Big Ten Team Leaders
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Michigan
|8
|204
|97
|7
|983
|6
|90.87
|Penn St.
|8
|325
|175
|9
|1,803
|12
|107.09
|Maryland
|8
|227
|115
|14
|1,488
|13
|112.29
|Iowa
|8
|240
|140
|10
|1,444
|11
|115.67
|Wisconsin
|8
|215
|124
|10
|1,479
|8
|118.44
|Michigan St.
|8
|326
|204
|12
|2,207
|11
|123.22
|Northwestern
|8
|273
|171
|6
|1,766
|9
|123.46
|Purdue
|8
|333
|201
|9
|2,393
|11
|126.22
|Ohio St.
|8
|257
|139
|6
|1,929
|11
|126.59
|Nebraska
|8
|299
|177
|7
|2,176
|11
|127.79
|Rutgers
|8
|223
|131
|4
|1,468
|14
|131.17
|Minnesota
|8
|286
|184
|7
|1,904
|16
|133.82
|Indiana
|9
|281
|168
|10
|2,138
|22
|142.42
|Illinois
|8
|269
|171
|13
|2,300
|20
|150.26
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Iowa
|8
|12
|381
|31.75
|Penn St.
|8
|20
|565
|28.25
|Maryland
|8
|24
|637
|26.54
|Minnesota
|8
|21
|483
|23.00
|Michigan St.
|8
|13
|295
|22.69
|Northwestern
|8
|12
|260
|21.67
|Ohio St.
|8
|14
|292
|20.86
|Michigan
|8
|14
|287
|20.50
|Wisconsin
|8
|21
|414
|19.71
|Rutgers
|8
|18
|354
|19.67
|Purdue
|8
|24
|468
|19.50
|Indiana
|9
|9
|161
|17.89
|Illinois
|8
|25
|444
|17.76
|Nebraska
|8
|22
|380
|17.27
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Minnesota
|8
|9
|179
|19.89
|Nebraska
|8
|9
|100
|11.11
|Indiana
|9
|14
|148
|10.57
|Wisconsin
|8
|7
|72
|10.29
|Penn St.
|8
|27
|254
|9.41
|Michigan
|8
|23
|213
|9.26
|Iowa
|8
|15
|113
|7.53
|Ohio St.
|8
|18
|115
|6.39
|Michigan St.
|8
|16
|99
|6.19
|Illinois
|8
|12
|72
|6.00
|Rutgers
|8
|7
|40
|5.71
|Maryland
|8
|14
|76
|5.43
|Northwestern
|8
|16
|86
|5.38
|Purdue
|8
|11
|56
|5.09
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Ohio St.
|8
|36
|31
|42.39
|Minnesota
|8
|11
|37
|41.16
|Purdue
|8
|42
|34
|40.76
|Rutgers
|8
|107
|52
|40.58
|Michigan
|8
|116
|28
|40.39
|Illinois
|8
|156
|47
|38.38
|Iowa
|8
|31
|30
|38.30
|Penn St.
|8
|72
|41
|37.59
|Maryland
|8
|95
|45
|37.44
|Nebraska
|8
|187
|37
|37.41
|Michigan St.
|8
|107
|50
|37.28
|Indiana
|9
|40
|39
|37.13
|Northwestern
|8
|63
|43
|37.09
|Wisconsin
|8
|82
|34
|33.74
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Michigan
|8
|475
|1,760
|220.0
|Iowa
|8
|480
|2,119
|264.9
|Maryland
|8
|555
|2,702
|337.8
|Michigan St.
|8
|552
|2,826
|353.3
|Wisconsin
|8
|495
|2,842
|355.3
|Northwestern
|8
|544
|2,934
|366.8
|Penn St.
|8
|652
|3,094
|386.8
|Ohio St.
|8
|532
|3,126
|390.8
|Minnesota
|8
|543
|3,169
|396.1
|Indiana
|9
|617
|3,596
|399.6
|Rutgers
|8
|551
|3,260
|407.5
|Purdue
|8
|621
|3,458
|432.3
|Nebraska
|8
|597
|3,504
|438.0
|Illinois
|8
|604
|4,285
|535.6
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Ohio St.
|8
|8
|344
|43.0
|Penn St.
|8
|9
|328
|41.0
|Michigan
|8
|11
|288
|36.0
|Purdue
|8
|14
|263
|32.9
|Maryland
|8
|5
|253
|31.6
|Wisconsin
|8
|6
|248
|31.0
|Iowa
|8
|12
|238
|29.8
|Nebraska
|8
|7
|238
|29.8
|Minnesota
|8
|9
|219
|27.4
|Indiana
|9
|11
|242
|26.9
|Illinois
|8
|15
|206
|25.8
|Northwestern
|8
|6
|201
|25.1
|Michigan St.
|8
|11
|187
|23.4
|Rutgers
|8
|7
|121
|15.1
___
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Michigan
|8
|0
|115
|14.4
|Iowa
|8
|0
|129
|16.1
|Michigan St.
|8
|0
|168
|21.0
|Wisconsin
|8
|0
|171
|21.4
|Penn St.
|8
|2
|178
|22.3
|Purdue
|8
|0
|182
|22.8
|Ohio St.
