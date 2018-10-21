G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Singletar,Fla. Atlantic 7 147 666 14 95.1
Lemay,Charlotte 7 122 664 6 94.9
King,Marshall 7 108 655 4 93.6
Brown,UAB 7 134 591 10 84.4
Mosley,Southern Miss. 5 62 331 0 66.2
Walter,Rice 8 112 507 4 63.4
Esukpa,Rice 7 112 443 2 63.3

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Morgan,FIU 7 173 112 4 1,597 16 168.2
Fine,North Texas 8 309 203 1 2,546 19 154.6
Abraham,Southern Miss. 6 226 164 7 1,850 13 154.1
LaRussa,Old Dominion 7 241 154 4 1,941 12 144.7
Stockstil,Middle Tenn. 7 206 140 4 1,438 13 143.5
Reynolds,Charlotte 7 154 100 2 1,173 6 139.2
Erdely,UAB 7 160 92 5 1,370 7 137.6
Robison,Fla. Atlantic 7 213 133 10 1,639 8 130.1
Smith,Louisiana Tech 7 244 142 6 1,723 11 127.5

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Watkins,Southern Miss. 6 41 498 6.8
Brady,Marshall 7 46 571 6.6
Duhart,Old Dominion 8 52 811 6.5
Bussey, J,North Texas 8 51 677 6.4
Durante,Fla. Atlantic 7 44 611 6.3
Tucker,Charlotte 7 42 514 6.0
Veal,Louisiana Tech 7 39 451 5.6
Mitchell,Southern Miss. 5 26 257 5.2
Hardy,Louisiana Tech 7 34 579 4.9
Jackson,Western Ky. 7 33 390 4.7
Fulgham,Old Dominion 8 37 591 4.6
Trammell,Rice 8 37 384 4.6
Anderson,Middle Tenn. 6 27 332 4.5
Guyton,North Texas 8 36 518 4.5
Harper,Old Dominion 8 36 338 4.5
Campbell ,UTSA 7 31 313 4.4
Lee,Middle Tenn. 7 31 313 4.4

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Duhart,Old Dominion 8 52 811 101.4
Durante,Fla. Atlantic 7 44 611 87.3
Bussey, J,North Texas 8 51 677 84.6
Watkins,Southern Miss. 6 41 498 83.0
Hardy,Louisiana Tech 7 34 579 82.7
Brady,Marshall 7 46 571 81.6
Fulgham,Old Dominion 8 37 591 73.9
Tucker,Charlotte 7 42 514 73.4
Worton,FIU 7 23 495 70.7
Guyton,North Texas 8 36 518 64.8
Veal,Louisiana Tech 7 39 451 64.4
Darden,North Texas 8 35 498 62.3

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Foggie,Charlotte 7 4 100 1 .6
Brooks,North Texas 8 4 2 0 .5
Hall,North Texas 6 3 60 2 .5
Smith,Fla. Atlantic 7 3 21 0 .4
Muhammad,North Texas 8 3 37 0 .4
Hemby,Southern Miss. 6 2 4 0 .3
Brown,FIU 7 2 13 0 .3
Bush,Middle Tenn. 7 2 35 0 .3
Gant,Marshall 7 2 1 0 .3
Harris,UAB 7 2 -2 0 .3
Johnson,UTSA 7 2 11 0 .3
Sneed,Louisiana Tech 7 2 31 1 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Watkins,Southern Miss. 6 9 114 12.7
Juniel,UTEP 7 15 82 5.5
Quattleba,Charlotte 7 9 38 4.2

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Whyte,Fla. Atlantic 7 13 385 29.6
Walter,Rice 8 16 451 28.2
Wilson,UAB 7 9 227 25.2
Guidry,UTSA 7 17 411 24.2
Harper,Old Dominion 8 24 526 21.9
McAlliste,Charlotte 7 11 232 21.1
Juniel,UTEP 7 16 311 19.4

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Fox,Rice 8 48 45.5
Bonadies,Middle Tenn. 6 30 44.0
Routsas,UTSA 8 50 43.4
Kenworthy,North Texas 8 37 42.2
LeFevre,Marshall 7 40 41.7
Dyer,Louisiana Tech 7 32 41.3
Cate,Old Dominion 8 43 40.0
Everett,Southern Miss. 6 24 39.2
Crawford,UTEP 7 42 39.2
Corbett,Charlotte 7 26 38.5
Greenwell,UAB 7 30 38.1
Rinella,Western Ky. 7 40 36.3

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Shaunfiel,Southern Miss. 6 10 13 .769 1.67
Hedlund,North Texas 8 13 15 .867 1.63
Sackett,UTSA 8 13 16 .813 1.63
Cruz,Charlotte 7 10 15 .667 1.43
Borregale,FIU 7 9 11 .818 1.29
Hale,Louisiana Tech 7 9 12 .750 1.29
Rice,Old Dominion 8 9 13 .692 1.13
Filley,UTEP 6 6 8 .750 1.00
Rohrwasse,Marshall 7 7 10 .700 1.00
Tobola,Rice 6 5 6 .833 .83
Vogel,UAB 7 5 8 .625 .71
Fox,Rice 8 5 10 .500 .63

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Walter,Rice 8 507 289 0 451 0 157 1,247 155.88
Lemay,Charlotte 7 664 225 0 0 0 137 889 127.00
Whyte,Fla. Atlantic 7 373 52 0 385 0 76 810 115.71
Harper,Old Dominion 8 18 338 21 526 0 66 903 112.88
King,Marshall 7 655 43 50 40 0 120 788 112.57
Watkins,Southern Miss. 6 8 498 114 43 0 54 663 110.50
Duhart,Old Dominion 8 0 811 0 0 0 52 811 101.38
Singletar,Fla. Atlantic 7 666 31 0 0 0 152 697 99.57

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Fine,North Texas 8 349 2,559 319.9
Abraham,Southern Miss. 6 257 1,797 299.5
LaRussa,Old Dominion 7 276 1,900 271.4
Smith,Louisiana Tech 7 295 1,855 265.0
Robison,Fla. Atlantic 7 265 1,822 260.3
Erdely,UAB 7 232 1,656 236.6
Morgan,FIU 7 191 1,588 226.9
Stockstil,Middle Tenn. 7 276 1,586 226.6

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Singletar,Fla. Atlantic 7 0 0 0 84 12.0
Hedlund,North Texas 8 35 13 15 72 9.0
Strong,Old Dominion 6 0 0 0 54 9.0
Brown,UAB 7 0 0 0 60 8.6
Borregale,FIU 7 31 9 11 57 8.1
Shaunfiel,Southern Miss. 6 18 10 13 48 8.0
Watkins,Southern Miss. 6 0 0 0 48 8.0
Hale,Louisiana Tech 7 25 9 12 51 7.3