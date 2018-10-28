G Saf Pts Avg
Eastern Wash. 8 0 177 22.1
Weber St. 8 0 184 23.0
UC Davis 8 1 214 26.8
Montana St. 8 0 230 28.8
Montana 8 0 244 30.5
Idaho St. 8 0 255 31.9
Portland St. 8 0 259 32.4
Northern Ariz. 8 1 264 33.0
Sacramento St. 8 0 272 34.0
Northern Colo. 9 0 308 34.2
Idaho 8 0 276 34.5
Cal Poly 8 0 313 39.1
Southern Utah 8 0 330 41.3

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Eastern Wash. 8 567 4,214 526.8
Idaho St. 8 629 4,196 524.5
UC Davis 8 650 3,888 486.0
Southern Utah 8 685 3,712 464.0
Sacramento St. 8 514 3,561 445.1
Montana 8 558 3,286 410.8
Cal Poly 8 641 3,209 401.1
Northern Ariz. 8 605 3,190 398.8
Portland St. 8 536 3,129 391.1
Northern Colo. 9 636 3,463 384.8
Idaho 8 572 2,997 374.6
Montana St. 8 497 2,803 350.4
Weber St. 8 542 2,314 289.3

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Cal Poly 8 559 2,589 21 323.6
Eastern Wash. 8 290 1,957 20 244.6
Idaho St. 8 378 1,848 19 231.0
Southern Utah 8 365 1,693 20 211.6
Sacramento St. 8 303 1,634 17 204.3
Portland St. 8 357 1,566 17 195.8
Montana St. 8 300 1,556 20 194.5
Northern Ariz. 8 323 1,323 11 165.4
Idaho 8 307 1,287 10 160.9
Montana 8 240 1,249 13 156.1
UC Davis 8 269 1,214 15 151.8
Weber St. 8 313 1,066 11 133.3
Northern Colo. 9 319 996 11 110.7

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
Weber St. 8 292 1,023 7 127.9
UC Davis 8 342 1,241 11 155.1
Eastern Wash. 8 347 1,260 10 157.5
Idaho St. 8 309 1,394 14 174.3
Montana St. 8 322 1,442 19 180.3
Portland St. 8 307 1,489 18 186.1
Northern Colo. 9 389 1,685 26 187.2
Montana 8 365 1,522 17 190.3
Northern Ariz. 8 348 1,729 17 216.1
Idaho 8 323 1,780 16 222.5
Cal Poly 8 275 2,127 23 265.9
Southern Utah 8 334 2,152 20 269.0
Sacramento St. 8 370 2,288 26 286.0

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
UC Davis 8 381 242 4 2,674 27 334.3
Idaho St. 8 251 142 7 2,348 20 293.5
Eastern Wash. 8 277 167 7 2,257 18 282.1
Northern Colo. 9 317 181 13 2,467 18 274.1
Montana 8 318 197 7 2,037 15 254.6
Southern Utah 8 320 203 8 2,019 9 252.4
Sacramento St. 8 211 113 4 1,927 9 240.9
Northern Ariz. 8 282 161 12 1,867 14 233.4
Idaho 8 265 163 9 1,710 15 213.8
Portland St. 8 179 93 3 1,563 10 195.4
Weber St. 8 229 125 8 1,248 10 156.0
Montana St. 8 197 110 8 1,247 5 155.9
Cal Poly 8 82 42 0 620 2 77.5

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
UC Davis 8 6 13 19 3 4 7 12 1.50
Weber St. 8 11 12 23 5 8 13 10 1.25
Portland St. 8 7 9 16 4 3 7 9 1.13
Idaho St. 8 7 11 18 5 7 12 6 .75
Montana St. 8 2 8 10 1 8 9 1 .13
Sacramento St. 8 5 4 9 4 4 8 1 .13
Eastern Wash. 8 5 5 10 6 7 13 -3 -0.38
Cal Poly 8 5 5 10 13 0 13 -3 -0.38
Southern Utah 8 7 2 9 4 8 12 -3 -0.38
Northern Ariz. 8 8 14 22 14 12 26 -4 -0.50
Montana 8 7 7 14 11 7 18 -4 -0.50
Northern Colo. 9 6 8 14 8 13 21 -7 -0.78
Idaho 8 3 2 5 6 9 15 -10 -1.25

