Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 5 291 8 1.64
Pekka Rinne Nashville 13 768 21 1.64
David Rittich Calgary 11 588 20 2.04
Jaroslav Halak Boston 13 725 25 2.07
Antti Raanta Arizona 9 543 19 2.1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 18 1069 38 2.13
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 784 30 2.3
Ben Bishop Dallas 15 874 34 2.33
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 2.33
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 14 835 33 2.37
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 13 628 25 2.39
Chad Johnson St. Louis 7 348 14 2.41
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 7 418 17 2.43
Aaron Dell San Jose 6 363 15 2.47
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 17 1018 42 2.48
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 12 601 25 2.49
Alex Stalock Minnesota 6 307 13 2.54
Corey Crawford Chicago 13 769 33 2.57
Carter Hutton Buffalo 17 979 42 2.57
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 19 1114 48 2.58

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 18 1069 12 6 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 19 1114 10 8 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 17 979 10 6 1
Craig Anderson Ottawa 20 1108 9 7 3
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 17 1018 9 5 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 16 908 9 5 1
Martin Jones San Jose 16 957 9 5 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 17 977 9 5 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 13 768 9 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 784 9 3 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 15 874 8 5 1
Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers 17 1011 8 6 2
David Rittich Calgary 11 588 8 1 0
John Gibson Anaheim 18 1048 7 7 4
Jaroslav Halak Boston 13 725 7 2 2
Braden Holtby Washington 15 842 7 5 2
Jimmy Howard Detroit 15 877 7 6 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 17 1033 7 8 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 10 551 7 3 0
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 14 835 7 5 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 1 31 0 14 1.0 0 0 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 5 291 8 164 0.951 3 1 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 13 768 21 376 0.944 9 2 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 18 1069 38 583 0.935 12 6 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 13 725 25 386 0.935 7 2 2
David Rittich Calgary 11 588 20 287 0.93 8 1 0
Antti Raanta Arizona 9 543 19 266 0.929 5 4 0
John Gibson Anaheim 18 1048 45 613 0.927 7 7 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 784 30 412 0.927 9 3 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 12 601 25 335 0.925 6 3 1
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 14 835 33 441 0.925 7 5 2
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 13 628 25 331 0.924 4 3 3
Jimmy Howard Detroit 15 877 38 499 0.924 7 6 2
Ryan Miller Anaheim 7 354 16 211 0.924 2 2 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 15 874 34 439 0.923 8 5 1
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 352 0.923 5 7 0
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 5 261 12 153 0.922 2 2 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 6 339 15 193 0.922 4 0 1
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 17 1018 42 531 0.921 9 5 2
Aaron Dell San Jose 6 363 15 188 0.92 2 2 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 19 1114 3 10 8 1
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 17 977 3 9 5 2
Ben Bishop Dallas 15 874 2 8 5 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 13 628 2 4 3 3
Jaroslav Halak Boston 13 725 2 7 2 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 13 768 2 9 2 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 18 1069 1 12 6 0
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 1 5 7 0
Corey Crawford Chicago 13 769 1 5 7 1
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 6 326 1 4 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 18 1048 1 7 7 4
Braden Holtby Washington 15 842 1 7 5 2
Chad Johnson St. Louis 7 348 1 2 4 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 8 453 1 5 2 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 11 601 1 4 5 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 11 573 1 4 5 1
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 5 261 1 2 2 0
David Rittich Calgary 11 588 1 8 1 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 10 551 1 7 3 0
Mike Smith Calgary 13 723 1 5 7 1