G Saf Pts Avg
Weber St. 7 0 154 22.0
Eastern Wash. 7 0 163 23.3
UC Davis 7 1 193 27.6
Montana 7 0 195 27.9
Montana St. 7 0 206 29.4
Northern Ariz. 7 1 226 32.3
Sacramento St. 7 0 231 33.0
Northern Colo. 8 0 269 33.6
Idaho St. 7 0 238 34.0
Idaho 7 0 238 34.0
Portland St. 7 0 245 35.0
Cal Poly 7 0 285 40.7
Southern Utah 7 0 288 41.1

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Idaho St. 7 557 3,805 543.6
Eastern Wash. 7 485 3,668 524.0
UC Davis 7 566 3,369 481.3
Southern Utah 7 597 3,242 463.1
Sacramento St. 7 461 3,178 454.0
Montana 7 477 2,873 410.4
Northern Ariz. 7 537 2,772 396.0
Cal Poly 7 569 2,768 395.4
Idaho 7 499 2,634 376.3
Portland St. 7 471 2,583 369.0
Northern Colo. 8 568 2,948 368.5
Montana St. 7 422 2,378 339.7
Weber St. 7 463 1,864 266.3

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Cal Poly 7 495 2,246 18 320.9
Eastern Wash. 7 252 1,786 18 255.1
Idaho St. 7 335 1,675 18 239.3
Southern Utah 7 323 1,564 16 223.4
Sacramento St. 7 266 1,378 16 196.9
Montana St. 7 254 1,304 18 186.3
Portland St. 7 311 1,225 13 175.0
Idaho 7 271 1,128 10 161.1
Montana 7 202 1,082 12 154.6
UC Davis 7 235 1,043 12 149.0
Northern Ariz. 7 273 967 8 138.1
Weber St. 7 275 934 9 133.4
Northern Colo. 8 275 705 8 88.1

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
Weber St. 7 264 918 7 131.1
UC Davis 7 304 1,074 10 153.4
Eastern Wash. 7 311 1,101 10 157.3
Idaho St. 7 263 1,142 12 163.1
Portland St. 7 270 1,233 17 176.1
Montana St. 7 279 1,269 18 181.3
Montana 7 331 1,351 14 193.0
Northern Colo. 8 347 1,556 22 194.5
Northern Ariz. 7 284 1,384 14 197.7
Idaho 7 285 1,609 14 229.9
Cal Poly 7 225 1,771 20 253.0
Southern Utah 7 290 1,863 17 266.1
Sacramento St. 7 324 1,947 22 278.1

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
UC Davis 7 331 205 4 2,326 24 332.3
Idaho St. 7 222 124 7 2,130 18 304.3
Northern Colo. 8 293 169 12 2,243 16 280.4
Eastern Wash. 7 233 136 7 1,882 15 268.9
Northern Ariz. 7 264 154 11 1,805 13 257.9
Sacramento St. 7 195 106 2 1,800 8 257.1
Montana 7 275 170 4 1,791 13 255.9
Southern Utah 7 274 174 7 1,678 8 239.7
Idaho 7 228 140 9 1,506 13 215.1
Portland St. 7 160 84 2 1,358 9 194.0
Montana St. 7 168 94 7 1,074 5 153.4
Weber St. 7 188 98 8 930 7 132.9
Cal Poly 7 74 39 0 522 0 74.6

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
Weber St. 7 11 11 22 5 8 13 9 1.29
UC Davis 7 5 10 15 3 4 7 8 1.14
Idaho St. 7 7 10 17 3 7 10 7 1.00
Portland St. 7 6 7 13 4 2 6 7 1.00
Sacramento St. 7 5 3 8 3 2 5 3 .43
Montana 7 7 7 14 10 4 14 0 .00
Montana St. 7 0 8 8 1 7 8 0 .00
Southern Utah 7 6 1 7 3 7 10 -3 -0.43
Northern Ariz. 7 6 14 20 12 11 23 -3 -0.43
Cal Poly 7 3 4 7 11 0 11 -4 -0.57
Eastern Wash. 7 4 5 9 6 7 13 -4 -0.57
Northern Colo. 8 5 7 12 7 12 19 -7 -0.88
Idaho 7 3 2 5 5 9 14 -9 -1.29

