Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Collin Delia Chicago 1 59 1 1.0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 2 120 3 1.5
Adin Hill Arizona 9 457 15 1.97
Pekka Rinne Nashville 25 1389 48 2.07
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 992 36 2.18
Jaroslav Halak Boston 20 1144 42 2.2
David Rittich Calgary 20 1046 40 2.29
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 2.33
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 9 536 21 2.35
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 968 38 2.35
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 11 660 26 2.36
Ben Bishop Dallas 22 1261 50 2.38
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 24 1290 52 2.42
Frederik Andersen Toronto 29 1719 71 2.48
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 22 1185 50 2.53
John Gibson Anaheim 30 1678 71 2.54
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 15 849 36 2.54
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 32 1895 81 2.56
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 560 24 2.57
Tuukka Rask Boston 17 958 41 2.57

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 32 1895 20 10 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 29 1719 19 9 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 27 1571 16 9 1
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 19 1143 15 4 0
John Gibson Anaheim 30 1678 15 10 4
Craig Anderson Ottawa 31 1742 14 13 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 25 1424 14 10 1
Braden Holtby Washington 25 1442 14 8 2
Martin Jones San Jose 26 1509 14 8 3
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 26 1572 14 9 3
Carey Price Montreal 29 1689 14 10 4
Pekka Rinne Nashville 25 1389 14 7 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 25 1462 13 10 2
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 27 1558 12 12 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 22 1185 12 7 1
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 28 1599 12 9 6
Jaroslav Halak Boston 20 1144 11 5 2
Mike Smith Calgary 20 1103 11 7 1
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 23 1314 11 8 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 968 11 3 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 1 31 0 14 1.0 0 0 0
Collin Delia Chicago 1 59 1 36 0.972 1 0 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 2 120 3 54 0.944 2 0 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 9 536 21 302 0.93 7 1 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 20 1144 42 603 0.93 11 5 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 968 38 541 0.93 11 3 2
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 992 36 500 0.928 11 4 1
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 560 24 330 0.927 4 4 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 25 1389 48 658 0.927 14 7 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 24 1290 52 700 0.926 11 6 4
John Gibson Anaheim 30 1678 71 959 0.926 15 10 4
Adin Hill Arizona 9 457 15 204 0.926 5 3 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 29 1719 71 937 0.924 19 9 1
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 352 0.923 5 7 0
David Rittich Calgary 20 1046 40 519 0.923 11 4 2
Jimmy Howard Detroit 23 1295 58 745 0.922 10 7 4
Ryan Miller Anaheim 10 508 23 294 0.922 4 2 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 22 1261 50 633 0.921 11 9 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 22 1185 50 624 0.92 12 7 1
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 11 660 26 323 0.92 7 3 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 32 1895 5 20 10 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 20 1144 3 11 5 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 28 1599 3 12 9 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 992 3 11 4 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 22 1261 2 11 9 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 24 1290 2 11 6 4
Aaron Dell San Jose 11 648 2 5 4 2
Braden Holtby Washington 25 1442 2 14 8 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 25 1389 2 14 7 1
Mike Smith Calgary 20 1103 2 11 7 1
Jake Allen St. Louis 27 1456 1 11 10 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 29 1719 1 19 9 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 14 787 1 6 7 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 9 505 1 5 4 0
John Gibson Anaheim 30 1678 1 15 10 4
Chad Johnson Anaheim 11 550 1 2 7 0
Roberto Luongo Florida 16 860 1 7 6 1
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 560 1 4 4 1
Calvin Pickard Philadelphia 11 464 1 4 2 2
Garret Sparks Toronto 7 380 1 4 1 1