Big 12 Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Barnes,Kansas St.
|7
|138
|788
|9
|112.6
|Montgomer,Iowa St.
|5
|111
|523
|4
|104.6
|Williams,Kansas
|6
|88
|609
|4
|101.5
|Hill,Oklahoma St.
|7
|112
|684
|7
|97.7
|Ingram,Texas
|6
|66
|403
|2
|67.2
|Sermon,Oklahoma
|7
|81
|458
|5
|65.4
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Murray,Oklahoma
|7
|159
|115
|3
|1,977
|25
|224.9
|Grier,West Virginia
|6
|192
|137
|7
|1,919
|22
|185.8
|Bowman,Texas Tech
|6
|245
|174
|4
|2,088
|14
|158.2
|Cornelius,Oklahoma St.
|7
|227
|134
|8
|2,014
|16
|149.8
|Ehlinger,Texas
|7
|207
|136
|2
|1,534
|11
|143.6
|Brewer,Baylor
|7
|245
|152
|3
|1,798
|10
|134.7
|Noland,Iowa St.
|5
|110
|70
|1
|722
|4
|129.0
|Robinson,TCU
|7
|204
|124
|8
|1,334
|9
|122.4
|Bender,Kansas
|6
|155
|87
|2
|902
|8
|119.5
|Thompson,Kansas St.
|7
|132
|73
|3
|880
|5
|119.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Wesley,Texas Tech
|7
|50
|858
|7.1
|Hurd,Baylor
|7
|47
|622
|6.7
|Humphrey,Texas
|7
|42
|576
|6.0
|Johnson,Texas
|7
|41
|563
|5.9
|Mims,Baylor
|6
|35
|529
|5.8
|High,Texas Tech
|7
|40
|538
|5.7
|Wallace,Oklahoma St.
|7
|40
|718
|5.7
|Zuber,Kansas St.
|7
|39
|478
|5.6
|Brown,Oklahoma
|7
|38
|716
|5.4
|Reagor,TCU
|7
|38
|465
|5.4
|Sills V,West Virginia
|6
|32
|390
|5.3
|Jennings ,West Virginia
|6
|30
|402
|5.0
|Simms,West Virginia
|6
|28
|498
|4.7
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Wesley,Texas Tech
|7
|50
|858
|122.6
|Wallace,Oklahoma St.
|7
|40
|718
|102.6
|Brown,Oklahoma
|7
|38
|716
|102.3
|Hurd,Baylor
|7
|47
|622
|88.9
|Mims,Baylor
|6
|35
|529
|88.2
|Simms,West Virginia
|6
|28
|498
|83.0
|Humphrey,Texas
|7
|42
|576
|82.3
|Johnson,Texas
|7
|41
|563
|80.4
|Butler,Iowa St.
|6
|24
|479
|79.8
|High,Texas Tech
|7
|40
|538
|76.9
|Lamb,Oklahoma
|7
|30
|514
|73.4
|Zuber,Kansas St.
|7
|39
|478
|68.3
|Jennings ,West Virginia
|6
|30
|402
|67.0
|Reagor,TCU
|7
|38
|465
|66.4
|Sills V,West Virginia
|6
|32
|390
|65.0
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Frye,Texas Tech
|7
|4
|55
|1
|.6
|Sterns,Texas
|7
|4
|33
|0
|.6
|Lewis,Iowa St.
|6
|3
|0
|0
|.5
|Defense,Kansas
|7
|3
|125
|0
|.4
|Motley,Oklahoma
|7
|3
|17
|0
|.4
|Shelley,Kansas St.
|7
|3
|30
|0
|.4
|Askew-Hen,West Virginia
|6
|2
|3
|0
|.3
|Jones,Texas
|6
|2
|26
|0
|.3
|Robinson ,West Virginia
|6
|2
|55
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Turpin,TCU
|7
|9
|175
|19.4
|Bowman,Texas Tech
|7
|10
|71
|7.1
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Brown,Oklahoma
|6
|10
|289
|28.9
|Turpin,TCU
|7
|12
|312
|26.0
|Bowman,Texas Tech
|7
|14
|363
|25.9
|Hubbard,Oklahoma St.
