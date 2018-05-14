ATP World Tour Race Standings
Published 3:56 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018
|Through May 13
|Singles
1. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 3110
2. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 2535
3. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 2210
4. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 2040
5. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 1650
6. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 1615
7. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 1430
8. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 1380
9. John Isner, United States, 1265
10. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 1265
11. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 1170
12. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 1085
13. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 960
14. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 955
15. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 845
16. Borna Coric, Croatia, 820
17. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 810
18. David Goffin, Belgium, 775
19. Milos Raonic, Canada, 750
20. Lucas Pouille, France, 740
21. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 716
22. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 685
23. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 681
24. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 650
25. John Millman, Australia, 640
|Doubles
1. Bob and Mike Bryan, United States, 4355
2. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 4120
3. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 2300
4. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 2295
5. Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 1350
6. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares, Brazil, 1280
7. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 1150
8. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 1060
9. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, 1040
10. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 1040