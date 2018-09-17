https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-Ten-Individual-Leaders-13235678.php
Big Ten Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Taylor,Wisconsin
|3
|77
|515
|5
|171.7
|Scott,Indiana
|3
|69
|388
|3
|129.3
|Larkin,Northwestern
|3
|72
|346
|5
|115.3
|Sanders,Penn St.
|3
|49
|295
|2
|98.3
|Weber,Ohio St.
|3
|46
|281
|3
|93.7
|Dobbins,Ohio St.
|3
|45
|268
|1
|89.3
|Williams,Minnesota
|3
|67
|259
|1
|86.3
|Bell,Nebraska
|2
|27
|168
|0
|84.0
|Knox,Purdue
|3
|35
|252
|2
|84.0
|Epstein,Illinois
|3
|35
|251
|2
|83.7
|Corbin,Illinois
|3
|37
|240
|3
|80.0
|Young,Iowa
|3
|43
|234
|2
|78.0
|Blackshea,Rutgers
|3
|40
|195
|1
|65.0
|Washingto,Nebraska
|2
|22
|126
|0
|63.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Haskins,Ohio St.
|3
|91
|66
|1
|890
|11
|192.4
|Patterson,Michigan
|3
|65
|46
|2
|589
|6
|171.2
|Blough,Purdue
|3
|81
|57
|1
|694
|3
|152.1
|Lewerke,Michigan St.
|2
|72
|50
|2
|601
|3
|147.8
|Hornibroo,Wisconsin
|3
|68
|43
|2
|595
|3
|145.4
|Ramsey,Indiana
|3
|76
|56
|2
|479
|5
|143.1
|Stanley,Iowa
|3
|79
|50
|2
|583
|3
|132.7
|Annexstad,Minnesota
|3
|79
|44
|0
|537
|4
|129.5
|McSorley,Penn St.
|3
|87
|45
|1
|603
|5
|126.6
|Bunch,Nebraska
|2
|36
|23
|2
|226
|2
|123.8
|Thorson,Northwestern
|3
|116
|71
|3
|753
|3
|119.1
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Moore,Purdue
|3
|25
|262
|8.3
|White,Michigan St.
|2
|14
|183
|7.0
|Johnson,Minnesota
|3
|20
|283
|6.7
|Nagel,Northwestern
|3
|20
|226
|6.7
|Larkin,Northwestern
|3
|19
|127
|6.3
|Stewart,Michigan St.
|2
|12
|113
|6.0
|Green,Northwestern
|3
|17
|183
|5.7
|Hill,Ohio St.
|3
|17
|202
|5.7
|Morgan Jr,Nebraska
|2
|10
|139
|5.0
|Peoples-J,Michigan
|3
|14
|159
|4.7
|Skowronek,Northwestern
|3
|14
|172
|4.7
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Johnson,Minnesota
|3
|20
|283
|94.3
|White,Michigan St.
|2
|14
|183
|91.5
|Moore,Purdue
|3
|25
|262
|87.3
|Taylor,Wisconsin
|3
|12
|250
|83.3
|Nagel,Northwestern
|3
|20
|226
|75.3
|Morgan Jr,Nebraska
|2
|10
|139
|69.5
|Hill,Ohio St.
|3
|17
|202
|67.3
|McLaurin,Ohio St.
|3
|8
|201
|67.0
|Davis,Michigan St.
|2
|8
|133
|66.5
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Martin,Illinois
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.7
|Oruwariye,Penn St.
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.7
|Phillips,Illinois
|3
|2
|34
|0
|.7
|Bachie,Michigan St.
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.5
|Jackson,Nebraska
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.5
|Morrissey,Michigan St.
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.5
|Willis,Michigan St.
|2
|1
|20
|0
|.5
|Barber,Minnesota
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Bernat,Illinois
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Brooks,Maryland
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Cone,Wisconsin
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.3
|Crawford,Indiana
|3
|1
|33
|1
|.3
|Furbush,Michigan
|3
|1
|7
|0
|.3
|Hall,Northwestern
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Harrison,Ohio St.
|3
|1
|13
|0
|.3
|Hartage,Northwestern
|3
|1
|17
|0
|.3
|Hicks,Wisconsin
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Higgins,Purdue
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Hooker,Iowa
|3
|1
|-3
|0
|.3
|James,Indiana
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Jones,Ohio St.
|3
|1
|28
|1
|.3
|Major,Purdue
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Metellus,Michigan
|3
|1
|73
|1
|.3
|Nelson,Wisconsin
|3
|1
|22
|0
|.3
|Ojemudia,Iowa
|3
|1
|29
|0
|.3
|Pace,Northwestern
|3
|1
|26
|0
|.3
|Savage,Maryland
|3
|1
|23
|1
|.3
|Sheffield,Ohio St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Shenault,Minnesota
|3
|1
|42
|0
|.3
|Smith,Minnesota
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Wade,Ohio St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Watson,Michigan
|3
|1
|19
|0
|.3
|Watson,Maryland
|3
|1
|5
|0
|.3
|Winfield,Minnesota
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Thompkins,Penn St.
|3
|6
|129
|21.5
|Harris II,Indiana
|3
|8
|111
|13.9
|Saunders,Ohio St.
