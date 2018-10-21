G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Barnes,Kansas St. 7 138 788 9 112.6
Montgomer,Iowa St. 5 111 523 4 104.6
Williams,Kansas 6 88 609 4 101.5
Hill,Oklahoma St. 7 112 684 7 97.7
Ingram,Texas 6 66 403 2 67.2
Sermon,Oklahoma 7 81 458 5 65.4

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Murray,Oklahoma 7 159 115 3 1,977 25 224.9
Grier,West Virginia 6 192 137 7 1,919 22 185.8
Bowman,Texas Tech 6 245 174 4 2,088 14 158.2
Cornelius,Oklahoma St. 7 227 134 8 2,014 16 149.8
Ehlinger,Texas 7 207 136 2 1,534 11 143.6
Brewer,Baylor 7 245 152 3 1,798 10 134.7
Noland,Iowa St. 5 110 70 1 722 4 129.0
Robinson,TCU 7 204 124 8 1,334 9 122.4
Bender,Kansas 6 155 87 2 902 8 119.5
Thompson,Kansas St. 7 132 73 3 880 5 119.3

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Wesley,Texas Tech 7 50 858 7.1
Hurd,Baylor 7 47 622 6.7
Humphrey,Texas 7 42 576 6.0
Johnson,Texas 7 41 563 5.9
Mims,Baylor 6 35 529 5.8
High,Texas Tech 7 40 538 5.7
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 7 40 718 5.7
Zuber,Kansas St. 7 39 478 5.6
Brown,Oklahoma 7 38 716 5.4
Reagor,TCU 7 38 465 5.4
Sills V,West Virginia 6 32 390 5.3
Jennings ,West Virginia 6 30 402 5.0
Simms,West Virginia 6 28 498 4.7

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Wesley,Texas Tech 7 50 858 122.6
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 7 40 718 102.6
Brown,Oklahoma 7 38 716 102.3
Hurd,Baylor 7 47 622 88.9
Mims,Baylor 6 35 529 88.2
Simms,West Virginia 6 28 498 83.0
Humphrey,Texas 7 42 576 82.3
Johnson,Texas 7 41 563 80.4
Butler,Iowa St. 6 24 479 79.8
High,Texas Tech 7 40 538 76.9
Lamb,Oklahoma 7 30 514 73.4
Zuber,Kansas St. 7 39 478 68.3
Jennings ,West Virginia 6 30 402 67.0
Reagor,TCU 7 38 465 66.4
Sills V,West Virginia 6 32 390 65.0

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Frye,Texas Tech 7 4 55 1 .6
Sterns,Texas 7 4 33 0 .6
Lewis,Iowa St. 6 3 0 0 .5
Defense,Kansas 7 3 125 0 .4
Motley,Oklahoma 7 3 17 0 .4
Shelley,Kansas St. 7 3 30 0 .4
Askew-Hen,West Virginia 6 2 3 0 .3
Jones,Texas 6 2 26 0 .3
Robinson ,West Virginia 6 2 55 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Turpin,TCU 7 9 175 19.4
Bowman,Texas Tech 7 10 71 7.1

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Brown,Oklahoma 6 10 289 28.9
Turpin,TCU 7 12 312 26.0
Bowman,Texas Tech 7 14 363 25.9
Hubbard,Oklahoma St. 7 15 330 22.0
Jamison,Texas 7 9 189 21.0
Fleeks,Baylor 6 8 165 20.6
Shelley,Kansas St. 7 16 306 19.1
Simms,West Virginia 6 10 176 17.6
Zuber,Kansas St. 7 9 135 15.0

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Galitz,Baylor 7 30 43.9
Thompson,Kansas 7 46 43.6
Panazzolo,Texas Tech 7 33 41.4
Dunn,Iowa St. 6 30 39.2
Bujcevski,Texas 7 33 38.6

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Martin,Baylor 7 13 18 .722 1.86
Ammendola,Oklahoma St. 7 11 12 .917 1.57
Dicker,Texas 7 10 15 .667 1.43
Assalley,Iowa St. 6 8 10 .800 1.33
Hatfield,Texas Tech 7 9 10 .900 1.29
Rui,Kansas 7 6 11 .545 .86
Seibert,Oklahoma 7 6 8 .750 .86
Song,TCU 6 4 6 .667 .67
Staley,West Virginia 6 4 6 .667 .67

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Williams,Kansas 6 609 115 0 124 0 107 848 141.33
Turpin,TCU 7 32 410 175 312 0 54 929 132.71
Barnes,Kansas St. 7 788 138 0 0 0 150 926 132.29
Simms,West Virginia 6 5 498 58 176 0 45 737 122.83
Wesley,Texas Tech 7 -2 858 0 0 0 51 856 122.29
Montgomer,Iowa St. 5 523 29 0 0 0 118 552 110.40
Zuber,Kansas St. 7 0 478 142 135 0 54 755 107.86
Hurd,Baylor 7 112 622 13 0 0 74 747 106.71
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 7 0 718 22 0 0 43 740 105.71
Hill,Oklahoma St. 7 684 42 0 0 0 120 726 103.71
Brown,Oklahoma 7 0 716 0 0 0 38 716 102.29

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Murray,Oklahoma 7 225 2,405 343.6
Bowman,Texas Tech 6 264 2,055 342.5
Cornelius,Oklahoma St. 7 286 2,204 314.9
Grier,West Virginia 6 220 1,859 309.8
Brewer,Baylor 7 310 1,936 276.6
Ehlinger,Texas 7 283 1,764 252.0
Robinson,TCU 7 253 1,564 223.4
Thompson,Kansas St. 7 205 1,185 169.3

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Hatfield,Texas Tech 7 40 9 10 67 9.6
Ammendola,Oklahoma St. 7 34 11 12 66 9.4
Seibert,Oklahoma 7 45 6 8 63 9.0
Martin,Baylor 7 26 13 18 62 8.9
Barnes,Kansas St. 7 0 0 0 56 8.0
Dicker,Texas 7 25 10 15 55 7.9
Sills V,West Virginia 6 0 0 0 42 7.0
Henry,Texas Tech 7 0 0 0 48 6.9