G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Flacco,Towson 10 495 3,404 340.4
Testaverd,Albany (NY) 8 250 1,633 204.1
Ferguson,Maine 8 284 1,603 200.4
DiNucci,James Madison 10 293 1,903 190.3
Kehoe,Delaware 10 310 1,892 189.2
Mancuso,Richmond 8 188 1,453 181.6
Carbone,Stony Brook 10 274 1,564 156.4

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
O'Neill,Towson 10 40 20 26 99 9.9
Davis,Elon 9 28 13 18 67 7.4
Simpson,Towson 10 0 0 0 72 7.2
Parker,Rhode Island 10 0 0 0 66 6.6

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Liotine,Stony Brook 10 181 1,025 5 102.5
Gowins,Stony Brook 9 142 850 7 94.4
Ibitokun-,Albany (NY) 10 146 716 4 71.6
Jefferson,Maine 8 105 568 5 71.0
Forbes,Villanova 10 129 690 6 69.0
Flacco,Towson 10 139 652 4 65.2

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
DiNucci,James Madison 10 223 154 7 1,679 15 148.2
Flacco,Towson 10 356 228 11 2,752 25 146.0
Mancuso,Richmond 8 128 74 10 1,121 6 131.2
Kehoe,Delaware 10 262 132 6 1,941 17 129.4
Ferguson,Maine 8 251 148 7 1,667 14 127.6
Testaverd,Albany (NY) 8 219 117 12 1,714 11 124.8
Carbone,Stony Brook 10 233 122 6 1,550 13 121.5
Mitchell,William & Mary 8 180 108 5 1,197 5 119.5

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
O'Connor,New Hampshire 10 65 747 6.5
Parker,Rhode Island 10 58 935 5.8
Leatherbu,Towson 10 56 787 5.6
Stapleton,James Madison 10 54 630 5.4
Holmes,Albany (NY) 10 48 729 4.8
Allen,Towson 10 44 549 4.4
Wright,Maine 9 39 449 4.3
Dedmon,William & Mary 8 33 551 4.1
Weeks,Elon 8 33 449 4.1

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Parker,Rhode Island 10 58 935 93.5
Leatherbu,Towson 10 56 787 78.7
O'Connor,New Hampshire 10 65 747 74.7
Holmes,Albany (NY) 10 48 729 72.9
Simpson,Richmond 9 36 651 72.3
Dedmon,William & Mary 8 33 551 68.9
Edwards,Maine 10 41 673 67.3
Reeves,Albany (NY) 9 36 581 64.6
Stapleton,James Madison 10 54 630 63.0
Wilkins,Richmond 9 35 529 58.8

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Benford,Villanova 8 5 23 0 .6
Moreland,James Madison 10 5 217 3 .5
Laster,William & Mary 9 4 35 0 .4
Adderley,Delaware 10 4 1 0 .4
Horn,New Hampshire 10 4 80 2 .4
Liggs Jr.,Elon 9 3 4 0 .3
Carr,Maine 10 3 10 0 .3
Ellison,New Hampshire 10 3 60 1 .3
Smith,James Madison 10 3 29 0 .3
Steeb,Villanova 8 2 0 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Amos,James Madison 10 18 443 24.6
Dorsey,Rhode Island 10 20 226 11.3
Simpson,Towson 10 14 105 7.5
Wright,Maine 9 13 96 7.4
McGrigg,Villanova 10 13 56 4.3
Papale,Delaware 10 13 45 3.5

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Hamilton,James Madison 8 10 327 32.7
Dorsey,Rhode Island 10 28 729 26.0
Simpson,Towson 10 34 852 25.1
Wingard,Elon 8 12 294 24.5
Lee,Delaware 10 22 517 23.5
Wright,William & Mary 9 17 390 22.9
Edwards,Maine 10 17 351 20.6
McGrigg,Villanova 10 21 420 20.0
Liotine,Stony Brook 10 14 260 18.6
McDonald,Albany (NY) 10 25 428 17.1

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Pritchard,Delaware 10 47 42.6
Fondacaro,Villanova 10 47 41.7
Sanborn,New Hampshire 10 61 40.5
Stephenso,Elon 9 48 40.0
O'Kelly,James Madison 10 36 38.7
Nolan,Stony Brook 10 50 38.7
Stark,Albany (NY) 10 40 36.0
Michael,William & Mary 9 54 35.7
Breckenri,Richmond 10 53 34.7

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
O'Neill,Towson 10 20 26 .000 2.00
Davis,Elon 9 13 18 .000 1.44
Trau,Richmond 9 11 15 .000 1.22
Stark,Albany (NY) 10 12 13 .000 1.20
Raggo,Delaware 10 11 16 .000 1.10
Hooper,William & Mary 8 6 11 .000 .75
Doak,Maine 10 7 13 .000 .70
Kresge,Villanova 9 6 13 .000 .67
Hughes,New Hampshire 9 5 8 .000 .56
Carrick,Rhode Island 10 5 7 .000 .50
Gray,James Madison 10 5 5 .000 .50

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Simpson,Towson 10 573 297 105 852 0 202 1,827 182.70
Liotine,Stony Brook 10 1,025 80 0 260 0 201 1,365 136.50
Dorsey,Rhode Island 10 132 61 226 729 0 75 1,148 114.80
Edwards,Maine 10 115 673 1 351 0 91 1,140 114.00
Lee,Delaware 10 481 36 0 517 0 125 1,034 103.40
Parker,Rhode Island 10 40 935 0 0 0 68 975 97.50
Gowins,Stony Brook 9 850 -4 0 19 0 144 865 96.11