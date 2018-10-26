Name Team GP G
Auston Matthews Toronto 10 10
David Pastrnak Boston 10 10
Patrick Kane Chicago 10 9
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 10 8
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 10 8
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 10 8
Alex Ovechkin Washington 9 8
Viktor Arvidsson Nashville 10 7
Patrice Bergeron Boston 10 7
Filip Forsberg Nashville 10 7
Bo Horvat Vancouver 11 7
Kyle Palmieri New Jersey 7 7
John Tavares Toronto 10 7
Micheal Ferland Carolina 9 6
Phil Kessel Pittsburgh 8 6
Elias Lindholm Calgary 10 6
Connor McDavid Edmonton 8 6
Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia 10 6
Jonathan Toews Chicago 10 6
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 8 5

___

Assists
Name Team GP A
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 8 12
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 10 12
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 9 11
Brad Marchand Boston 10 11
Sebastian Aho Carolina 9 10
Morgan Rielly Toronto 10 10
Patrice Bergeron Boston 10 9
John Carlson Washington 9 9
Taylor Hall New Jersey 7 9
Mitchell Marner Toronto 10 9
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 9 9
Artemi Panarin Columbus 9 9
Matthew Tkachuk Calgary 10 9
Jakub Voracek Philadelphia 10 9
Claude Giroux Philadelphia 10 8
Ryan Johansen Nashville 10 8
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 9 8
Connor McDavid Edmonton 8 8
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 8 8
Jeff Petry Montreal 9 8

___

Power Play Goals
Name Team GP PP
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 9 5
Auston Matthews Toronto 10 4
Connor McDavid Edmonton 8 4
Alex Ovechkin Washington 9 4
Kyle Palmieri New Jersey 7 4
Jamie Benn Dallas 9 3
Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay 8 3
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 10 3
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 10 3
David Perron St. Louis 9 3
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 10 3
Conor Sheary Buffalo 10 3
Sven Baertschi Vancouver 10 2
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 8 2
Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders 8 2
Elias Lindholm Calgary 10 2
J.T. Miller Tampa Bay 8 2
Sean Monahan Calgary 10 2
Kyle Okposo Buffalo 10 2
Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia 10 2

___

Short Handed Goals
Name Team GP SH
Brad Richardson Arizona 9 2
Joel Armia Montreal 9 1
Ivan Barbashev St. Louis 9 1
Patrice Bergeron Boston 10 1
Anthony Cirelli Tampa Bay 8 1
Casey Cizikas N.Y. Islanders 7 1
Brenden Dillon San Jose 9 1
Valtteri Filppula N.Y. Islanders 8 1
Barclay Goodrow San Jose 9 1
Mikael Granlund Minnesota 9 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 9 1
Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay 7 1
Dylan Larkin Detroit 9 1
Adam Lowry Winnipeg 10 1
Jordan Martinook Carolina 9 1
Brandon Saad Chicago 10 1
Marcus Sorensen San Jose 9 1
P.K. Subban Nashville 10 1
Ryan Suter Minnesota 9 1
Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 10 1

___

Power Play Assists
Name Team GP PPA
John Carlson Washington 9 7
Taylor Hall New Jersey 7 7
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 9 6
Morgan Rielly Toronto 10 6
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 8 5
Patrick Maroon St. Louis 9 5
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 9 5
Neal Pionk N.Y. Rangers 8 5
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 10 5
Patrice Bergeron Boston 10 4
Brent Burns San Jose 9 4
Will Butcher New Jersey 7 4
Max Domi Montreal 9 4
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 8 4
Jonathan Drouin Montreal 9 4
Claude Giroux Philadelphia 10 4
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 8 4
Sam Reinhart Buffalo 10 4
Tyler Seguin Dallas 9 4
Matthew Tkachuk Calgary 10 4

___

Short Handed Assists
Name Team GP SHA
Brent Burns San Jose 9 2
Michael Grabner Arizona 9 2
Zach Parise Minnesota 9 2
Paul Byron Montreal 9 1
Kevin Connauton Arizona 9 1
Mattias Ekholm Nashville 10 1
Dan Girardi Tampa Bay 8 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 9 1
Niklas Hjalmarsson Arizona 9 1
Mathieu Joseph Tampa Bay 8 1
Ryan McDonagh Tampa Bay 8 1
Adam McQuaid N.Y. Rangers 8 1
Timo Meier San Jose 9 1
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 9 1
Jeff Petry Montreal 9 1
Colton Sissons Nashville 10 1
Marcus Sorensen San Jose 9 1
Eric Staal Minnesota 9 1
Ryan Suter Minnesota 9 1
Shea Theodore Vegas 9 1

