Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Adin Hill Arizona 8 397 12 1.81
Pekka Rinne Nashville 22 1256 41 1.96
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 16 934 33 2.12
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 14 844 31 2.2
David Rittich Calgary 17 864 32 2.22
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 2.33
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 9 536 21 2.35
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 11 660 26 2.36
Jaroslav Halak Boston 18 1024 41 2.4
Ben Bishop Dallas 20 1148 47 2.45
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 22 1171 48 2.46
Tuukka Rask Boston 16 900 38 2.53
John Gibson Anaheim 28 1559 66 2.54
Carter Hutton Buffalo 23 1345 57 2.54
Frederik Andersen Toronto 27 1599 68 2.55
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 30 1772 76 2.57
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 560 24 2.57
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 14 787 34 2.59
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 20 1066 46 2.59
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 25 1439 63 2.63

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 30 1772 18 10 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 27 1599 17 9 1
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 18 1078 14 4 0
John Gibson Anaheim 28 1559 14 9 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 24 1389 14 8 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 22 1256 14 5 1
Craig Anderson Ottawa 29 1642 13 12 3
Braden Holtby Washington 23 1325 13 7 2
Carter Hutton Buffalo 23 1345 13 8 2
Martin Jones San Jose 23 1376 13 7 3
Carey Price Montreal 26 1510 13 8 4
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 23 1304 12 10 1
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 25 1439 12 10 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 24 1453 12 9 3
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 20 1066 11 6 1
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 26 1499 11 8 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 16 934 11 3 1
Mike Smith Calgary 20 1103 11 7 1
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 22 1256 11 7 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 14 844 10 3 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 1 31 0 14 1.0 0 0 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 14 844 31 461 0.933 10 3 1
Adin Hill Arizona 8 397 12 177 0.932 5 2 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 9 536 21 302 0.93 7 1 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 16 934 33 471 0.93 11 3 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 22 1256 41 580 0.929 14 5 1
John Gibson Anaheim 28 1559 66 898 0.927 14 9 4
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 560 24 330 0.927 4 4 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 18 1024 41 556 0.926 9 5 2
David Rittich Calgary 17 864 32 427 0.925 10 3 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 27 1599 68 882 0.923 17 9 1
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 352 0.923 5 7 0
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 22 1171 48 624 0.923 10 5 4
Jimmy Howard Detroit 23 1295 58 745 0.922 10 7 4
Ryan Miller Anaheim 10 508 23 294 0.922 4 2 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 20 1148 47 585 0.92 10 8 1
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 11 660 26 323 0.92 7 3 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 23 1345 57 704 0.919 13 8 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 20 1066 46 547 0.916 11 6 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 16 900 38 455 0.916 8 6 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 30 1772 5 18 10 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 26 1499 3 11 8 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 16 934 3 11 3 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 20 1148 2 10 8 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 22 1171 2 10 5 4
Aaron Dell San Jose 10 601 2 4 4 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 18 1024 2 9 5 2
Braden Holtby Washington 23 1325 2 13 7 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 22 1256 2 14 5 1
Mike Smith Calgary 20 1103 2 11 7 1
Craig Anderson Ottawa 29 1642 1 13 12 3
Corey Crawford Chicago 22 1279 1 6 14 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 20 1066 1 11 6 1
Adin Hill Arizona 8 397 1 5 2 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 14 789 1 4 6 3
Carey Price Montreal 26 1510 1 13 8 4
David Rittich Calgary 17 864 1 10 3 1
Juuse Saros Nashville 14 726 1 8 5 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 11 653 1 6 1 3
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 22 1256 1 11 7 3