https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goal-Scoring-13338142.php
Goal Scoring
|Name
|Team
|GP
|G
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|10
|10
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|10
|10
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|10
|9
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|10
|8
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|10
|8
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|10
|8
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|9
|8
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Nashville
|10
|7
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|10
|7
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|10
|7
|Bo Horvat
|Vancouver
|11
|7
|Kyle Palmieri
|New Jersey
|7
|7
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|10
|7
|Micheal Ferland
|Carolina
|9
|6
|Phil Kessel
|Pittsburgh
|8
|6
|Elias Lindholm
|Calgary
|10
|6
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|8
|6
|Wayne Simmonds
|Philadelphia
|10
|6
|Jonathan Toews
|Chicago
|10
|6
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|8
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|A
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|8
|12
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|10
|12
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|9
|11
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|10
|11
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|9
|10
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|10
|10
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|10
|9
|John Carlson
|Washington
|9
|9
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|7
|9
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|10
|9
|Ryan O'Reilly
|St. Louis
|9
|9
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|9
|9
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|10
|9
|Jakub Voracek
|Philadelphia
|10
|9
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|10
|8
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|10
|8
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|9
|8
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|8
|8
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton
|8
|8
|Jeff Petry
|Montreal
|9
|8
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PP
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|9
|5
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|10
|4
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|8
|4
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|9
|4
|Kyle Palmieri
|New Jersey
|7
|4
|Jamie Benn
|Dallas
|9
|3
|Yanni Gourde
|Tampa Bay
|8
|3
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|10
|3
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|10
|3
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|9
|3
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|10
|3
|Conor Sheary
|Buffalo
|10
|3
|Sven Baertschi
|Vancouver
|10
|2
|Josh Bailey
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|2
|Anders Lee
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|2
|Elias Lindholm
|Calgary
|10
|2
|J.T. Miller
|Tampa Bay
|8
|2
|Sean Monahan
|Calgary
|10
|2
|Kyle Okposo
|Buffalo
|10
|2
|Wayne Simmonds
|Philadelphia
|10
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SH
|Brad Richardson
|Arizona
|9
|2
|Joel Armia
|Montreal
|9
|1
|Ivan Barbashev
|St. Louis
|9
|1
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|10
|1
|Anthony Cirelli
|Tampa Bay
|8
|1
|Casey Cizikas
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|1
|Brenden Dillon
|San Jose
|9
|1
|Valtteri Filppula
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|1
|Barclay Goodrow
|San Jose
|9
|1
|Mikael Granlund
|Minnesota
|9
|1
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|9
|1
|Tyler Johnson
|Tampa Bay
|7
|1
|Dylan Larkin
|Detroit
|9
|1
|Adam Lowry
|Winnipeg
|10
|1
|Jordan Martinook
|Carolina
|9
|1
|Brandon Saad
|Chicago
|10
|1
|Marcus Sorensen
|San Jose
|9
|1
|P.K. Subban
|Nashville
|10
|1
|Ryan Suter
|Minnesota
|9
|1
|Mika Zibanejad
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PPA
|John Carlson
|Washington
|9
|7
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|7
|7
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|9
|6
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|10
|6
|Mathew Barzal
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|5
|Patrick Maroon
|St. Louis
|9
|5
|Ryan O'Reilly
|St. Louis
|9
|5
|Neal Pionk
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|5
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|10
|5
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|10
|4
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|9
|4
|Will Butcher
|New Jersey
|7
|4
|Max Domi
|Montreal
|9
|4
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|8
|4
|Jonathan Drouin
|Montreal
|9
|4
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|10
|4
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton
|8
|4
|Sam Reinhart
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|9
|4
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|10
|4
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SHA
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|9
|2
|Michael Grabner
|Arizona
|9
|2
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|9
|2
|Paul Byron
|Montreal
|9
|1
|Kevin Connauton
|Arizona
|9
|1
|Mattias Ekholm
|Nashville
|10
|1
|Dan Girardi
|Tampa Bay
|8
|1
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|9
|1
|Niklas Hjalmarsson
|Arizona
|9
|1
|Mathieu Joseph
|Tampa Bay
|8
|1
|Ryan McDonagh
|Tampa Bay
|8
|1
|Adam McQuaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|1
|Timo Meier
|San Jose
|9
|1
|Ryan O'Reilly
|St. Louis
|9
|1
|Jeff Petry
|Montreal
|9
|1
|Colton Sissons
|Nashville
|10
|1
|Marcus Sorensen
|San Jose
|9
|1
|Eric Staal