Team Passing Efficiency Defense
G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Northern Ariz. 8 234 114 14 1,426 13 106.28
Weber St. 8 266 141 12 1,636 11 109.29
Montana St. 8 257 156 8 1,786 8 123.12
Sacramento St. 8 219 132 4 1,534 7 126.01
UC Davis 8 301 171 13 2,173 16 126.36
Cal Poly 8 237 133 5 1,582 14 127.46
Idaho St. 8 330 201 11 2,145 19 127.84
Montana 8 274 156 7 1,983 13 128.27
Eastern Wash. 8 278 176 5 1,847 11 128.58
Portland St. 8 215 125 9 1,759 15 141.51
Northern Colo. 9 268 172 8 2,202 14 144.47
Idaho 8 253 161 2 1,873 17 146.42
Southern Utah 8 238 143 2 2,218 19 163.03

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Weber St. 8 18 544 30.22
Montana 8 28 687 24.54
Montana St. 8 19 452 23.79
Northern Ariz. 8 22 505 22.95
Southern Utah 8 18 392 21.78
UC Davis 8 23 488 21.22
Idaho St. 8 19 391 20.58
Eastern Wash. 8 24 455 18.96
Sacramento St. 8 16 297 18.56
Idaho 8 27 500 18.52
Cal Poly 8 35 648 18.51
Portland St. 8 13 235 18.08
Northern Colo. 9 32 553 17.28

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Idaho 8 11 221 20.09
Montana St. 8 6 97 16.17
Cal Poly 8 7 112 16.00
Weber St. 8 21 282 13.43
Southern Utah 8 5 53 10.60
Idaho St. 8 8 74 9.25
Montana 8 20 169 8.45
Northern Colo. 9 10 83 8.30
UC Davis 8 20 135 6.75
Portland St. 8 10 65 6.50
Eastern Wash. 8 20 123 6.15
Northern Ariz. 8 15 79 5.27
Sacramento St. 8 5 19 3.80

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
Idaho 8 64 43 40.84
Northern Colo. 9 87 48 39.00
Weber St. 8 16 54 38.83
Montana St. 8 87 44 38.34
Eastern Wash. 8 162 32 37.91
Northern Ariz. 8 238 44 36.91
Southern Utah 8 98 34 36.71
Montana 8 82 47 36.64
UC Davis 8 121 45 36.16
Cal Poly 8 85 41 35.59
Sacramento St. 8 172 43 32.65
Idaho St. 8 133 37 31.81
Portland St. 8 199 44 31.20

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Weber St. 8 558 2,659 332.4
Eastern Wash. 8 625 3,107 388.4
Northern Ariz. 8 582 3,155 394.4
Montana St. 8 579 3,228 403.5
Portland St. 8 522 3,248 406.0
UC Davis 8 643 3,414 426.8
Northern Colo. 9 657 3,887 431.9
Montana 8 639 3,505 438.1
Idaho St. 8 639 3,539 442.4
Idaho 8 576 3,653 456.6
Cal Poly 8 512 3,709 463.6
Sacramento St. 8 589 3,822 477.8
Southern Utah 8 572 4,370 546.3

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
UC Davis 8 9 346 43.3
Eastern Wash. 8 10 316 39.5
Idaho St. 8 10 313 39.1
Montana 8 10 245 30.6
Southern Utah 8 7 225 28.1
Portland St. 8 9 224 28.0
Northern Colo. 9 4 242 26.9
Sacramento St. 8 10 214 26.8
Weber St. 8 12 213 26.6
Montana St. 8 11 212 26.5
Northern Ariz. 8 6 207 25.9
Idaho 8 4 206 25.8
Cal Poly 8 8 198 24.8