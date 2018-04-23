Through April 22
Singles

1. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 3110

2. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 2120

3. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 1650

4. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 1360

5. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 1285

6. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 1280

7. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 1165

8. John Isner, United States, 1085

9. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 1070

10. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 945

11. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 925

12. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 905

13. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 870

14. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 835

15. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 800

16. Borna Coric, Croatia, 730

17. Lucas Pouille, France, 730

18. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 675

19. Milos Raonic, Canada, 660

20. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 640

21. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 626

22. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 621

23. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 575

24. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 565

25. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 565

Doubles

1. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 4030

2. Bob and Mike Bryan, United States, 3755

3. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 1755

4. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 1150

5. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares, Brazil, 1100

6. Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 1080

7. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 1040

8. John Isner and Jack Sock, United States, 1000

9. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 880

10. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Edoaurd Roger-Vasselin, France, 810