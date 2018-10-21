https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/ACC-Individual-Leaders-13324521.php
ACC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Etienne,Clemson
|7
|98
|800
|14
|114.3
|Ollison,Pittsburgh
|7
|108
|646
|6
|92.3
|Ellis,Virginia
|7
|114
|619
|7
|88.4
|Marshall,Georgia Tech
|7
|127
|598
|9
|85.4
|Homer,Miami (FL)
|7
|92
|529
|1
|75.6
|Oliver,Georgia Tech
|6
|64
|445
|7
|74.2
|Williams,North Carolina
|6
|65
|424
|4
|70.7
|Carney,Wake Forest
|7
|95
|489
|4
|69.9
|Mason,Georgia Tech
|7
|70
|482
|4
|68.9
|Dungey,Syracuse
|7
|92
|477
|8
|68.1
|Peoples,Virginia Tech
|6
|78
|407
|5
|67.8
|Neal,Syracuse
|7
|95
|473
|2
|67.6
|Perkins,Virginia
|7
|112
|463
|5
|66.1
|Akers,Florida St.
|7
|101
|460
|3
|65.7
|Gallaspy,NC State
|6
|98
|383
|8
|63.8
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Lawrence,Clemson
|7
|139
|95
|2
|1,176
|12
|165.0
|Brown,Boston College
|7
|155
|91
|4
|1,238
|14
|150.4
|Finley,NC State
|6
|221
|151
|5
|1,777
|10
|146.3
|Francois,Florida St.
|7
|245
|154
|6
|1,859
|13
|139.2
|Perkins,Virginia
|7
|190
|119
|7
|1,406
|12
|138.3
|Willis,Virginia Tech
|5
|140
|81
|3
|1,057
|8
|135.8
|Dungey,Syracuse
|7
|203
|119
|4
|1,433
|10
|130.2
|Elliott,North Carolina
|6
|196
|120
|4
|1,241
|6
|120.4
|Hartman,Wake Forest
|7
|230
|124
|7
|1,486
|12
|119.3
|Pickett,Pittsburgh
|7
|170
|106
|5
|1,006
|6
|117.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Meyers,NC State
|5
|38
|380
|7.6
|Dortch,Wake Forest
|7
|52
|616
|7.4
|Zaccheaus,Virginia
|7
|46
|582
|6.6
|Harmon,NC State
|6
|35
|547
|5.8
|Murray,Florida St.
|7
|35
|487
|5.0
|Hazelton,Virginia Tech
|6
|29
|515
|4.8
|Riley,Syracuse
|7
|33
|324
|4.7
|Custis,Syracuse
|7
|32
|592
|4.6
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Harmon,NC State
|6
|35
|547
|91.2
|Dortch,Wake Forest
|7
|52
|616
|88.0
|Hazelton,Virginia Tech
|6
|29
|515
|85.8
|Custis,Syracuse
|7
|32
|592
|84.6
|Zaccheaus,Virginia
|7
|46
|582
|83.1
|Meyers,NC State
|5
|38
|380
|76.0
|Murray,Florida St.
|7
|35
|487
|69.6
|Higgins,Clemson
|7
|26
|426
|60.9
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Cheevers,Boston College
|7
|4
|89
|1
|.6
|Cisco,Syracuse
|7
|4
|8
|0
|.6
|Thornhill,Virginia
|7
|4
|87
|0
|.6
|Bandy,Miami (FL)
|7
|3
|13
|0
|.4
|Redwine,Miami (FL)
|7
|3
|14
|0
|.4
|Farley,Virginia Tech
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Floyd,Virginia Tech
|6
|2
|9
|0
|.3
|Rene,North Carolina
|6
|2
|2
|0
|.3
|Blount,Virginia
|7
|2
|31
|0
|.3
|Dean,Miami (FL)
|7
|2
|36
|0
|.3
|Fredrick,Syracuse
|7
|2
|-2
|0
|.3
|Hall,Virginia
|7
|2
|19
|0
|.3
|Meyers,Florida St.
|7
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Rivera,Georgia Tech
|7
|2
|84
|0
|.3
|Samuels I,Florida St.
|7
|2
|11
|0
|.3
|Westbrook,Florida St.
|7
|2
|33
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Matthews,Florida St.