|8
|0
|183
|22.9
|Northwestern
|8
|1
|189
|23.6
|Maryland
|8
|1
|196
|24.5
|Minnesota
|8
|0
|231
|28.9
|Indiana
|9
|0
|268
|29.8
|Nebraska
|8
|1
|267
|33.4
|Rutgers
|8
|0
|270
|33.8
|Illinois
|8
|0
|301
|37.6
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|8
|658
|4,444
|555.5
|Purdue
|8
|571
|3,939
|492.4
|Nebraska
|8
|580
|3,770
|471.3
|Penn St.
|8
|561
|3,676
|459.5
|Wisconsin
|8
|541
|3,552
|444.0
|Michigan
|8
|537
|3,363
|420.4
|Indiana
|9
|695
|3,736
|415.1
|Iowa
|8
|580
|3,131
|391.4
|Illinois
|8
|544
|3,098
|387.3
|Minnesota
|8
|553
|3,059
|382.4
|Maryland
|8
|470
|3,021
|377.6
|Northwestern
|8
|639
|2,970
|371.3
|Michigan St.
|8
|581
|2,887
|360.9
|Rutgers
|8
|530
|2,159
|269.9
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Wisconsin
|8
|348
|2,140
|20
|267.5
|Maryland
|8
|315
|1,970
|19
|246.3
|Illinois
|8
|334
|1,815
|15
|226.9
|Penn St.
|8
|320
|1,803
|27
|225.4
|Nebraska
|8
|318
|1,765
|17
|220.6
|Michigan
|8
|337
|1,702
|17
|212.8
|Ohio St.
|8
|315
|1,374
|12
|171.8
|Purdue
|8
|247
|1,299
|15
|162.4
|Iowa
|8
|327
|1,293
|9
|161.6
|Indiana
|9
|328
|1,425
|12
|158.3
|Minnesota
|8
|316
|1,208
|13
|151.0
|Rutgers
|8
|272
|1,048
|9
|131.0
|Michigan St.
|8
|279
|861
|10
|107.6
|Northwestern
|8
|283
|729
|15
|91.1
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Michigan St.
|8
|226
|619
|7
|77.4
|Iowa
|8
|240
|675
|5
|84.4
|Michigan
|8
|271
|777
|8
|97.1
|Purdue
|8
|288
|1,065
|10
|133.1
|Northwestern
|8
|271
|1,168
|10
|146.0
|Ohio St.
|8
|275
|1,197
|12
|149.6
|Maryland
|8
|328
|1,214
|7
|151.8
|Minnesota
|8
|257
|1,265
|11
|158.1
|Penn St.
|8
|327
|1,291
|9
|161.4
|Indiana
|9
|336
|1,458
|13
|162.0
|Nebraska
|8
|298
|1,328
|19
|166.0
|Wisconsin
|8
|280
|1,363
|11
|170.4
|Rutgers
|8
|328
|1,792
|18
|224.0
|Illinois
|8
|335
|1,985
|20
|248.1
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|8
|343
|247
|5
|3,070
|31
|383.8
|Purdue
|8
|324
|209
|8
|2,640
|16
|330.0
|Northwestern
|8
|356
|213
|11
|2,241
|10
|280.1
|Indiana
|9
|367
|248
|10
|2,311
|16
|256.8
|Michigan St.
|8
|302
|170
|7
|2,026
|11
|253.3
|Nebraska
|8
|262
|169
|9
|2,005
|13
|250.6
|Penn St.
|8
|241
|130
|4
|1,873
|15
|234.1
|Minnesota
|8
|237
|129
|11
|1,851
|13
|231.4
|Iowa
|8
|253
|142
|9
|1,838
|17
|229.8
|Michigan
|8
|200
|132
|4
|1,661
|14
|207.6
|Wisconsin
|8
|193
|114
|6
|1,412
|13
|176.5
|Illinois
|8
|210
|113
|7
|1,283
|7
|160.4
|Rutgers
|8
|258
|128
|17
|1,111
|3
|138.9
|Maryland
|8
|155
|82
|4
|1,051
|10
|131.4
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Maryland
|8
|2
|14
|16
|3
|4
|7
|9
|1.13
|Ohio St.
|8
|7
|6
|13
|2
|5
|7
|6
|.75
|Wisconsin
|8
|7
|10
|17
|6
|6
|12
|5
|.63
|Illinois
|8
|2
|13
|15
|4
|7
|11
|4
|.50
|Iowa
|8
|5
|10
|15
|3
|9
|12
|3
|.38
|Michigan St.
|8
|3
|12
|15
|5
|7
|12
|3
|.38
|Indiana
|9
|10
|10
|20
|7
|10
|17
|3
|.33
|Michigan
|8
|2
|7
|9
|3
|4
|7
|2
|.25
|Penn St.
|8
|4
|9
|13
|7
|4
|11
|2
|.25
|Northwestern
|8
|5
|6
|11
|2
|11
|13
|-2
|-0.25
|Purdue
|8
|1
|9
|10
|4
|8
|12
|-2
|-0.25
|Nebraska
|8
|3
|7
|10
|7
|9
|16
|-6
|-0.75
|Minnesota
|8
|5
|7
|12
|8
|11
|19
|-7
|-0.88
|Rutgers
|8
|5
|4
|9
|4
|17
|21
|-12
|-1.50
