G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Taylor,Wisconsin 10 228 1,548 12 154.8
Higdon,Michigan 9 188 1,005 9 111.7
Corbin,Illinois 10 114 1,011 9 101.1
Sanders,Penn St. 10 166 1,007 9 100.7
Ozigbo,Nebraska 10 127 958 12 95.8
Scott,Indiana 10 178 894 8 89.4
Bush,Illinois 8 110 659 8 82.4
Knox,Purdue 10 129 787 8 78.7
McFarland,Maryland 10 104 724 2 72.4
Dobbins,Ohio St. 10 157 712 7 71.2
Weber,Ohio St. 10 127 711 4 71.1

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Haskins,Ohio St. 10 386 266 6 3,280 33 165.4
Patterson,Michigan 10 227 152 3 1,927 17 160.3
Blough,Purdue 10 342 225 7 2,825 18 148.5
Martinez,Nebraska 9 272 182 7 2,212 15 148.3
Hornibroo,Wisconsin 8 172 100 8 1,343 11 135.5
Stanley,Iowa 10 317 185 8 2,308 18 133.2
Ramsey,Indiana 10 361 243 11 2,335 17 131.1
McSorley,Penn St. 10 269 146 5 1,871 13 124.9
Annexstad,Minnesota 8 187 97 7 1,277 9 117.6
Hill,Maryland 10 170 84 4 1,083 9 115.7

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Moore,Purdue 10 82 909 8.2
Spielman,Nebraska 10 66 818 6.6
Nagel,Northwestern 10 63 744 6.3
Campbell,Ohio St. 10 62 673 6.2
Johnson,Minnesota 10 62 948 6.2
Morgan Jr,Nebraska 10 59 856 5.9
Hill,Ohio St. 10 57 733 5.7
Green,Northwestern 10 44 380 4.4

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Johnson,Minnesota 10 62 948 94.8
Moore,Purdue 10 82 909 90.9
Morgan Jr,Nebraska 10 59 856 85.6
Spielman,Nebraska 10 66 818 81.8
Nagel,Northwestern 10 63 744 74.4
Hill,Ohio St. 10 57 733 73.3
Campbell,Ohio St. 10 62 673 67.3
Hockenson,Iowa 10 39 615 61.5

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Watson,Maryland 10 5 51 1 .5
Savage,Maryland 10 4 30 1 .4
Stone,Iowa 10 4 24 1 .4
Metellus,Michigan 9 3 104 1 .3
Fitzgeral,Indiana 10 3 10 0 .3
Gervase,Iowa 10 3 22 0 .3
Hooker,Iowa 10 3 21 0 .3
Major,Purdue 10 3 11 0 .3
Martin,Illinois 10 3 0 0 .3
Oruwariye,Penn St. 10 3 -2 0 .3
Pace,Northwestern 10 3 26 0 .3
Phillips,Illinois 10 3 34 0 .3
Scott,Penn St. 10 3 16 0 .3
Watson,Michigan 10 3 127 2 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Harris II,Indiana 10 14 148 10.6
Peoples-J,Michigan 10 22 230 10.5
Thompkins,Penn St. 10 18 176 9.8
Groeneweg,Iowa 10 16 124 7.8
Lees,Northwestern 10 18 100 5.6
Jacobs,Maryland 10 14 32 2.3

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Smith-Mar,Iowa 9 15 478 31.9
Johnson,Maryland 9 14 381 27.2
Hamler,Penn St. 10 18 484 26.9
Thomas,Michigan 10 13 325 25.0
Douglas,Minnesota 10 20 490 24.5
Cruicksha,Wisconsin 10 23 468 20.3
Dixon,Ohio St. 10 12 240 20.0
Pacheco,Rutgers 10 15 293 19.5
Moore,Purdue 10 29 566 19.5

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Schopper,Purdue 10 43 44.2
Hayes,Illinois 10 51 43.5
Chrisman,Ohio St. 10 44 42.8
Gillikin,Penn St. 10 51 42.7
Korsak,Rutgers 10 65 42.3
Lees,Maryland 10 55 41.2
Herbers,Minnesota 10 46 41.1
Whitehead,Indiana 10 43 40.2
Collins,Northwestern 10 55 40.0
Rastetter,Iowa 10 40 39.9

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
McLaughli,Illinois 10 17 22 .773 1.70
Evans,Purdue 10 15 20 .750 1.50
Coghlin,Michigan St. 10 14 16 .875 1.40
Recinos,Iowa 10 14 18 .778 1.40
Justus,Indiana 10 13 15 .867 1.30
Carpenter,Minnesota 10 12 15 .800 1.20
Pinegar,Penn St. 10 12 18 .667 1.20
Nordin,Michigan 10 11 16 .688 1.10
Petrino,Maryland 10 10 10 1.000 1.00
Pickering,Nebraska 10 9 13 .692 .90
Davidovic,Rutgers 10 8 10 .800 .80
Gaglianon,Wisconsin 10 8 11 .727 .80

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Moore,Purdue 10 163 909 82 566 0 132 1,720 172.00
Taylor,Wisconsin 10 1,548 52 0 0 0 235 1,600 160.00
Corbin,Illinois 10 1,011 151 0 0 0 125 1,162 116.20
Higdon,Michigan 9 1,005 36 0 0 0 193 1,041 115.67
Hamler,Penn St. 10 33 552 85 484 0 64 1,154 115.40
Sanders,Penn St. 10 1,007 130 0 0 0 184 1,137 113.70
Ozigbo,Nebraska 10 958 164 0 0 0 144 1,122 112.20
Spielman,Nebraska 10 24 818 104 169 0 87 1,115 111.50
Johnson,Maryland 9 506 22 0 381 0 86 909 101.00
Blackshea,Rutgers 10 478 332 -1 166 0 161 975 97.50
Scott,Indiana 10 894 72 0 0 0 192 966 96.60
Smith-Mar,Iowa 9 65 324 0 478 0 41 867 96.33

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Haskins,Ohio St. 10 427 3,314 331.4
Martinez,Nebraska 9 388 2,747 305.2
Blough,Purdue 10 397 2,894 289.4
Ramsey,Indiana 10 458 2,601 260.1
McSorley,Penn St. 10 402 2,491 249.1
Stanley,Iowa 10 344 2,318 231.8
Thorson,Northwestern 10 438 2,246 224.6
Lewerke,Michigan St. 9 372 1,989 221.0
Bush,Illinois 8 260 1,709 213.6
Patterson,Michigan 10 278 2,114 211.4

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
McLaughli,Illinois 10 35 17 22 86 8.6
Pinegar,Penn St. 10 45 12 18 79 7.9
Nordin,Michigan 10 46 11 16 78 7.8
Evans,Purdue 10 34 15 20 76 7.6
Recinos,Iowa 10 32 14 18 74 7.4
Ozigbo,Nebraska 10 0 0 0 72 7.2
Taylor,Wisconsin 10 0 0 0 72 7.2
Coghlin,Michigan St. 10 23 14 16 71 7.1
Carpenter,Minnesota 10 33 12 15 69 6.9
Justus,Indiana 10 28 13 15 66 6.6