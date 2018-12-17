Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Pekka Rinne Nashville 22 1256 41 1.96
Adin Hill Arizona 9 457 15 1.97
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 992 36 2.18
David Rittich Calgary 18 923 34 2.21
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 2.33
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 9 536 21 2.35
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 11 660 26 2.36
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 908 36 2.38
Jaroslav Halak Boston 18 1024 41 2.4
Ben Bishop Dallas 20 1148 47 2.45
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 22 1171 48 2.46
John Gibson Anaheim 28 1559 66 2.54
Carter Hutton Buffalo 23 1345 57 2.54
Frederik Andersen Toronto 27 1599 68 2.55
Petr Mrazek Carolina 13 774 33 2.56
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 560 24 2.57
Tuukka Rask Boston 17 958 41 2.57
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 31 1835 79 2.58
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 14 787 34 2.59
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 20 1066 46 2.59

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 31 1835 19 10 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 27 1599 17 9 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 25 1453 15 8 1
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 18 1078 14 4 0
John Gibson Anaheim 28 1559 14 9 4
Pekka Rinne Nashville 22 1256 14 5 1
Craig Anderson Ottawa 29 1642 13 12 3
Braden Holtby Washington 23 1325 13 7 2
Carter Hutton Buffalo 23 1345 13 8 2
Martin Jones San Jose 24 1390 13 7 3
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 25 1513 13 9 3
Carey Price Montreal 26 1510 13 8 4
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 23 1304 12 10 1
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 25 1439 12 10 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 20 1066 11 6 1
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 26 1499 11 8 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 992 11 4 1
David Rittich Calgary 18 923 11 3 1
Mike Smith Calgary 20 1103 11 7 1
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 22 1256 11 7 3

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 1 31 0 14 1.0 0 0 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 9 536 21 302 0.93 7 1 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 22 1256 41 580 0.929 14 5 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 992 36 500 0.928 11 4 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 908 36 503 0.928 10 3 2
John Gibson Anaheim 28 1559 66 898 0.927 14 9 4
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 560 24 330 0.927 4 4 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 18 1024 41 556 0.926 9 5 2
Adin Hill Arizona 9 457 15 204 0.926 5 3 0
David Rittich Calgary 18 923 34 455 0.925 11 3 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 27 1599 68 882 0.923 17 9 1
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 352 0.923 5 7 0
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 22 1171 48 624 0.923 10 5 4
Jimmy Howard Detroit 23 1295 58 745 0.922 10 7 4
Ryan Miller Anaheim 10 508 23 294 0.922 4 2 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 20 1148 47 585 0.92 10 8 1
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 11 660 26 323 0.92 7 3 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 23 1345 57 704 0.919 13 8 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 20 1066 46 547 0.916 11 6 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 17 958 41 481 0.915 8 7 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 31 1835 5 19 10 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 26 1499 3 11 8 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 992 3 11 4 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 20 1148 2 10 8 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 22 1171 2 10 5 4
Aaron Dell San Jose 11 648 2 5 4 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 18 1024 2 9 5 2
Braden Holtby Washington 23 1325 2 13 7 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 22 1256 2 14 5 1
Mike Smith Calgary 20 1103 2 11 7 1
Jake Allen St. Louis 25 1336 1 10 9 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 27 1599 1 17 9 1
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 8 445 1 4 4 0
John Gibson Anaheim 28 1559 1 14 9 4
Chad Johnson St. Louis 10 490 1 2 6 0
Roberto Luongo Florida 14 755 1 6 5 1
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 560 1 4 4 1
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 12 701 1 2 8 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 14 726 1 8 5 0
Garret Sparks Toronto 7 380 1 4 1 1