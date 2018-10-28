G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Henderson,Memphis 8 114 1,148 13 143.5
Crokrite,South Fla. 7 130 933 7 133.3
Warren II,Cincinnati 8 163 863 12 107.9
Perry,Navy 8 139 862 7 107.8
Armstead,Temple 6 122 626 6 104.3
Pindell,UConn 8 136 784 8 98.0
Brooks,Tulsa 7 158 623 6 89.0
Bradwell,Tulane 8 103 617 7 77.1
Ford,South Fla. 6 54 462 7 77.0
Mensah,UConn 8 142 609 5 76.1
Taylor II,Tulsa 7 104 498 4 71.1
Dauphine,Tulane 8 64 521 5 65.1

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
King,Houston 8 262 169 5 2,403 28 173.0
White,Memphis 8 222 140 3 1,966 17 160.0
Milton,UCF 6 200 119 4 1,797 16 157.4
Barnett,South Fla. 8 255 160 8 2,073 11 139.0
Ridder,Cincinnati 8 208 129 5 1,525 12 137.8
Banks,Tulane 7 139 72 2 1,074 5 125.7
Russo,Temple 8 191 108 10 1,410 9 123.6
Hicks,SMU 8 199 106 4 1,325 11 123.4
Pindell,UConn 8 200 120 7 1,270 9 121.2

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Proche,SMU 8 55 691 6.9
Brown,East Carolina 7 46 645 6.6
Stevenson,Houston 8 46 719 5.8
Davis,UCF 6 33 493 5.5
Coxie,Memphis 8 42 663 5.3
McCants,South Fla. 8 42 453 5.3
Roberson,,SMU 6 28 463 4.7

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Brown,East Carolina 7 46 645 92.1
Stevenson,Houston 8 46 719 89.9
Proche,SMU 8 55 691 86.4
Coxie,Memphis 8 42 663 82.9
Davis,UCF 6 33 493 82.2
Roberson,,SMU 6 28 463 77.2
Mooney,Tulane 8 34 573 71.6
St. Felix,South Fla. 7 24 484 69.1
Corbin,Houston 8 27 509 63.6
Lark,Houston 8 32 509 63.6

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Grant,UCF 7 3 30 0 .4
Edmiston,Tulsa 8 3 26 0 .4
Lewis Jr.,Tulane 8 3 49 1 .4
Ryan,Navy 8 3 4 0 .4
Wiggins,Cincinnati 8 3 87 1 .4
Seargent,East Carolina 7 2 22 0 .3
Bradley,Temple 8 2 94 1 .3
Bryant,Cincinnati 8 2 0 0 .3
Egbule,Houston 8 2 0 0 .3
Hampton,South Fla. 8 2 15 0 .3
Roberts,South Fla. 8 2 61 0 .3
Springer,Navy 8 2 24 0 .3
Watkins,Houston 8 2 50 1 .3
Ya-Sin,Temple 8 2 -1 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Wright,Temple 8 13 184 14.2
Anderson,UCF 7 10 109 10.9
Williams,Memphis 8 15 163 10.9
Proche,SMU 8 15 142 9.5
Brown,East Carolina 7 10 80 8.0
Knight,Cincinnati 8 16 98 6.1
McCants,South Fla. 8 11 67 6.1
Roberston,Tulane 7 10 17 1.7

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Proche,SMU 8 10 253 25.3
Wright,Temple 8 19 437 23.0
Killins,UCF 7 9 186 20.7
Dixon,UConn 7 23 452 19.7
Scott,East Carolina 7 20 357 17.9
Crawford ,Tulsa 8 10 151 15.1

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Bennett,Tulsa 8 37 46.8
Smith,Cincinnati 8 40 46.4
Wright,Tulane 6 22 45.4
Schneider,South Fla. 8 37 43.8
Bowler,Temple 8 37 43.8
Magliozzi,UConn 8 45 43.4
Roy,Houston 8 32 42.0
Loudermil,UCF 7 26 41.9
Sackville,SMU 8 50 41.3
White,Navy 8 36 40.7
Young,East Carolina 7 44 39.9

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Verity,East Carolina 7 13 15 .867 1.86
Weiss,South Fla. 7 9 12 .750 1.29
Walker,Tulsa 8 10 16 .625 1.25
Wright,UCF 7 8 8 1.000 1.14
Patterson,Memphis 8 9 11 .818 1.13
Moehring,Navy 8 6 7 .857 .75
Robledo,SMU 8 6 8 .750 .75

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Henderson,Memphis 8 1,148 211 0 111 0 135 1,470 183.75
Crokrite,South Fla. 7 933 22 0 0 0 135 955 136.43
Proche,SMU 8 4 691 142 253 0 81 1,090 136.25
Warren II,Cincinnati 8 863 168 0 0 0 182 1,031 128.88
Killins,UCF 7 429 227 0 186 0 108 842 120.29
Wright,Temple 8 57 272 184 437 0 73 950 118.75
Stevenson,Houston 8 135 719 0 77 0 57 931 116.38
Brown,East Carolina 7 -2 645 80 72 0 60 795 113.57
Perry,Navy 8 862 44 0 0 0 144 906 113.25
Roberson,,SMU 6 10 463 14 169 0 35 656 109.33
Armstead,Temple 6 626 22 0 0 0 126 648 108.00
Scott,East Carolina 7 254 89 0 357 0 108 700 100.00
Pindell,UConn 8 784 0 0 0 0 136 784 98.00
Ford,South Fla. 6 462 39 12 65 0 61 578 96.33

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
King,Houston 8 331 2,816 352.0
Milton,UCF 6 248 2,001 333.5
Barnett,South Fla. 8 330 2,325 290.6
Pindell,UConn 8 336 2,054 256.8
Herring,East Carolina 6 281 1,456 242.7
White,Memphis 8 254 1,930 241.3
Ridder,Cincinnati 8 309 1,896 237.0
Russo,Temple 8 201 1,412 176.5

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Henderson,Memphis 8 0 0 0 90 11.3
Wright,UCF 7 41 8 8 65 9.3
Warren II,Cincinnati 8 0 0 0 72 9.0
Patterson,Memphis 8 45 9 11 70 8.8
Abey,Navy 7 0 0 0 60 8.6
King,Houston 8 0 0 0 66 8.3
Weiss,South Fla. 7 30 9 12 55 7.9
Verity,East Carolina 7 16 13 15 54 7.7
Stevenson,Houston 8 0 0 0 60 7.5
Witherspo,Houston 8 49 3 5 58 7.3
Ford,South Fla. 6 0 0 0 42 7.0
Taylor,Memphis 8 0 0 0 54 6.8