|7
|16
|254
|15.9
|Burns,Louisville
|7
|11
|152
|13.8
|Dortch,Wake Forest
|7
|15
|203
|13.5
|Newsome,North Carolina
|6
|13
|170
|13.1
|Walker,Boston College
|7
|12
|147
|12.3
|Araujo-Lo,Pittsburgh
|7
|11
|102
|9.3
|Rodgers,Clemson
|7
|17
|148
|8.7
|Rahming,Duke
|7
|14
|95
|6.8
|Davis,Virginia
|6
|12
|58
|4.8
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|7
|10
|338
|33.8
|Walker,Boston College
|7
|25
|648
|25.9
|Hall,Louisville
|7
|15
|367
|24.5
|Grant,Florida St.
|7
|9
|215
|23.9
|Dortch,Wake Forest
|7
|11
|257
|23.4
|Reed,Virginia
|7
|12
|274
|22.8
|Ratliff-W,North Carolina
|6
|9
|188
|20.9
|Thomas,Georgia Tech
|7
|16
|295
|18.4
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Hofrichte,Syracuse
|7
|36
|45.2
|Parker,Duke
|7
|32
|43.4
|Tyler,Florida St.
|7
|48
|43.3
|Bradburn,Virginia Tech
|6
|33
|42.8
|Coleman,Virginia
|7
|28
|42.5
|Maggio,Wake Forest
|7
|45
|42.0
|Lent,North Carolina
|6
|26
|41.6
|King,Louisville
|7
|41
|41.5
|Spiers,Clemson
|7
|28
|39.9
|Carlson,Boston College
|7
|36
|39.4
|Christodo,Pittsburgh
|7
|35
|39.1
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Szmyt,Syracuse
|7
|18
|20
|.900
|2.57
|Jones,North Carolina
|6
|14
|20
|.700
|2.33
|Sciba,Wake Forest
|7
|10
|13
|.769
|1.43
|Dunn,NC State
|6
|8
|11
|.727
|1.33
|Johnson,Virginia Tech
|6
|7
|9
|.778
|1.17
|Aguayo,Florida St.
|7
|7
|12
|.583
|1.00
|Huegel,Clemson
|7
|7
|10
|.700
|1.00
|Baxa,Miami (FL)
|7
|6
|8
|.750
|.86
|Creque,Louisville
|7
|6
|6
|1.000
|.86
|Delaney,Virginia
|7
|5
|7
|.714
|.71
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Dortch,Wake Forest
|7
|5
|616
|203
|257
|0
|81
|1,081
|154.43
|Walker,Boston College
|7
|30
|182
|147
|648
|0
|55
|1,007
|143.86
|Etienne,Clemson
|7
|800
|47
|0
|0
|0
|104
|847
|121.00
|Thomas,Miami (FL)
|7
|19
|401
|152
|193
|0
|30
|765
|109.29
|Ratliff-W,North Carolina
|6
|39
|354
|0
|188
|0
|38
|581
|96.83
|Ollison,Pittsburgh
|7
|646
|28
|0
|0
|0
|116
|674
|96.29
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Finley,NC State
|6
|238
|1,803
|300.5
|Dungey,Syracuse
|7
|295
|1,910
|272.9
|Perkins,Virginia
|7
|302
|1,869
|267.0
|Francois,Florida St.
|7
|292
|1,834
|262.0
|Willis,Virginia Tech
|5
|180
|1,203
|240.6
|Hartman,Wake Forest
|7
|306
|1,664
|237.7
|Elliott,North Carolina
|6
|228
|1,269
|211.5
|Pass,Louisville
|7
|229
|1,266
|180.9
|Brown,Boston College
|7
|185
|1,254
|179.1
|Marshall,Georgia Tech
|7
|203
|1,243
|177.6
|Lawrence,Clemson
|7
|163
|1,208
|172.6
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Etienne,Clemson
|7
|0
|0
|0
|90
|12.9
|Szmyt,Syracuse
|7
|34
|18
|20
|88
|12.6
|Jones,North Carolina
|6
|14
|14
|20
|56
|9.3
|Huegel,Clemson
|7
|36
|7
|10
|57
|8.1
|Gallaspy,NC State
|6
|0
|0
|0
|48
|8.0
|Marshall,Georgia Tech
|7
|0
|0
|0
|54
|7.7
|Sciba,Wake Forest
|7
|24
|10
|13
|54
|7.7
|Dunn,NC State
|6
|20
|8
|11
|44
|7.3
|Johnson,Virginia Tech
|6
|22
|7
|9
|43
|7.2
|Baxa,Miami (FL)
|7
|33
|6
|8
|50
|7.1
|Oliver,Georgia Tech
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
|Dungey,Syracuse
|7
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.9
View Comments