|Minnesota
|9
|1
|Ryan Suter
|Minnesota
|9
|1
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|9
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PPP
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|9
|8
|John Carlson
|Washington
|9
|8
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|7
|7
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|9
|7
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|8
|7
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|9
|7
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|10
|6
|Kyle Palmieri
|New Jersey
|7
|6
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|10
|6
|Mathew Barzal
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|5
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|9
|5
|Max Domi
|Montreal
|9
|5
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|8
|5
|Jonathan Drouin
|Montreal
|9
|5
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|10
|5
|Patrick Maroon
|St. Louis
|9
|5
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton
|8
|5
|Ryan O'Reilly
|St. Louis
|9
|5
|Alexander Radulov
|Dallas
|6
|5
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|9
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SHP
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|9
|2
|Michael Grabner
|Arizona
|9
|2
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|9
|2
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|9
|2
|Brad Richardson
|Arizona
|9
|2
|Marcus Sorensen
|San Jose
|9
|2
|Ryan Suter
|Minnesota
|9
|2
|Joel Armia
|Montreal
|9
|1
|Paul Byron
|Montreal
|9
|1
|Anthony Cirelli
|Tampa Bay
|8
|1
|Brenden Dillon
|San Jose
|9
|1
|Dan Girardi
|Tampa Bay
|8
|1
|Barclay Goodrow
|San Jose
|9
|1
|Tyler Johnson
|Tampa Bay
|7
|1
|Mathieu Joseph
|Tampa Bay
|8
|1
|Adam Lowry
|Winnipeg
|10
|1
|Ryan McDonagh
|Tampa Bay
|8
|1
|Timo Meier
|San Jose
|9
|1
|Ryan O'Reilly
|St. Louis
|9
|1
|Jeff Petry
|Montreal
|9
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|GWG
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|10
|3
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|10
|2
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|10
|2
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Nashville
|10
|2
|Bo Horvat
|Vancouver
|11
|2
|Kyle Palmieri
|New Jersey
|7
|2
|Elias Lindholm
|Calgary
|10
|2
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|10
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|10
|1
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|9
|1
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|10
|1
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|10
|1
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|10
|1
|Micheal Ferland
|Carolina
|9
|1
|Phil Kessel
|Pittsburgh
|8
|1
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|8
|1
|Wayne Simmonds
|Philadelphia
|10
|1
|Jonathan Toews
|Chicago
|10
|1
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|10
|0
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|8
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|S
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|10
|53
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|9
|52
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|10
|44
|Jack Eichel
|Buffalo
|10
|42
|Mika Zibanejad
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|42
|Jonathan MarchessaulVegas
|9
|41
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|10
|41
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|10
|40
|Dougie Hamilton
|Carolina
|9
|39
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|St. Louis
|9
|39
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|10
|38
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|9
|38
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|10
|38
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|9
|37
|Micheal Ferland
|Carolina
|9
|36
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|10
|35
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|9
|33
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|10
|33
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|10
|33
|Jason Zucker
|Minnesota
|9
|33
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|G
|S
|PCTG
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|10
|10
|35
|28.57
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|10
|10
|41
|24.39
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|10
|8
|33
|24.24
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|9
|8
|37
|21.62
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|10
|7
|33
|21.21
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|10
|7
|38
|18.42
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|10
|8
|44
|18.18
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|10
|9
|53
|16.98
|Micheal Ferland
|Carolina
|9
|6
|36
|16.66
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|+/-
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|10
|12
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|10
|11
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|9
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|10
|9
|Noah Juulsen
|Montreal
|9
|9
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|10
|9
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Nashville
|10
|8
|Brian Dumoulin
|Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|Erik Johnson
|Colorado
|10
|8
|Josh Manson
|Anaheim
|11
|8
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|9
|8
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|10
|8
|Colton Sissons
|Nashville
|10
|8
|Jeff Skinner
|Buffalo
|10
|8
|Jonathan Toews
|Chicago
|10
|8
|Ryan Ellis
|Nashville
|10
|7
|Micheal Ferland
|Carolina
|9
|7
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|10
|7
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|Brett Pesce
|Carolina
|9
|7
View Comments