ATP Tour Race Standings
|Through June 9
|Singles
1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 5,505
2. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 4,725
3. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 3,360
4. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3,305
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 2,940
6. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 1,710
7. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 1,585
8. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 1,550
9. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 1,490
10. Gael Monfils, France, 1,320
11. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 1,215
12. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 1,130
13. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 1,081
14. John Isner, United States, 1,060
15. Guido Pella, Argentina, 1,015
16. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 1,000
17. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 996
18. Borna Coric, Croatia, 965
19. Lucas Pouille, France, 960
20. Benoit Paire, France, 923
21. Pueblo Cuevas, Uruguay, 908
22. Milos Raonic, Canada, 855
23. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 841
24. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 830
25. Cristian Garin, Chile, 827
|Doubles
1. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 3,000
2. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 2,475
3. Bob and Mike Bryan, United States, 2,330
4. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 2,110
5. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, 2,090
6. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 1,960
7. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 1,950
8. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers, Australia, 1,920
9. Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin, France, 1,835
10. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares, Brazil, 1,540