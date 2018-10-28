https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-Ten-Individual-Leaders-13342986.php
Big Ten Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Taylor,Wisconsin
|8
|181
|1,155
|8
|144.4
|Higdon,Michigan
|7
|153
|831
|6
|118.7
|Sanders,Penn St.
|8
|136
|834
|8
|104.3
|Corbin,Illinois
|8
|92
|739
|7
|92.4
|Knox,Purdue
|8
|110
|719
|8
|89.9
|Ozigbo,Nebraska
|8
|96
|710
|8
|88.8
|Scott,Indiana
|9
|159
|791
|7
|87.9
|McSorley,Penn St.
|8
|110
|617
|9
|77.1
|Dobbins,Ohio St.
|8
|120
|521
|4
|65.1
|Weber,Ohio St.
|8
|96
|516
|3
|64.5
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Haskins,Ohio St.
|8
|315
|224
|5
|2,801
|30
|174.1
|Patterson,Michigan
|8
|183
|123
|3
|1,523
|12
|155.5
|Blough,Purdue
|8
|279
|182
|5
|2,350
|13
|147.8
|Martinez,Nebraska
|7
|205
|136
|6
|1,656
|11
|146.1
|Hornibroo,Wisconsin
|7
|156
|93
|6
|1,251
|11
|142.6
|Stanley,Iowa
|8
|244
|137
|8
|1,764
|16
|132.0
|Ramsey,Indiana
|9
|333
|227
|10
|2,092
|15
|129.8
|Hill,Maryland
|8
|137
|72
|3
|966
|9
|129.1
|McSorley,Penn St.
|8
|231
|122
|4
|1,628
|12
|125.7
|Thorson,Northwestern
|8
|318
|193
|10
|2,072
|10
|119.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Moore,Purdue
|8
|68
|802
|8.5
|Nagel,Northwestern
|8
|59
|711
|7.4
|Spielman,Nebraska
|8
|53
|686
|6.6
|Campbell,Ohio St.
|8
|52
|600
|6.5
|Johnson,Minnesota
|8
|52
|807
|6.5
|Hill,Ohio St.
|8
|49
|656
|6.1
|Morgan Jr,Nebraska
|8
|44
|638
|5.5
|Green,Northwestern
|8
|36
|315
|4.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Johnson,Minnesota
|8
|52
|807
|100.9
|Moore,Purdue
|8
|68
|802
|100.3
|Nagel,Northwestern
|8
|59
|711
|88.9
|Spielman,Nebraska
|8
|53
|686
|85.8
|Hill,Ohio St.
|8
|49
|656
|82.0
|Morgan Jr,Nebraska
|8
|44
|638
|79.8
|Campbell,Ohio St.
|8
|52
|600
|75.0
|Davis,Michigan St.
|7
|31
|474
|67.7
|Hamler,Penn St.
|8
|27
|497
|62.1
|Zico,Purdue
|8
|24
|495
|61.9
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Savage,Maryland
|8
|4
|30
|1
|.5
|Watson,Maryland
|8
|4
|51
|1
|.5
|Major,Purdue
|8
|3
|11
|0
|.4
|Martin,Illinois
|8
|3
|0
|0
|.4
|Metellus,Michigan
|8
|3
|104
|1
|.4
|Pace,Northwestern
|8
|3
|26
|0
|.4
|Phillips,Illinois
|8
|3
|34
|0
|.4
|Stone,Iowa
|8
|3
|24
|1
|.4
|Fitzgeral,Indiana
|9
|3
|10
|0
|.3
|Bondoc,Wisconsin
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Cone,Wisconsin
|8
|2
|2
|0
|.3
|Dowell,Michigan St.
|8
|2
|30
|0
|.3
|Edwards,Wisconsin
|8
|2
|28
|0
|.3
|Hayes,Rutgers
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Higgins,Purdue
|8
|2
|2
|0
|.3
|Hooker,Iowa
|8
|2
|10
|0
|.3
|Huff,Minnesota
|8
|2
|21
|0
|.3
|Morrissey,Michigan St.
|8
|2
|2
|0
|.3
|Moss,Iowa
|8
|2
|36
|0
|.3
|Oruwariye,Penn St.
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Scott,Penn St.
|8
|2
|8
|0
|.3
|Sheffield,Ohio St.
