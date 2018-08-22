All Times EDT

March 28 Chicago Cubs

March 30 Chicago Cubs

March 31 Chicago Cubs

April 1 Houston

April 2 Houston

April 3 Houston

April 4 at L.A. Angels

April 5 at L.A. Angels

April 6 at L.A. Angels

April 7 at L.A. Angels

April 9 at Arizona

April 10 at Arizona

April 12 Oakland

April 13 Oakland

April 14 Oakland

April 15 L.A. Angels

April 16 L.A. Angels

April 17 L.A. Angels

April 19 Houston

April 20 Houston

April 21 Houston

April 22 at Oakland

April 23 at Oakland

April 24 at Oakland

April 25 at Seattle

April 26 at Seattle

April 27 at Seattle

April 28 at Seattle

April 30 Pittsburgh

May 1 Pittsburgh

May 3 Toronto

May 4 Toronto

May 5 Toronto

May 7 at Pittsburgh

May 8 at Pittsburgh

May 9 at Houston

May 10 at Houston

May 11 at Houston

May 12 at Houston

May 14 at Kansas City

May 15 at Kansas City

May 16 at Kansas City

May 17 St. Louis

May 18 St. Louis

May 19 St. Louis

May 20 Seattle

May 21 Seattle

May 22 Seattle

May 24 at L.A. Angels

May 25 at L.A. Angels

May 26 at L.A. Angels

May 27 at Seattle

May 28 at Seattle

May 29 at Seattle

May 30 Kansas City

May 31 Kansas City

June 1 Kansas City

June 2 Kansas City

June 4 Baltimore

June 5 Baltimore

June 6 Baltimore

June 7 Oakland

June 8 Oakland

June 9 Oakland

June 10 at Boston

June 11 at Boston

June 12 at Boston

June 13 at Boston

June 14 at Cincinnati

June 15 at Cincinnati

June 16 at Cincinnati

June 17 Cleveland

June 18 Cleveland

June 19 Cleveland

June 20 Cleveland

June 21 Chicago White Sox

June 22 Chicago White Sox

June 23 Chicago White Sox

June 25 at Detroit

June 26 at Detroit

June 27 at Detroit

June 28 at Tampa Bay

June 29 at Tampa Bay

June 30 at Tampa Bay

July 1 L.A. Angels

July 2 L.A. Angels

July 3 L.A. Angels

July 4 L.A. Angels

July 5 at Minnesota

July 6 at Minnesota

July 7 at Minnesota

July 11 Houston

July 12 Houston

July 13 Houston

July 14 Houston

July 16 Arizona

July 17 Arizona

July 19 at Houston

July 20 at Houston

July 21 at Houston

July 22 at Seattle

July 23 at Seattle

July 24 at Seattle

July 25 at Oakland

July 26 at Oakland

July 27 at Oakland

July 28 at Oakland

July 30 Seattle

July 31 Seattle

Aug. 2 Detroit

Aug. 3 Detroit

Aug. 4 Detroit

Aug. 5 at Cleveland

Aug. 6 at Cleveland

Aug. 7 at Cleveland

Aug. 9 at Milwaukee

Aug. 10 at Milwaukee

Aug. 11 at Milwaukee

Aug. 12 at Toronto

Aug. 13 at Toronto

Aug. 14 at Toronto

Aug. 15 Minnesota

Aug. 16 Minnesota

Aug. 17 Minnesota

Aug. 18 Minnesota

Aug. 19 L.A. Angels

Aug. 20 L.A. Angels

Aug. 21 L.A. Angels

Aug. 22 at Chicago White Sox

Aug. 23 at Chicago White Sox

Aug. 24 at Chicago White Sox

Aug. 25 at Chicago White Sox

Aug. 27 at L.A. Angels

Aug. 28 at L.A. Angels

Aug. 29 Seattle

Aug. 30 Seattle

Aug. 31 Seattle

Sept. 1 Seattle

Sept. 2 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 3 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 4 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 5 at Baltimore

Sept. 6 at Baltimore

Sept. 7 at Baltimore

Sept. 8 at Baltimore

Sept. 10 Tampa Bay

Sept. 11 Tampa Bay

Sept. 12 Tampa Bay

Sept. 13 Oakland

Sept. 14 Oakland

Sept. 15 Oakland

Sept. 17 at Houston

Sept. 18 at Houston

Sept. 20 at Oakland

Sept. 21 at Oakland

Sept. 22 at Oakland

Sept. 24 Boston

Sept. 25 Boston

Sept. 26 Boston

Sept. 27 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 28 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 29 N.Y. Yankees