___

Power Play Points
Name Team GP PPP
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 9 8
John Carlson Washington 9 8
Taylor Hall New Jersey 7 7
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 9 7
Connor McDavid Edmonton 8 7
Alex Ovechkin Washington 9 7
Patrice Bergeron Boston 10 6
Kyle Palmieri New Jersey 7 6
Morgan Rielly Toronto 10 6
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 8 5
Brent Burns San Jose 9 5
Max Domi Montreal 9 5
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 8 5
Jonathan Drouin Montreal 9 5
Claude Giroux Philadelphia 10 5
Patrick Maroon St. Louis 9 5
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 8 5
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 9 5
Alexander Radulov Dallas 6 5
Tyler Seguin Dallas 9 5

___

Short Handed Points
Name Team GP SHP
Brent Burns San Jose 9 2
Michael Grabner Arizona 9 2
Tomas Hertl San Jose 9 2
Zach Parise Minnesota 9 2
Brad Richardson Arizona 9 2
Marcus Sorensen San Jose 9 2
Ryan Suter Minnesota 9 2
Joel Armia Montreal 9 1
Paul Byron Montreal 9 1
Anthony Cirelli Tampa Bay 8 1
Brenden Dillon San Jose 9 1
Dan Girardi Tampa Bay 8 1
Barclay Goodrow San Jose 9 1
Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay 7 1
Mathieu Joseph Tampa Bay 8 1
Adam Lowry Winnipeg 10 1
Ryan McDonagh Tampa Bay 8 1
Timo Meier San Jose 9 1
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 9 1
Jeff Petry Montreal 9 1

___

Game Winning Goals
Name Team GP GWG
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 10 3
Auston Matthews Toronto 10 2
Patrick Kane Chicago 10 2
Viktor Arvidsson Nashville 10 2
Bo Horvat Vancouver 11 2
Kyle Palmieri New Jersey 7 2
Elias Lindholm Calgary 10 2
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 10 1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 10 1
Alex Ovechkin Washington 9 1
Patrice Bergeron Boston 10 1
Filip Forsberg Nashville 10 1
John Tavares Toronto 10 1
Micheal Ferland Carolina 9 1
Phil Kessel Pittsburgh 8 1
Connor McDavid Edmonton 8 1
Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia 10 1
Jonathan Toews Chicago 10 1
David Pastrnak Boston 10 0
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 8 0

___

Shots
Name Team GP S
Patrick Kane Chicago 10 53
Tyler Seguin Dallas 9 52
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 10 44
Jack Eichel Buffalo 10 42
Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 10 42
Jonathan MarchessaulVegas 9 41
David Pastrnak Boston 10 41
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 10 40
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 9 39
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 9 39
Claude Giroux Philadelphia 10 38
Evander Kane San Jose 9 38
John Tavares Toronto 10 38
Alex Ovechkin Washington 9 37
Micheal Ferland Carolina 9 36
Auston Matthews Toronto 10 35
Cam Atkinson Columbus 9 33
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 10 33
Filip Forsberg Nashville 10 33
Jason Zucker Minnesota 9 33

___

Shooting Percentage
Name Team GP G S PCTG
Auston Matthews Toronto 10 10 35 28.57
David Pastrnak Boston 10 10 41 24.39
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 10 8 33 24.24
Alex Ovechkin Washington 9 8 37 21.62
Filip Forsberg Nashville 10 7 33 21.21
John Tavares Toronto 10 7 38 18.42
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 10 8 44 18.18
Patrick Kane Chicago 10 9 53 16.98
Micheal Ferland Carolina 9 6 36 16.66

___

Plus/Minus
Name Team GP +/-
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 10 12
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 10 11
Sebastian Aho Carolina 9 9
Filip Forsberg Nashville 10 9
Noah Juulsen Montreal 9 9
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 10 9
Viktor Arvidsson Nashville 10 8
Brian Dumoulin Pittsburgh 8 8
Erik Johnson Colorado 10 8
Josh Manson Anaheim 11 8
Zach Parise Minnesota 9 8
David Pastrnak Boston 10 8
Colton Sissons Nashville 10 8
Jeff Skinner Buffalo 10 8
Jonathan Toews Chicago 10 8
Ryan Ellis Nashville 10 7
Micheal Ferland Carolina 9 7
Ryan Johansen Nashville 10 7
Kris Letang Pittsburgh 8 7
Brett Pesce Carolina 9 7