Halak Boston 23 1322 52 702 0.926 13 6 2
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 26 1409 58 763 0.924 12 7 4
Anton Khudobin Dallas 19 977 41 538 0.924 8 7 2
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 621 27 355 0.924 5 4 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 15 892 40 529 0.924 9 2 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 30 1779 74 965 0.923 20 9 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1625 64 826 0.923 15 10 2
John Gibson Anaheim 37 2058 90 1168 0.923 15 13 7
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 23 1388 59 770 0.923 17 4 2
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 16 958 36 462 0.922 10 5 1
Ryan Miller Anaheim 10 508 23 294 0.922 4 2 1
David Rittich Calgary 26 1411 57 719 0.921 16 4 3
Pekka Rinne Nashville 32 1808 68 854 0.92 17 10 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 39 2317 6 25 10 4
Jaroslav Halak Boston 23 1322 3 13 6 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 32 1797 3 13 12 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 23 1235 3 12 8 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 19 1057 3 12 5 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 32 1808 3 17 10 2
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1625 2 15 10 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 8 361 2 3 2 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 32 1800 2 18 13 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 26 1409 2 12 7 4
Aaron Dell San Jose 15 834 2 6 5 3
Braden Holtby Washington 29 1682 2 16 10 2
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 21 1184 2 11 6 3
Carey Price Montreal 33 1926 2 16 12 4
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 19 1123 2 7 10 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 17 886 2 10 5 1
Mike Smith Calgary 23 1281 2 12 9 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 15 892 2 9 2 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 23 1388 2 17 4 2
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 10 596 1 8 1 1