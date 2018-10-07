https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-South-Individual-Leaders-13288170.php
Big South Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Smith,Campbell
|6
|219
|1,690
|281.7
|Bahar,Monmouth
|5
|195
|1,366
|273.2
|Burks,Kennesaw St.
|6
|135
|948
|158.0
|Smith,Gardner-Webb
|6
|206
|878
|146.3
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Burks,Kennesaw St.
|6
|0
|0
|0
|84
|14.0
|Smith,Campbell
|6
|0
|0
|0
|54
|9.0
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|Thompson,Kennesaw St.
|6
|34
|3
|4
|43
|7.2
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|5
|75
|557
|5
|111.4
|Smith,Campbell
|6
|69
|475
|9
|79.2
|Burks,Kennesaw St.
|6
|80
|439
|14
|73.2
|Reid,Campbell
|6
|107
|374
|5
|62.3
|Davis,Presbyterian
|4
|63
|239
|1
|59.8
|Jeter,Presbyterian
|4
|55
|237
|0
|59.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Smith,Campbell
|6
|150
|90
|3
|1,215
|11
|148.2
|Bahar,Monmouth
|5
|169
|105
|3
|1,333
|7
|138.5
|Walker,Presbyterian
|4
|87
|54
|3
|508
|4
|119.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|White Jr.,Monmouth
|5
|35
|567
|7.0
|Davis,Presbyterian
|4
|20
|201
|5.0
|Pearson,Presbyterian
|4
|18
|251
|4.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|White Jr.,Monmouth
|5
|35
|567
|113.4
|Blockmon,Campbell
|6
|23
|377
|62.8
|Pearson,Presbyterian
|4
|18
|251
|62.8
|Snead,Campbell
|6
|17
|341
|56.8
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Baker,Presbyterian
|3
|1
|34
|1
|.3
|Henderson,Campbell
|6
|2
|103
|1
|.3
|Pettway,Kennesaw St.
|6
|2
|90
|1
|.3
|Walker,Kennesaw St.
|6
|2
|30
|0
|.3
|Waters,Campbell
|6
|2
|2
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Horton,Gardner-Webb
|6
|8
|147
|18.4
|Lindsey,Charleston So.
|4
|7
|104
|14.9
|Brooks,Campbell
|6
|8
|75
|9.4
|Grasso,Monmouth
|5
|10
|87
|8.7
|Davis,Presbyterian
|4
|7
|27
|3.9
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Horton,Gardner-Webb
|6
|8
|190
|23.8
|Grasso,Monmouth
|5
|9
|206
|22.9
|Perry,Gardner-Webb
|5
|9
|198
|22.0
|Lindsey,Charleston So.
|4
|9
|188
|20.9
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Dennis,Campbell
|6
|28
|44.6
|Reighard,Charleston So.
|4
|23
|43.0
|Hankinson,Gardner-Webb
|6
|38
|40.9
|Boland,Presbyterian
|4
|27
|38.9
|McCreary,Monmouth
|5
|20
|37.2
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Mosquera,Monmouth
|5
|5
|6
|.000
|1.00
|Jackson,Gardner-Webb
|6
|4
|5
|.000
|.67
|Tekac,Charleston So.
|4
|2
|3
|.000
|.50
|Thompson,Kennesaw St.
|6
|3
|4
|.000
|.50
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|5
|557
|65
|0
|47
|0
|87
|669
|133.80
|Grasso,Monmouth
|5
|106
|184
|87
|206
|0
|40
|583
|116.60
|White Jr.,Monmouth
|5
|0
|567
|0
|0
|0
|35
|567
|113.40
|Horton,Gardner-Webb
|6
|0
|305
|147
|190
|0
|39
|642
|107.00