___

Team Passing Efficiency Defense
G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Northern Ariz. 7 226 111 14 1,328 11 102.15
Weber St. 7 237 125 11 1,420 9 106.32
Montana St. 7 228 138 8 1,568 6 119.96
Montana 7 224 119 7 1,635 10 122.92
Sacramento St. 7 200 123 3 1,329 6 124.22
UC Davis 7 258 144 10 1,927 14 128.71
Eastern Wash. 7 241 153 5 1,643 9 128.93
Idaho St. 7 301 185 10 1,972 19 130.68
Cal Poly 7 219 126 4 1,520 13 131.77
Idaho 7 209 130 2 1,498 14 142.60
Portland St. 7 199 118 7 1,632 14 144.37
Northern Colo. 8 222 143 7 1,861 13 147.85
Southern Utah 7 214 131 1 1,994 17 164.76

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Weber St. 7 14 463 33.07
Montana 7 26 646 24.85
Northern Ariz. 7 18 428 23.78
Montana St. 7 16 377 23.56
Southern Utah 7 14 328 23.43
Idaho St. 7 17 366 21.53
UC Davis 7 21 446 21.24
Sacramento St. 7 13 264 20.31
Eastern Wash. 7 22 430 19.55
Idaho 7 23 436 18.96
Cal Poly 7 34 624 18.35
Portland St. 7 12 216 18.00
Northern Colo. 8 29 513 17.69

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Southern Utah 7 5 115 23.00
Idaho 7 10 220 22.00
Montana St. 7 6 97 16.17
Cal Poly 7 5 79 15.80
Weber St. 7 20 283 14.15
Northern Colo. 8 8 90 11.25
Montana 7 18 170 9.44
Idaho St. 7 8 74 9.25
UC Davis 7 19 131 6.89
Eastern Wash. 7 18 119 6.61
Northern Ariz. 7 12 48 4.00
Sacramento St. 7 5 19 3.80
Portland St. 7 7 17 2.43

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
Northern Colo. 8 87 43 39.37
Weber St. 7 16 48 38.69
Montana St. 7 87 41 38.07
Idaho 7 122 35 37.80
Northern Ariz. 7 205 39 37.38
Eastern Wash. 7 161 27 37.33
Montana 7 78 41 36.39
Cal Poly 7 54 36 36.31
Southern Utah 7 105 29 35.31
UC Davis 7 122 39 35.05
Sacramento St. 7 124 35 33.91
Idaho St. 7 133 33 31.33
Portland St. 7 199 41 30.68

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Weber St. 7 501 2,338 334.0
Northern Ariz. 7 510 2,712 387.4
Eastern Wash. 7 552 2,744 392.0
Montana St. 7 507 2,837 405.3
Portland St. 7 469 2,865 409.3
Montana 7 555 2,986 426.6
Northern Colo. 8 569 3,417 427.1
UC Davis 7 562 3,001 428.7
Idaho 7 494 3,107 443.9
Idaho St. 7 564 3,114 444.9
Sacramento St. 7 524 3,276 468.0
Cal Poly 7 444 3,291 470.1
Southern Utah 7 504 3,857 551.0

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
UC Davis 7 7 297 42.4
Idaho St. 7 9 289 41.3
Eastern Wash. 7 9 278 39.7
Montana 7 10 224 32.0
Sacramento St. 7 10 200 28.6
Montana St. 7 10 195 27.9
Idaho 7 4 192 27.4
Southern Utah 7 6 186 26.6
Portland St. 7 7 183 26.1
Northern Ariz. 7 6 179 25.6
Weber St. 7 12 178 25.4
Northern Colo. 8 2 200 25.0
Cal Poly 7 7 160 22.9