|7
|15
|330
|22.0
|Jamison,Texas
|7
|9
|189
|21.0
|Fleeks,Baylor
|6
|8
|165
|20.6
|Shelley,Kansas St.
|7
|16
|306
|19.1
|Simms,West Virginia
|6
|10
|176
|17.6
|Zuber,Kansas St.
|7
|9
|135
|15.0
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Galitz,Baylor
|7
|30
|43.9
|Thompson,Kansas
|7
|46
|43.6
|Panazzolo,Texas Tech
|7
|33
|41.4
|Dunn,Iowa St.
|6
|30
|39.2
|Bujcevski,Texas
|7
|33
|38.6
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Martin,Baylor
|7
|13
|18
|.722
|1.86
|Ammendola,Oklahoma St.
|7
|11
|12
|.917
|1.57
|Dicker,Texas
|7
|10
|15
|.667
|1.43
|Assalley,Iowa St.
|6
|8
|10
|.800
|1.33
|Hatfield,Texas Tech
|7
|9
|10
|.900
|1.29
|Rui,Kansas
|7
|6
|11
|.545
|.86
|Seibert,Oklahoma
|7
|6
|8
|.750
|.86
|Song,TCU
|6
|4
|6
|.667
|.67
|Staley,West Virginia
|6
|4
|6
|.667
|.67
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Williams,Kansas
|6
|609
|115
|0
|124
|0
|107
|848
|141.33
|Turpin,TCU
|7
|32
|410
|175
|312
|0
|54
|929
|132.71
|Barnes,Kansas St.
|7
|788
|138
|0
|0
|0
|150
|926
|132.29
|Simms,West Virginia
|6
|5
|498
|58
|176
|0
|45
|737
|122.83
|Wesley,Texas Tech
|7
|-2
|858
|0
|0
|0
|51
|856
|122.29
|Montgomer,Iowa St.
|5
|523
|29
|0
|0
|0
|118
|552
|110.40
|Zuber,Kansas St.
|7
|0
|478
|142
|135
|0
|54
|755
|107.86
|Hurd,Baylor
|7
|112
|622
|13
|0
|0
|74
|747
|106.71
|Wallace,Oklahoma St.
|7
|0
|718
|22
|0
|0
|43
|740
|105.71
|Hill,Oklahoma St.
|7
|684
|42
|0
|0
|0
|120
|726
|103.71
|Brown,Oklahoma
|7
|0
|716
|0
|0
|0
|38
|716
|102.29
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Murray,Oklahoma
|7
|225
|2,405
|343.6
|Bowman,Texas Tech
|6
|264
|2,055
|342.5
|Cornelius,Oklahoma St.
|7
|286
|2,204
|314.9
|Grier,West Virginia
|6
|220
|1,859
|309.8
|Brewer,Baylor
|7
|310
|1,936
|276.6
|Ehlinger,Texas
|7
|283
|1,764
|252.0
|Robinson,TCU
|7
|253
|1,564
|223.4
|Thompson,Kansas St.
|7
|205
|1,185
|169.3
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Hatfield,Texas Tech
|7
|40
|9
|10
|67
|9.6
|Ammendola,Oklahoma St.
|7
|34
|11
|12
|66
|9.4
|Seibert,Oklahoma
|7
|45
|6
|8
|63
|9.0
|Martin,Baylor
|7
|26
|13
|18
|62
|8.9
|Barnes,Kansas St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|56
|8.0
|Dicker,Texas
|7
|25
|10
|15
|55
|7.9
|Sills V,West Virginia
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
|Henry,Texas Tech
|7
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.9
