Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP Image 1 of / 16 Caption Close

Image 1 of 16 Villanova basketball fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova basketball fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP

Image 2 of 16 Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP

Image 3 of 16 A wide screen TV is reflected in the glasses of Villanova freshman Gianna Martini as fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. less A wide screen TV is reflected in the glasses of Villanova freshman Gianna Martini as fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, ... more Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP

Image 4 of 16 Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP

Image 5 of 16 Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP

Image 6 of 16 Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP

Image 7 of 16 Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP

Image 8 of 16 A Villanova fan cheers during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. A Villanova fan cheers during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP

Image 9 of 16 Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP

Image 10 of 16 Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP

Image 11 of 16 Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP

Image 12 of 16 Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP

Image 13 of 16 Villanova fans cheer during the second half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova fans cheer during the second half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP

Image 14 of 16 Villanova fans cheer during the second half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova fans cheer during the second half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP

Image 15 of 16 Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP