Name Team GP G
Logan Couture San Jose 7 6
Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 6
Mark Stone Vegas 7 6
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 6 5
Auston Matthews Toronto 7 5
Max Pacioretty Vegas 7 5
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 5
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 4
Warren Foegele Carolina 6 4
Brad Marchand Boston 7 4
Jonathan MarchessaultVegas 7 4
Alex Ovechkin Washington 6 4
Alexander Radulov Dallas 6 4
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 6 4
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 3
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 6 3
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 3
Rocco Grimaldi Nashville 5 3
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 6 3
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 3

Assists
Name Team GP A
Erik Karlsson San Jose 7 9
Shea Theodore Vegas 7 7
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 6
Max Pacioretty Vegas 7 6
Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 6 6
Jaccob Slavin Carolina 6 6
Paul Stastny Vegas 7 6
Mark Stone Vegas 7 6
Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 5
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 4 5
Jamie Benn Dallas 6 5
John Carlson Washington 6 5
Andrew Copp Winnipeg 6 5
John Klingberg Dallas 6 5
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 6 5
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 5
Brad Marchand Boston 7 5
Reilly Smith Vegas 7 5
Morgan Rielly Toronto 7 4
Tyler Seguin Dallas 6 4

Power Play Goals
Name Team GP PP
Logan Couture San Jose 7 3
Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 3
Alex Ovechkin Washington 6 3
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 6 2
Patrice Bergeron Boston 7 2
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 6 2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 2
Jonathan MarchessaulVegas 7 2
Auston Matthews Toronto 7 2
Max Pacioretty Vegas 7 2
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 2
Mark Stone Vegas 7 2
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 6 2
Mikael Backlund Calgary 5 1
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 1
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Alexandre Texier Columbus 4 1
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 1
Tom Wilson Washington 6 1

Short Handed Goals
Name Team GP SH
Matt Nieto Colorado 5 2
Josh Anderson Columbus 4 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 1
William Karlsson Vegas 7 1
Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 4 1
Bryan Little Winnipeg 6 1
Mitchell Marner Toronto 7 1
Colin Miller Vegas 6 1

Power Play Assists
Name Team GP PPA
Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 4
John Carlson Washington 6 4
Brad Marchand Boston 7 4
Shea Theodore Vegas 7 4
Matt Grzelcyk Boston 7 3
Erik Karlsson San Jose 7 3
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 6 3
Kevin Labanc San Jose 7 3
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 3
Rasmus Andersson Calgary 5 2
Mikael Backlund Calgary 5 2
Vince Dunn St. Louis 6 2
Mark Giordano Calgary 5 2
Seth Jones Columbus 4 2
William Karlsson Vegas 7 2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 7 2
Jaccob Slavin Carolina 6 2
Paul Stastny Vegas 7 2
Mark Stone Vegas 7 2
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 2

Short Handed Assists
Name Team GP SHA
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 1
Ian Cole Colorado 5 1
Boone Jenner Columbus 4 1
Erik Johnson Colorado 5 1
Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg 5 1
Nate Schmidt Vegas 7 1
Reilly Smith Vegas 7 1
Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose 5 1

Power Play Points
Name Team GP PPP
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 5
Brad Marchand Boston 7 5
Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 4
John Carlson Washington 6 4
Logan Couture San Jose 7 4
Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 4
Kevin Labanc San Jose 7 4
Mark Stone Vegas 7 4
Shea Theodore Vegas 7 4
Rasmus Andersson Calgary 5 3
Mikael Backlund Calgary 5 3
Patrice Bergeron Boston 7 3
Matt Grzelcyk Boston 7 3
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 6 3
Seth Jones Columbus 4 3
Erik Karlsson San Jose 7 3
Max Pacioretty Vegas 7 3
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 3
Paul Stastny Vegas 7 3
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 3

Short Handed Points
Name Team GP SHP
Matt Nieto Colorado 5 2
Josh Anderson Columbus 4 1
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 1
Ian Cole Colorado 5 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 1
Boone Jenner Columbus 4 1
Erik Johnson Colorado 5 1
William Karlsson Vegas 7 1
Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 4 1
Bryan Little Winnipeg 6 1
Mitchell Marner Toronto 7 1
Colin Miller Vegas 6 1
Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg 5 1
Nate Schmidt Vegas 7 1
Reilly Smith Vegas 7 1
Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose 5 1

Game Winning Goals
Name Team GP GWG
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 2
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 6 2
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 2
Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 1
Mark Stone Vegas 7 1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 6 1
Max Pacioretty Vegas 7 1
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Warren Foegele Carolina 6 1
Brad Marchand Boston 7 1
Alex Ovechkin Washington 6 1
Alexander Radulov Dallas 6 1
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 6 1
Logan Couture San Jose 7 0
Auston Matthews Toronto 7 0
Jonathan MarchessaulVegas 7 0
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 0
Rocco Grimaldi Nashville 5 0
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 6 0

Shots
Name Team GP S
Auston Matthews Toronto 7 32
Logan Couture San Jose 7 31
Tyler Seguin Dallas 6 31
Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 30
Max Pacioretty Vegas 7 30
Alexander Radulov Dallas 6 30
Brad Marchand Boston 7 28
David Pastrnak Boston 7 28
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 26
Jonathan MarchessaulVegas 7 26
Morgan Rielly Toronto 7 26
Reilly Smith Vegas 7 26
Patrice Bergeron Boston 7 23
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 6 23
Jamie Benn Dallas 6 22
John Carlson Washington 6 22
Evander Kane San Jose 7 22
Timo Meier San Jose 7 22
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 21
John Tavares Toronto 7 21

Shooting Percentage
Name Team GP G S PCTG
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 5 21 23.80
Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 6 30 20.0
Logan Couture San Jose 7 6 31 19.35
Max Pacioretty Vegas 7 5 30 16.66
Auston Matthews Toronto 7 5 32 15.62
Brad Marchand Boston 7 4 28 14.28
Alexander Radulov Dallas 6 4 30 13.33

Plus/Minus
Name Team GP +/-
Alexander Radulov Dallas 6 7
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 4 6
Zdeno Chara Boston 7 6
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 6
Warren Foegele Carolina 6 6
Cam Atkinson Columbus 4 5
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 5
Ron Hainsey Toronto 7 5
John Klingberg Dallas 6 5
Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders 4 5
Esa Lindell Dallas 6 5
Tyler Seguin Dallas 6 5
Brian Boyle Nashville 3 4
Scott Harrington Columbus 4 4
Danton Heinen Boston 7 4
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 5 4
Cale Makar Colorado 3 4
Brad Marchand Boston 7 4
Lucas Wallmark Carolina 6 4
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 4