|3
|6
|34
|5.7
|Groeneweg,Iowa
|3
|8
|41
|5.1
|Lees,Northwestern
|3
|7
|16
|2.3
|Peoples-J,Michigan
|3
|5
|6
|1.2
|Lindsey,Nebraska
|2
|3
|-2
|-0.7
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Thomas,Michigan
|3
|4
|151
|37.8
|Hamler,Penn St.
|3
|5
|177
|35.4
|Johnson,Maryland
|3
|7
|186
|26.6
|McGowan,Northwestern
|3
|6
|137
|22.8
|Moore,Purdue
|3
|8
|179
|22.4
|Heyward,Michigan St.
|2
|3
|63
|21.0
|Spielman,Nebraska
|2
|5
|105
|21.0
|Cruicksha,Wisconsin
|3
|7
|146
|20.9
|Blackshea,Rutgers
|3
|6
|109
|18.2
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Hayes,Illinois
|3
|19
|46.1
|Gillikin,Penn St.
|3
|12
|43.8
|Chrisman,Ohio St.
|3
|11
|42.1
|Lightbour,Nebraska
|2
|8
|42.0
|Korsak,Rutgers
|3
|19
|40.9
|Herbers,Minnesota
|3
|17
|40.8
|Lees,Maryland
|3
|19
|39.6
|Whitehead,Indiana
|3
|12
|39.5
|Collins,Northwestern
|3
|15
|37.3
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Coghlin,Michigan St.
|2
|5
|5
|1.000
|2.50
|Evans,Purdue
|3
|7
|10
|.700
|2.33
|McLaughli,Illinois
|3
|7
|8
|.875
|2.33
|Carpenter,Minnesota
|3
|5
|6
|.833
|1.67
|Recinos,Iowa
|3
|4
|7
|.571
|1.33
|Gaglianon,Wisconsin
|3
|3
|4
|.750
|1.00
|Nuernberg,Ohio St.
|3
|3
|4
|.750
|1.00
|Petrino,Maryland
|3
|3
|3
|1.000
|1.00
|Pickering,Nebraska
|2
|2
|4
|.500
|1.00
|Justus,Indiana
|3
|2
|3
|.667
|.67
|Nordin,Michigan
|3
|2
|3
|.667
|.67
|Davidovic,Rutgers
|3
|1
|1
|1.000
|.33
|Kuhbander,Northwestern
|3
|1
|3
|.333
|.33
|Pinegar,Penn St.
|3
|1
|2
|.500
|.33
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Moore,Purdue
|3
|128
|262
|2
|179
|0
|39
|571
|190.33
|Taylor,Wisconsin
|3
|515
|14
|0
|0
|0
|80
|529
|176.33
|Larkin,Northwestern
|3
|346
|127
|0
|0
|0
|91
|473
|157.67
|Scott,Indiana
|3
|388
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|400
|133.33
|Johnson,Maryland
|3
|177
|20
|0
|186
|0
|40
|383
|127.67
|Blackshea,Rutgers
|3
|195
|68
|-1
|109
|0
|59
|371
|123.67
|Hamler,Penn St.
|3
|32
|129
|33
|177
|0
|15
|371
|123.67
|Sanders,Penn St.
|3
|295
|56
|0
|0
|0
|56
|351
|117.00
|Spielman,Nebraska
|2
|5
|112
|0
|105
|0
|16
|222
|111.00
|Epstein,Illinois
|3
|251
|61
|0
|0
|0
|41
|312
|104.00
|Weber,Ohio St.
|3
|281
|31
|0
|0
|0
|51
|312
|104.00
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Lewerke,Michigan St.
|2
|90
|620
|310.0
|Haskins,Ohio St.
|3
|98
|913
|304.3
|Blough,Purdue
|3
|95
|748
|249.3
|McSorley,Penn St.
|3
|113
|746
|248.7
|Thorson,Northwestern
|3
|126
|722
|240.7
|Stanley,Iowa
|3
|90
|593
|197.7
|Patterson,Michigan
|3
|78
|588
|196.0
|Ramsey,Indiana
|3
|99
|585
|195.0
|Hornibroo,Wisconsin
|3
|77
|580
|193.3
|Annexstad,Minnesota
|3
|87
|522
|174.0
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|McSorley,Penn St.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|36
|12.0
|Nuernberg,Ohio St.
|3
|22
|3
|4
|31
|10.3
|Johnson,Minnesota
|3
|0
|0
|0
|30
|10.0
|Larkin,Northwestern
|3
|0
|0
|0
|30
|10.0
|McLaughli,Illinois
|3
|9
|7
|8
|30
|10.0
|Taylor,Wisconsin
|3
|0
|0
|0
|30
|10.0
|Evans,Purdue
|3
|9
|7
|10
|29
|9.7
|Coghlin,Michigan St.
|2
|4
|5
|5
|19
|9.5
|Carpenter,Minnesota
|3
|10
|5
|6
|25
|8.3
|Pinegar,Penn St.
|3
|22
|1
|2
|25
|8.3
|Green,Minnesota
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
|Peoples-J,Michigan
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
|Weber,Ohio St.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
View Comments