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Taylor,Penn St.
|8
|2
|82
|0
|.3
|Watson,Michigan
|8
|2
|65
|1
|.3
|Williams,Nebraska
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Willis,Michigan St.
|8
|2
|30
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Harris II,Indiana
|9
|14
|148
|10.6
|Thompkins,Penn St.
|8
|17
|172
|10.1
|Peoples-J,Michigan
|8
|20
|176
|8.8
|Groeneweg,Iowa
|8
|13
|87
|6.7
|Lees,Northwestern
|8
|15
|80
|5.3
|Jacobs,Maryland
|8
|12
|28
|2.3
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Smith-Mar,Iowa
|7
|9
|303
|33.7
|Hamler,Penn St.
|8
|16
|454
|28.4
|Johnson,Maryland
|8
|14
|381
|27.2
|Thomas,Michigan
|8
|10
|249
|24.9
|Douglas,Minnesota
|8
|16
|398
|24.9
|McGowan,Northwestern
|8
|10
|227
|22.7
|Dixon,Ohio St.
|8
|10
|216
|21.6
|Moore,Purdue
|8
|21
|426
|20.3
|Cruicksha,Wisconsin
|8
|19
|382
|20.1
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Hayes,Illinois
|8
|46
|43.7
|Chrisman,Ohio St.
|8
|31
|43.5
|Schopper,Purdue
|8
|34
|43.2
|Korsak,Rutgers
|8
|52
|43.0
|Gillikin,Penn St.
|8
|40
|42.3
|Herbers,Minnesota
|8
|37
|41.5
|Whitehead,Indiana
|9
|38
|40.7
|Lees,Maryland
|8
|45
|40.4
|Collins,Northwestern
|8
|43
|39.5
|Lotti,Wisconsin
|7
|28
|39.1
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|McLaughli,Illinois
|8
|15
|20
|.750
|1.88
|Evans,Purdue
|8
|13
|18
|.722
|1.63
|Recinos,Iowa
|8
|12
|15
|.800
|1.50
|Coghlin,Michigan St.
|8
|11
|12
|.917
|1.38
|Nordin,Michigan
|8
|11
|15
|.733
|1.38
|Justus,Indiana
|9
|11
|13
|.846
|1.22
|Carpenter,Minnesota
|8
|9
|12
|.750
|1.13
|Pinegar,Penn St.
|8
|9
|13
|.692
|1.13
|Davidovic,Rutgers
|8
|7
|8
|.875
|.88
|Pickering,Nebraska
|8
|7
|11
|.636
|.88
|Gaglianon,Wisconsin
|8
|6
|9
|.667
|.75
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Moore,Purdue
|8
|163
|802
|58
|426
|0
|109
|1,449
|181.13
|Taylor,Wisconsin
|8
|1,155
|22
|0
|0
|0
|187
|1,177
|147.13
|Hamler,Penn St.
|8
|32
|497
|84
|454
|0
|54
|1,067
|133.38
|Higdon,Michigan
|7
|831
|31
|0
|0
|0
|157
|862
|123.14
|Spielman,Nebraska
|8
|18
|686
|99
|169
|0
|71
|972
|121.50
|Sanders,Penn St.
|8
|834
|112
|0
|0
|0
|151
|946
|118.25
|Johnson,Maryland
|8
|468
|22
|0
|381
|0
|81
|871
|108.88
|Corbin,Illinois
|8
|739
|117
|0
|0
|0
|102
|856
|107.00
|Ozigbo,Nebraska
|8
|710
|115
|0
|0
|0
|109
|825
|103.13
|Knox,Purdue
|8
|719
|103
|0
|0
|0
|125
|822
|102.75
|Johnson,Minnesota
|8
|0
|807
|0
|0
|0
|52
|807
|100.88
|Scott,Indiana
|9
|791
|72
|0
|0
|0
|172
|863
|95.89
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Haskins,Ohio St.
|8
|350
|2,857
|357.1
|Blough,Purdue
|8
|320
|2,405
|300.6
|Martinez,Nebraska
|7
|288
|2,064
|294.9
|McSorley,Penn St.
|8
|341
|2,245
|280.6
|Ramsey,Indiana
|9
|424
|2,333
|259.2
|Thorson,Northwestern
|8
|363
|1,992
|249.0
|Stanley,Iowa
|8
|266
|1,774
|221.8
|Lewerke,Michigan St.
|8
|309
|1,725
|215.6
|Patterson,Michigan
|8
|223
|1,668
|208.5
|Bush,Illinois
|6
|171
|1,053
|175.5
|Hornibroo,Wisconsin
|7
|172
|1,204
|172.0
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|McLaughli,Illinois
|8
|23
|15
|20
|68
|8.5
|Pinegar,Penn St.
|8
|42
|9
|13
|68
|8.5
|Nordin,Michigan
|8
|34
|11
|15
|66
|8.3
|Evans,Purdue
|8
|28
|13
|18
|64
|8.0
|Nuernberg,Ohio St.
|6
|39
|3
|5
|48
|8.0
|Recinos,Iowa
|8
|28
|12
|15
|64
|8.0
|Coghlin,Michigan St.
|8
|20
|11
|12
|59
|7.4
|McSorley,Penn St.
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.8
