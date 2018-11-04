https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-Ten-Individual-Leaders-13361611.php
Big Ten Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Taylor,Wisconsin
|9
|208
|1,363
|11
|151.4
|Higdon,Michigan
|8
|173
|963
|7
|120.4
|Corbin,Illinois
|9
|105
|952
|9
|105.8
|Sanders,Penn St.
|9
|143
|848
|8
|94.2
|Ozigbo,Nebraska
|9
|116
|796
|9
|88.4
|Scott,Indiana
|9
|159
|791
|7
|87.9
|Knox,Purdue
|9
|119
|753
|8
|83.7
|Dobbins,Ohio St.
|9
|143
|684
|7
|76.0
|McSorley,Penn St.
|9
|122
|611
|9
|67.9
|Weber,Ohio St.
|9
|105
|607
|3
|67.4
|Bush,Illinois
|7
|85
|472
|5
|67.4
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Haskins,Ohio St.
|9
|347
|242
|6
|3,053
|32
|170.6
|Patterson,Michigan
|9
|200
|134
|3
|1,667
|14
|157.1
|Blough,Purdue
|9
|311
|205
|7
|2,683
|17
|151.9
|Martinez,Nebraska
|8
|238
|158
|6
|1,922
|12
|145.8
|Hornibroo,Wisconsin
|8
|172
|100
|8
|1,343
|11
|135.5
|Stanley,Iowa
|9
|276
|158
|8
|2,039
|17
|133.8
|Ramsey,Indiana
|9
|333
|227
|10
|2,092
|15
|129.8
|Bush,Illinois
|7
|125
|71
|5
|924
|5
|124.1
|McSorley,Penn St.
|9
|244
|127
|5
|1,711
|12
|123.1
|Hill,Maryland
|9
|158
|80
|3
|1,040
|9
|120.9
|Thorson,Northwestern
|9
|347
|209
|10
|2,213
|11
|118.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Moore,Purdue
|9
|74
|833
|8.2
|Nagel,Northwestern
|9
|63
|744
|7.0
|Spielman,Nebraska
|9
|59
|747
|6.6
|Johnson,Minnesota
|9
|57
|875
|6.3
|Campbell,Ohio St.
|9
|56
|631
|6.2
|Hill,Ohio St.
|9
|51
|695
|5.7
|Morgan Jr,Nebraska
|9
|51
|725
|5.7
|Bateman,Minnesota
|9
|42
|578
|4.7
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Johnson,Minnesota
|9
|57
|875
|97.2
|Moore,Purdue
|9
|74
|833
|92.6
|Spielman,Nebraska
|9
|59
|747
|83.0
|Nagel,Northwestern
|9
|63
|744
|82.7
|Morgan Jr,Nebraska
|9
|51
|725
|80.6
|Hill,Ohio St.
|9
|51
|695
|77.2
|Campbell,Ohio St.
|9
|56
|631
|70.1
|Davis,Michigan St.
|7
|31
|474
|67.7
|Bateman,Minnesota
|9
|42
|578
|64.2
|Zico,Purdue
|9
|29
|569
|63.2
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Savage,Maryland
|9
|4
|30
|1
|.4
|Watson,Maryland
|9
|4
|51
|1
|.4
|Fitzgeral,Indiana
|9
|3
|10
|0
|.3
|Hooker,Iowa
|9
|3
|21
|0
|.3
|Major,Purdue
|9
|3
|11
|0
|.3
|Martin,Illinois
|9
|3
|0
|0
|.3
|Metellus,Michigan
|9
|3
|104
|1
|.3
|Pace,Northwestern
|9
|3
|26
|0
|.3
|Phillips,Illinois
|9
|3
|34
|0
|.3
|Stone,Iowa
|9
|3
|24
|1
|.3
|Watson,Michigan
|9
|3
|127
|2
|.3
|Bondoc,Wisconsin
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
|Cone,Wisconsin
|9
|2
|2
|0
|.2
|Cowart,Maryland
|9
|2
|13
|0
|.2
|Davis,Maryland
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
|Dowell,Michigan St.
|9
|2
|30
|0
|.2
|Edwards,Wisconsin
|9
|2
|28
|0
|.2
|Gervase,Iowa
|9
|2
|19
|0
|.2
|Hampton,Rutgers
|9
|2
|3
|0
|.2
|Hayes,Rutgers
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
|Higgins,Purdue
|9
|2
|2
|0
|.2
|Huff,Minnesota
|9
|2
|21
|0
|.2
|Jackson,Nebraska
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
|Morrissey,Michigan St.
|9
|2
|2
|0
|.2
|Moss,Iowa
|9
|2
|36
|0
|.2
|Oruwariye,Penn St.
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
|Scott,Penn St.
|9
|2
|8
|0
|.2
|Sheffield,Ohio St.
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
|Taylor,Penn St.
|9
|2
|82
|0
|.2
|Williams,Nebraska
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
|Willis,Michigan St.
|9
|2
|30
|0
|.2
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Harris II,Indiana
|9
|14
|148
|10.6
|Peoples-J,Michigan
|9
|22
|230
|10.5
|Thompkins,Penn St.
|9
|17
|172
|10.1
|Groeneweg,Iowa
|9
|14
|125
|8.9
|Lees,Northwestern
|9
|16
|92
|5.8
|Jacobs,Maryland
|9
|13
|28
|2.2
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Smith-Mar,Iowa
|8
|12
|378
|31.5
|Johnson,Maryland
|8
|14
|381
|27.2
|Hamler,Penn St.
|9
|18
|484
|26.9
|Thomas,Michigan
|9
|11
|276
|25.1
|Douglas,Minnesota
|9
|20
|490
|24.5
|Pacheco,Rutgers
|9
|11
|222
|20.2
|Dixon,Ohio St.
|9
|12
|240
|20.0
|Cruicksha,Wisconsin
|9
|20
|399
|20.0
|Moore,Purdue
|9
|24
|459
|19.1
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Schopper,Purdue
|9
|37
|44.1
|Chrisman,Ohio St.
|9
|35
|44.0
|Hayes,Illinois
|9
|48
|43.5
|Korsak,Rutgers
|9
|59
|43.1
|Gillikin,Penn St.
|9
|48
|43.0
|Herbers,Minnesota
|9
|43
|41.2
|Lees,Maryland
|9
|53
|41.1
|Rastetter,Iowa
|9
|33
|40.9
|Whitehead,Indiana
|9
|38
|40.7
|Collins,Northwestern
|9
|48
|39.9
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|McLaughli,Illinois
|9
|17
|22
|.773
|1.89
|Evans,Purdue
|9
|14
|19
|.737
|1.56
|Recinos,Iowa
|9
|13
|16
|.813
|1.44
|Coghlin,Michigan St.
|9
|12
|13
|.923
|1.33
|Justus,Indiana
|9
|11
|13
|.846
|1.22
|Nordin,Michigan
|9
|11
|16
|.688
|1.22
|Carpenter,Minnesota
|9
|10
|13
|.769
|1.11
|Pinegar,Penn St.
|9
|9
|13
|.692
|1.00
|Davidovic,Rutgers
|9
|8
|10
|.800
|.89
|Pickering,Nebraska
|9
|8
|12
|.667
|.89
|Gaglianon,Wisconsin
|9
|7
|10
|.700
|.78
|Petrino,Maryland
|9
|6
|6
|1.000
|.67
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Moore,Purdue
|9
|163
|833
|82
|459
|0
|119
|1,537
|170.78
|Taylor,Wisconsin
|9
|1,363
|52
|0
|0
|0
|215
|1,415
|157.22
|Higdon,Michigan
|8
|963
|36
|0
|0
|0
|178
|999
|124.88
|Hamler,Penn St.
|9
|32
|517
|85
|484
|0
|58
|1,118
|124.22
|Corbin,Illinois
|9
|952
|117
|0
|0
|0
|115
|1,069
|118.78
|Spielman,Nebraska
|9
|24
|747
|97
|169
|0
|79
|1,037
|115.22
|Johnson,Maryland
|8
|468
|22
|0
|381
|0
|81
|871
|108.88
|Sanders,Penn St.
|9
|848
|121
|0
|0
|0
|159
|969
|107.67
|Ozigbo,Nebraska
|9
|796
|128
|0
|0
|0
|130
|924
|102.67
|Blackshea,Rutgers
|9
|437
|316
|-1
|134
|0
|143
|886
|98.44
|Knox,Purdue
|9
|753
|123
|0
|0
|0
|138
|876
|97.33
|Johnson,Minnesota
|9
|0
|875
|0
|0
|0
|57
|875
|97.22
|Dobbins,Ohio St.
|9
|684
|186
|0
|0
|0
|159
|870
|96.67
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Haskins,Ohio St.
|9
|385
|3,098
|344.2
|Blough,Purdue
|9
|359
|2,766
|307.3
|Martinez,Nebraska
|8
|341
|2,402
|300.3
|Ramsey,Indiana
|9
|424
|2,333
|259.2
|McSorley,Penn St.
|9
|366
|2,322
|258.0
|Thorson,Northwestern
|9
|403
|2,123
|235.9
|Lewerke,Michigan St.
|8
|338
|1,857
|232.1
|Stanley,Iowa
|9
|300
|2,043
|227.0
|Patterson,Michigan
|9
|251
|1,854
|206.0
|Bush,Illinois
|7
|210
|1,396
|199.4
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|McLaughli,Illinois
|9
|30
|17
|22
|81
|9.0
|Evans,Purdue
|9
|33
|14
|19
|72
|8.0
|Nordin,Michigan
|9
|40
|11
|16
|72
|8.0
|Recinos,Iowa
|9
|31
|13
|16
|70
|7.8
|Pinegar,Penn St.
|9
|43
|9
|13
|69
|7.7
|Taylor,Wisconsin
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|Coghlin,Michigan St.
|9
|23
|12
|13
|65
|7.2
